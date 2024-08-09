Wall Street Breakfast: Penny For Your Thoughts

Penny for your thoughts

Nasdaq (NDAQ) has filed a proposal with the SEC that would allow it to impose stricter delisting rules on so-called "penny stocks." The thinking here is that the popular exchange has become a home to hundreds of dodgy companies, and besides reputational worries, there are increasing concerns about investor protection. Last month, U.S. financial services provider Virtu Financial (VIRT) also petitioned the SEC to institute rules that would prohibit national stock exchanges from listing "high-risk" shares.



How things work: Nasdaq listing standards currently require a company's stock to maintain a minimum price of $1. If the share price dips below that level, then a compliance period of 180 days is issued to address the failure. In certain cases, a firm may receive a second 180-day compliance period, and only after that does it get a delisting determination. The latter can still be appealed at a Nasdaq hearings panel, which may grant a further 180 days for a company to regain compliance (during which time the shares are still listed).



Oftentimes, firms that receive a minimum stock price notification respond by undertaking reverse stock splits to boost their share price above $1. Under the new proposal, Nasdaq is calling for the suspension of a company's stock after 360 days of non-compliance, even if it has been given a review process by a hearings panel. Nasdaq is also looking to target companies that try to get around the minimum stock price requirement by undertaking repeated reverse stock splits.



Putting it in perspective: "Nasdaq believes that such behavior is often indicative of deep financial or operational distress within such companies rendering them inappropriate for trading on Nasdaq," the stock exchange said in a regulatory filing. According to data from Dow Jones and S&P Global, there are currently 509 stocks listed on U.S. exchanges that are trading below $1 per share, of which 421 are listed on Nasdaq. Reverse stock splits have also picked up pace this year, with 249 already recorded in the first half of 2024.

Rapid reversal

After the worst day for markets since 2022 earlier this week, the S&P 500 (SP500) just recorded its best day since 2022, jumping 2.3% by the end of the session on Thursday. Sentiment was guided by a bigger-than-expected drop in jobless claims after alarming unemployment figures in the latest NFP report. Following the turmoil and volatility, it now means that the S&P 500 is only down 0.5% for the week, and if things turn positive in today's session, the index might be able to erase those losses as well. The majority of WSB subscribers called it in the latest survey, with advice to wait things out, while many even suggested pressing the buy button on the way down.

Independent presser

"The Federal Reserve is a very interesting thing," Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump announced at a conference in Mar-a-Lago. "It's sort of gotten it wrong a lot. [Chairman Jerome Powell] gets things a little bit too early and a little bit too late. That's very largely a gut feeling. I've had it out with him a couple of times - very strongly. I fought him very hard, and you know, we get along fine. I feel that a president should have at least say in there - I feel that strongly. In my case, I made a lot of money. I was very successful and I think I have a better instinct than, in many cases, people that would be on the Federal Reserve or the chairman."

Media madness

Thought the mega writedown by Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) was a one-off for the industry? Guess again. Paramount Global (PARA) is recording an impairment charge of nearly $6B on the value of its cable networks, which include channels like MTV, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon. "The challenges of the linear ecosystem are becoming even more apparent, especially given the pressure on linear advertising and the competition for ad budgets with connected TV and streaming players," said MoffettNathanson analyst Robert Fishman. Paramount is taking it seriously. It's slashing 15% of its U.S. workforce in an effort to achieve $500M in cost savings, sending PARA shares up 6.4% in premarket trading on Friday.