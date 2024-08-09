Sundry Photography

In this analysis, we covered Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET), a communication equipment company that has experienced an impressive share price surge of 80.48% over the past 12 months and a staggering 448.79% over the past 5 years. Firstly, we determined whether the company's increase in share price is justified and measured if it will continue to surge by assessing the company's revenue generation model, its competitive landscape within the Ethernet switch market, key drivers of growth, and projected revenue growth based on average 5-year P/S ratio among the top competitors within the market.

Secondly, we examined the company's earnings and margins growth trajectory to understand the company's business model and determine projected the earnings growth based on the average 5-year P/E ratio among the top companies within the Ethernet switch market. Lastly, we examined Arista's FCFs to determine the company's business model and whether it justified the surge in its stock price and compiled the P/FCF ratio across the top companies within the market to project the company's future FCF growth.

Pure Play Advantage Driving Further Growth

We first determine whether the company's surge in stock price is justified and examine whether it will continue to increase by first examining its revenue generation model, assessing the competitive landscape, and identifying the key drivers of growth within the market in which Arista is in.

We updated the Ethernet Switch market share since our previous coverage of Cisco and compared the company's P/S ratio to the competitors from the Ethernet Switch market with the historical ratios and average. In the competitive landscape of our Ethernet market share chart, we further categorized the companies in terms of pure-play Ethernet switch vendors, communication equipment vendors, and non-communication equipment vendors.

IDC, Khaveen Investments

Based on the chart, Cisco (CSCO) continues to maintain its market leadership in the Ethernet switch market with a 43.7% share by Q4 2023. Despite being the lead, Cisco has been experiencing a steady decline in market share, dropping from 64% since Q4 2011. Besides, Arista's share has seen a consistent rise, climbing from 1.5% when it was first reported by IDC in Q3 2013, to 11.1% by Q4 2023. HPE (HPE) has also shown modest growth, with its market share inching up from 8.5% in Q4 2011 to 9.4% in Q4 2023. Another key player, Huawei, is also in a gradual uptrend, growing from a 2% market share in Q4 2011 to 9.4% in Q4 2023. In contrast, H3C has experienced an overall decline, with its market share decreasing from 3.6% when it was first reported in Q2 2016, to 2% in Q4 2023. The collective market share of smaller competitors, which are categorized as Others has also slightly increased, moving from 20.1% in Q4 2011 to 24.4% in Q4 2023. Overall, as of Q4 2023, the Ethernet Switch Market was still dominated by Cisco, followed by Arista, with Huawei and HPE tied closely behind, and H3C trailing behind.

Category Definition Listed Companies Pureplay Ethernet Switch Vendors Companies that derive a majority of their revenues from manufacturing and selling Ethernet switches. Arista Network Communication Equipment Vendors Large companies that produce and sell diverse networking and communications equipment. Cisco, Huawei, HPE, Juniper Networks (JNPR), H3C, Alcatel-Lucent, ROM Devices Non-communication Equipment Vendors Companies that do not belong to the communication equipment industry, but have strategic partnerships and acquisitions that aim to expand reach and product offerings within the Ethernet switch market. Nvidia (NVDA), Broadcom (AVGO), Dell (DELL) Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments

The above shows the categorization of companies into the 3 main groups. Pure play Ethernet switch vendor includes Arista, which has a strong focus on deriving revenues from manufacturing and selling Ethernet switches. Communication equipment vendors are defined as companies with relatively high market shares that produce and sell diverse networking and communication equipment such as LANs, WANs, and routers, this includes companies like Cisco, Huawei, HPE, Juniper Networks, H3C, Alcatel-Lucent, and ROM Devices. Additionally, we categorized companies like Nvidia, Broadcom, and Dell under Non-communication equipment vendors, which are companies that do not belong to the communication equipment industry but have strategic partnerships and acquisitions that aim to expand reach and product offerings within the Ethernet switch market. For instance, Broadcom, a semiconductor company, acquired VMware "to offer more comprehensive product lines, including cloud networking solutions". Similarly, Nvidia has strategically partnered with Cisco to develop "Ethernet networking-based solutions will be sold through Cisco's vast global channel", which expands Nvidia's reach towards the Ethernet switch market.

Ethernet switches are devices that connect multiple computers or other network devices, allowing them to communicate within the same network by directing data to the correct destination. These switches are essential for building networks in homes and especially in environments like data centers and campus networks. In data centers, Ethernet switches play a role in managing the amount of data traffic between servers and storage systems. Besides, in the AI aspect, Ethernet switches also play important roles in handling AI workloads, which require efficient and fast network infrastructure. Campus networking, which involves the networking of large coverage areas, relies on Ethernet switches to connect different buildings and departments and ensure consistent network access.

According to Global Market Insights, rising cloud demand and IoT devices are growth drivers. Cloud services require robust network infrastructures to handle larger volumes of data traffic while data centers support growing data storage and processing needs, particularly for processing AI workloads, which drives demand for high-performance switching solutions. Also, more IoT devices spur the demand for more network ports and Ethernet switches.

GuruFocus, Khaveen Investments

P/S Comparison 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Current Average Arista Networks 6.82x 9.96x 15.57x 8.76x 12.75x 18.80x 10.77x Average 2.38x 2.76x 4.62x 3.15x 3.88x 5.06x 3.36x Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments

We compiled the P/S ratios across the companies within the Ethernet switch market. In terms of Arista, the company's average P/S ratio has increased by 47.5% since 2023 and is observed to have the highest P/S across all its competitors over every period during the past 5 years. From our research, we believe Arista is a competitive company in the Ethernet switch space with an average revenue growth of 23.6% over the past 5 years. Additionally, the company is expected to grow at an average of 17.6% over the next 5 years based on consensus.

We believe the growth drivers such as the increasing demand for cloud services, the expansion of data centers, and the surge in internet-connected devices, will benefit all three categories of companies but should benefit pure-play Ethernet switch provider Arista the most. This is reflected by Arista's strong revenue growth and highest market share gain (9.6% since 2013). While broad Communication equipment vendors such as Cisco, Huawei, and Juniper Networks may leverage cross-selling of their products to derive higher sales, we believe these companies lack the focus to develop more advanced and competitive Ethernet switches. This is observed with Cisco's Ethernet switch market share dropping significantly over the past decade due to its "greater exposure to the enterprise segment where demand is in a secular decline."

In contrast, Arista's "focus on the hybrid cloud" has likely contributed to its market share growth as global demand shifts towards the cloud segment. Additionally, we believe the Non-Equipment communication vendors such as Nvidia and Broadcom also lack the strategic focus to innovate better Ethernet switches than pure play companies like Arista, and diverse Communication vendors such as Cisco and ROM Devices which both have relatively high market share in Data Center High Speed Ethernet ports.

Arista's CEO also mentioned that the company "don't see NVIDIA as a direct competitor yet on the Ethernet side" and instead sees Nvidia as a partner for Arista to be "able to be the scale-out network for NVIDIA's GPUs and NICs based on Ethernet". We believe Arista will remain highly competitive moving forward given AI solutions already developed such as the Etherlink AI Networking Platforms designed to enhance the performance of networks that handle AI applications, as well as collaboration with Nvidia for new solutions such as the Arista AI Agent that mainly enhances the managing of AI workloads in GPUs and network interface cards (NICs).

Valuation (P/S) 2024F 2025F 2026F 2027F 2028F Revenue ($ mln) 6,894 8,109 9,539 11,221 13,200 Growth % 17.6% 17.6% 17.6% 17.6% 17.6% P/S Ratio 12.49 9.00 6.48 4.67 3.36 Equity Value 86,107 72,947 61,798 52,354 44,352 Shares Outstanding 314.15 314.15 314.15 314.15 314.15 Price Target ($) 274.09 232.20 196.71 166.65 141.18 Current Price ($) 323.54 323.54 323.54 323.54 323.54 Upside % -15.3% -28.2% -39.2% -48.5% -56.4% Click to enlarge

Source: GuruFocus, Khaveen Investments

All in all, based on the P/S method, we valued the company by projecting the company's revenue in 2028 with an average of 17.6% over the next 5 years based on consensus. This is fairly in line with the H1 2024 actual revenue growth (16.1% YoY) as well as the Q3 2024 management guidance (14.9% YoY) according to its latest earnings transcript. Based on the current price of $323.54 and the 5-year average P/S ratio we compiled across the top companies within the Ethernet switch market, we derived a price target of $141.18 in 2028. Furthermore, we prorated this price target to derive our price target of $274.09 in 2024 which is a downside of -15.3%.

Growing Profitability

Next, we further examine the company's earnings growth and whether it justifies the surge in stock price by focusing on the company's business model and examining its margin outlook.

We analyzed the earnings and margins growth of Arista and compiled the current and historical P/E ratio for the top companies within the Ethernet switch market and assessed the current position of Arista by comparing it with the market average.

Company Data, Khaveen Investments

The company's margins overall show a positive trend in revenue growth with a 10-year average of 33.43%. EBIT margin has overall increased from 21.49% to 38.54% over the past 10 years. Net margins from the past 10 years have increased from 14.88% in 2014 to 35.62% in 2023. However, the company's gross margin has been in a slight downward trend from 67.13% to 61.95% over the past 10 years. Furthermore, the chart indicates economies of scale, which describe the cost advantages that a company achieves due to an increase in the scale of output, where the cost per unit decreases as production becomes larger. This is shown from 2015 to 2017 as well as from 2021 to 2023, where revenue uptrends together with EBIT and Net margin. This is also reflected from 2019 to 2020 where revenue declined along with a downward trend in the two margins.

We identified the reasons for the increase in margins to be primarily attributed to a decrease in the R&D and SG&A expense in % of total revenue, from 25.5% in 2014 to 8.84% in 2023. To understand the factors behind the cost efficiencies, we compiled the past 14 quarters of earnings briefing transcripts since Q1 2021 and examined the list of reasons regarding the decrease in R&D and SG&A expenses. The reasonings from management include reduction in "new product introduction costs" and "other costs associated with the development of next-generation products". In terms of SG&A expenses, past declines are due to the reduction in "product demo costs" and variable expenses.

During the latest earnings transcript, Arista guided operating margins to rise to 44% up from 38.5% in FY 2023. We believe this is achievable considering the economies of scale that Arista benefits particularly from SG&A and R&D cost efficiencies. Arista mentions specifically "supply chain productivity gains led by the efforts of John McCool, Mike Kappus, and his operational team". John McCool is the Chief Platform Officer which we assume leads the rollout of the Arista Extensible Operating System, a software platform that is "used on the network switch, to configure, monitor, and debug network problems on the server".

GuruFocus, Khaveen Investments

P/E Comparison 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Current Average Arista Network 19.12x 36.32x 54.66x 28.42x 35.79x 50.01x 34.86x Market Average 15.31x 24.92x 23.98x 19.13x 23.72x 34.88x 21.41x Click to enlarge

Source: GuruFocus, Khaveen Investments

Similarly, we compiled the P/E ratios across the top companies within the Ethernet switch market. We observed that the company currently has a P/E ratio of 50.01x, which is the second highest among the listed rivals, trailing behind Juniper's P/E ratio of 53.23x. Arista's current P/E ratio is also moderately higher than the industry average (34.88x).

Overall, we believe Arista has demonstrated notable improvements in its earnings and profit margins over the past decade. We identified that this is primarily due to a reduction in R&D expenses, which declined from 25.5% in 2014 to 8.84% in 2023, as well as a decrease in SG&A expenses from 22.2% to 8.8% over the same period, which illustrates an effective cost management over the past decade. Besides, the company further guided an EBIT margin expansion to 44% in FY2024, showing an increase of 5.5% compared to FY2023, which we believe is achievable as the company could continue benefiting from economies of scale.

Valuation (P/E) 2024F 2025F 2026F 2027F 2028F Revenue ($ mln) 6,894 8,109 9,539 11,221 13,200 Net Margin 37.1% 39.0% 40.9% 42.8% 44.7% Earnings ($ mln) 2,557 3,162 3,900 4,800 5,896 P/E Ratio 41.51 35.06 29.68 25.18 21.41 Equity Value 106,142 110,842 115,750 120,876 126,229 Shares Outstanding 314.15 314.15 314.15 314.15 314.15 Price Target ($) 337.87 352.83 368.45 384.77 401.81 Current Price ($) 323.54 323.54 323.54 323.54 323.54 Upside % 4.4% 9.1% 13.9% 18.9% 24.2% Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments

We further valued the company using P/E valuation by projecting the company's earnings until 2028. In 2024, we derived a net margin of 37.1% as we factored in the company's expected increase in operating margins based on management guidance (5.5%) as well as an addition of 1.9% per year for 2025 and beyond which we derived from the past 9-year EBIT average increase. Based on the current share price of $323.54 and the 5-year average P/E ratio which we compiled across the top companies within the Ethernet switch market, we derived a price target of $401.81 in 2028, which we then prorated to derive our price target of $337.87 in 2024, at an upside of 4.4%.

Strategic Cash Position for Future Growth

Lastly, we examine the company's FCF growth, as well as its acquisition expenditures and capex requirements and whether it justifies the surge in its stock price by analyzing its business model and deriving our outlook.

We analyzed the FCF growth of Arista and the categories under cash flow from investing activities (cash acquisition, investment in marketable & equity security) and compiled the current and historical P/FCF ratio for the company and its top competitors within the Ethernet switch market.

Company Data, Khaveen Investments

From the chart, the company's 10-year average FCF margin (capex Only) is 26.11%, and the 10-year average for investing FCF margin is at 9%. The reason for the difference comes from non-capex cash outflows. We observed large cash outflows from investments in marketable & equity securities throughout the past decade at an average of 24% of total revenue (excluding years 2015 and 2022 which the company sold these investments for positive cash flows). Additionally, in 2018, 2020, and 2022, Arista's acquisitions also increased its investing cash outflows, with an average of 5.87% of total revenue over these three years. In terms of capex, the company's capex was minimal at an average of 1.4% of total revenue in the past 10 years.

In terms of acquisitions, the company acquired Mojo Networks (wireless LAN provider) and Metamako (low-latency networking provider) in 2018, which helped expand its reach in the wireless networking market and enhanced its switches performance. In 2020, the company acquired Big Switch Networks (SDN provider) and Awake Security (NDR provider) to further expand its reach in the SDN market and its capabilities to deliver "the next generation of operationally efficient network security and visibility".

Further in 2022, the company acquired Pluribus Network (unified cloud networking provider) and Untangle Holdings (ETM provider), which helped the company to "automate the management of cloud networks". Additionally, we believe that the company's continuous investments in marketable securities are mainly aimed at maintaining its cash-to-debt ratio to prepare for future acquisitions. We can observe that this strategy is on track as its cash-to-debt ratio has remained stable at a 10-year historical average of 2.1x. The company's low capex across the past 10 years could be attributed to its business model, where Arista delivers products with software solutions and it also outsources most of its "manufacturing and supply chain management operations to third-party contract manufacturers", which we believe overall avoids the need for large investment in physical infrastructure.

GuruFocus, Khaveen Investments

P/FCF Comparison 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Current Average (5-yr) Arista Network 17.37x 32.09x 48.25x 85.70x 37.35x 53.40x 44.15x Average 15.35x 15.89x 19.20x 41.97x 17.00x 21.67x 21.88x Click to enlarge

Source: GuruFocus, Khaveen Investments

Additionally, we compiled the past 5-year P/FCF ratios of Arista Network and its competitors. We observed that Arista's current P/FCF has risen by 43.0% to 53.4x despite a negative 56.4% growth in 2023 and it is well above the market average of 21.67x, which is a positive indicator along with the surge in stock price.

Arista's high P/FCF ratio, which is also higher than the market average, is believed to be a result of low capital expenditure requirements and strategic investments in acquisitions and marketable securities. The company's software business model and reliance on third-party manufacturing overall contribute to its minimal capex needs. The company's consistent investment in marketable securities also helps to maintain a healthy cash-to-debt ratio for future acquisitions. Thus, we believe Arista could continue its trajectory of growth and further strengthen its market position given the benefits from minimal capex needs and a cash-to-debt ratio maintained for potential future acquisitions.

Valuation (P/FCF) 2024F 2025F 2026F 2027F 2028F Revenue ($ mln) 6,894 8,109 9,539 11,221 13,200 FCF Margin (Capex Only) 33.8% 35.7% 37.6% 39.5% 41.4% Free Cash Flows (Capex Only) ($ mln) 2,330 2,895 3,586 4,431 5,462 P/FCF Ratio 45.05 37.46 31.24 26.11 21.88 Equity Value 104,986 108,440 112,009 115,695 119,502 Shares Outstanding 314.15 314.15 314.15 314.15 314.15 Price Target ($) 334.19 345.18 356.54 368.27 380.39 Current Price ($) 323.54 323.54 323.54 323.54 323.54 Upside % 3.3% 6.7% 10.2% 13.8% 17.6% Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments

Similarly, we valued the company using a P/FCF valuation by projecting the company's FCF until 2028. In 2024, we projected an FCF margin of 33.8% factoring in an increase in operating margin of 5.5% as well as an increase of 1.9% per year from 2025 which we derived from the past 9-year EBIT average growth. Based on the current share price of $323.54 and the 5-year average P/E ratio which we compiled across the top companies within the Ethernet switch market, we derived a price target of $380.39 in 2028, which we then prorated to derive our price target of $334.19 in 2024, at an upside of 3.3%.

Risk: High Customer Concentration

Arista's financial outlook could be influenced by its heavy reliance on a small number of large customers, which is highlighted in the company's annual report, that "Microsoft (MSFT) and Meta Platforms (META) in fiscal 2023 and 2022 collectively represented 39% and 42%" of revenue. We believe its dependence on the two customers which account for approximately 80% of Arista's revenue indicates a risk that could largely impact Arista's financial performance if they switch to competitors.

Verdict

To conclude, Arista Network has gained a significant 9.6% market share since 2013 in the Ethernet switch market. This contrasts with broader communication equipment vendors like Cisco which have seen declines due to a lack of specialization to keep up with market trends as competition intensifies. We expect Arista's potential could be further supported by the strategic AI partnerships with Nvidia, to develop offerings in AI-driven networking solutions. Despite its strong revenue growth outlook, our P/S valuation indicates limited upside. Additionally, we believe the company to continue benefiting from economies of scale as well as from minimal capex needs given its business model to produce software solutions and the reliance on third-party manufacturing. However, our P/E and P/FCF valuations also indicate limited upside in 2024.

Overall, we chose to base our price target of the company on our valuation using P/FCF, at $334.19 in 2024 as the company demonstrated robust cashflows throughout the past 10 years at an average of 26.1%. However, this translates to an upside of only 3.3%, thus we rate it as a Hold given the strong rise in the company's stock price in the past 1 year has increased by a whopping 80.48%.