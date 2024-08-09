Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 09, 2024
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts


Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript August 8, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Sidney Ho - IR
Michael Plisinski - CEO
Mark Slicer - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Brian Chin - Stifel
Vedvati Shrotre - Evercore
David Duley - Steelhead Securities
Charles Shi - Needham
Mark Miller - The Benchmark Company
Blayne Curtis - Jefferies

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Onto Innovation Second Quarter Earnings Release Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Sidney Ho. Please go ahead.

Sidney Ho

Thank you, Justin, and good afternoon, everyone. Onto Innovation issued its 2024 second quarter financial results this afternoon, shortly after the market close. If you did not receive a copy of the release, please refer to the company's website where a copy of the release is posted. Joining us on the call today are Michael Plisinski, Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Slicer, Chief Financial Officer.

I'd like to remind you that the statements made by management on this call will contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Those statements are subject to a range of changes, risks and uncertainties that can cause actual results to vary materially. For more information regarding the risk factors that may impact Onto Innovation's results, I would encourage you to review our earnings release and our SEC filings. Onto Innovation does not undertake the obligation to update these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. Today's discussions of our financial results will be presented on a non-GAAP financial basis unless otherwise specified. As a reminder, a detailed reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results can be found in today's earnings release.

Now, let me turn the call over to our CEO, Mike Plisinski. Mike?

