Investment Thesis

I last wrote on Uber (NYSE:UBER) after the company's underwhelming 1Q24 results back in late May, arguing that "Uber's diversified revenue streams (mobility and delivery) will alternate to support outperformance during downturns in either segment." The company's 2Q24 quarterly results and outlook reported earlier this week confirmed my positive sentiment on the stock.

Uber beat on top and bottom lines and reflected that green shoots from its serious venture into the groceries market (under its delivery segment) have more potential upside to show. The company reported revenue of $10.7 billion, up 16% year over year, ahead of expectations at $10.5 billion and EPS of $0.47 versus the $0.39 expected.

Looking to 2HFY24, I expect Uber to show more upside on 1. Uber's diversification strategy into grocery offerings, and 2. The company's hyperfocus on affordability in delivery and mobility amid global economic headwinds.

I stuck to my buy rating in May at a moment when the stock was selling off on investor panic, and since that article, Uber has outperformed the S&P 500. I reiterate my bullish sentiment now as I anticipate Uber will continue to have the upper hand over the peer group in delivery and ride-sharing and, by extension, outperform the peer group and S&P 500. Uber soared ~11% post-earnings, actively closing the performance gap between the stock and the S&P 500, as shown below. Uber stock is now down ~9%, against the S&P 500's down ~6% on the one-month chart.

Delivery, Grocery, And Ads: Three Peas In A Pod

Delivery

On the delivery front, the company is witnessing a great story unfold as first-time consumers on U.S. Uber Eats were the highest in five quarters, and Uber One membership exceeded expectations, now making up over half of the delivery gross bookings. Delivery gross bookings increased 16% year over year to $18.1 billion and delivery revenue to $3.3 billion, recording an 8% increase year over year and 2% quarter over quarter. This quarter also brought in an abundance of new partnerships, which I've been keeping an eye on since the news of Uber and InstaCart's partnership back in May.

I believe Uber's strategic partnerships are one of management's tools to further expand and differentiate itself as an all-encompassing solution to customer delivery needs. Uber expanded its Costco partnership to additional states across both the US and Canada; Contco members are also getting 20% off annual Uber One membership, which goes to show the company's dedication and commitment towards cost-saving and affordability for the customer. I believe that goes a long way considering the current economic backdrop and looming worries about a recession; Uber is also increasing merchant-funded offers, discounts, and BOGO deals by "over 70% year over year through improved offer quality and the launch of Happy Hour offers."

Grocery And Ads

Grocery profitability has been a big focus for management, which I expect will pay off more in the second half of FY24. Management noted that over 15% of Uber Eats customers are now using grocery, up 200 basis points year over year, and that they're seeing higher retention in grocery. Both of these are a big positive for leveraging better ad revenue.

The company is expanding its grocery and retail merchant selection, which is another positive for Uber, making the platform more sticky for customers. Some of the most recent partnerships include those with The Vitamin Shoppe, Save A Lot in the US, and 7-Eleven in Mexico, to name a few. Even the Instacart (CART) partnership, which hasn't been around a full three months yet, is showing early stages of success. Instacart baskets are coming in around 20% higher than base basket sizes, and management believes the "incrementality of the volume from Instacart is quite strong." I believe the suburban penetration of Instacart also gives Uber yet another leg of growth, confirming my previous belief that the partnership is showing green shoots already.

Grocery growth also translates to ad revenue growth, in my opinion. I am still watching this partnership for reasons other than grocery growth. I talked about this in my last article, and I remain "optimistic about the new Instacart partnership's ad scaling business," as revenue run-rate from advertising came in at over $1 billion this quarter, and grocery and retail ad spending more than tripled year over year. Needless to say, this is a full circle moment: Ads are supported by grocery and retail offerings which are under the umbrella of the delivery segment, which is now branching out to be more than just a shoulder to cry on if mobility comes in short, but an entity of its own.

Mobility Is Back

I'll let the numbers speak for themselves. Gross bookings came at $40 billion and grew 19% year over year. Mobility gross bookings came in at $20.6 billion, recording a 23% year-over-year increase. Combined mobility and delivery revenue was up 19% year over year to $9.4 billion, with mobility revenue rebounding and growing 25% year over year and 9% quarter over quarter to $6.1 billion. This was backed by a 14% increase in MAPCs (monthly active platform consumers) to reach 156 million, and trips increased 21% year over year to reach 2.8 billion, driven not only by mobility but also delivery growth. That's almost 30 million trips per day. Also, monthly trips per MAPC recorded an "all-time high" and grew to 5.9, with a 6% increase year over year.

Tensions are high, and investors fear that we're nearing a recession period. I don't want to go into much detail about that, but in the case of Uber, a weaker job market makes "driver supply on the mobility side significantly improve," according to management, due to flexibility in the work platform. For context, average earnings per utilized hour for US drivers are strong ($33 per utilized hour). So basically, driver supply improves, "surge comes down, ETAs improve, the service itself becomes more compelling, and as a result, volumes typically turn out to be quite sticky."

As part of its quest to enhance affordability, the company's investments in two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and UberX Share offer customers a range of 25% to 50% off on both their mobility and delivery needs. I believe Uber showed some form of resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic and will be able to ride the recession fear wave this time around too.

Valuation

Uber is a growth stock, and that is due, for the most part, to its aggressive market penetration strategy and healthy top and bottom-line growth. Uber's price/earnings for C2024 is 75, significantly higher than the peer group average at 41.2. EV/Sales for C2024 came in at 3.2, higher than the peer group average of 2.6. The median PT for the stock was $90 in May and witnessed a downward trend through June to $87. It started to rebound in July to $88 and is currently at $89. The mean PT was at $87.7 in May and went down to $85.8 in June. It rebounded in July to $86 and is currently at $86.5. According to Data from refinitiv, 20% of Street analysts give the stock a strong buy, and over 70% give it a buy. No analysts gave the stock a sell, and only 8% gave it a hold. I think this shows that the market is optimistic about Uber, and I share the sentiment. I believe that Uber's efforts with the grocery and retail initiatives and its prioritization for customer affordability justify its higher valuation multiples.

What's Next?

I continue to be optimistic about Uber on the basis that their business model offers the flexibility to sustain growth in the long term. Uber is also looking for new legs of growth by the quarter; this can be seen through its expansion efforts this year. The recent serious grocery expansion is proving to be successful as grocery and retail TAM is bigger than online food delivery. Management believes that this is just the start of the grocery and retail initiative, and I share the sentiment. I believe that the success the company had with Instacart not even a few months after the official launch shows how seriously management is about diversifying the service to the fullest.

I'm also watching the new partnership with BYD, which was announced in July and is expected to bring 100,000 new electric vehicles to Uber drivers. The electrification of Uber's mobility and delivery segments is promising; according to management, Uber drivers are "switching over to eclectic at five times the speed that normal drivers are." That along with the fact that Uber drivers drive five times the miles of regular drivers, gives them a huge advantage in the market. The catch with this plan may be affordability for the drivers, but I'm not too worried about this being a major roadblock because the electrification plan is something that will play out more in the long term and has the wiggle room for improvement.