No, Chicken Little, The Sky Is Not Falling

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
16.55K Followers

Summary

  • The most recent data showed that Japanese investors took advantage of the yen's strength last week to buy foreign bonds and stocks.
  • The US weekly jobs claims fell to their lowest level in four weeks, suggesting that the slowdown in the labor market remains gradual.
  • The elevated volatility is already calming. The VIX has been nearly halved since Monday's high, and the concession that US notes and bonds did not offer before the refunding is coming back.

free ovalin hen free laying hen in the green meadow

Angelo F-/iStock via Getty Images

Overview

The most recent data showed that Japanese investors took advantage of the yen's strength last week to buy foreign bonds and stocks. The US weekly jobs claims fell to their lowest level in four

This article was written by

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
16.55K Followers
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

Recommended For You

About SPX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
USDOLLAR
--
SPX
--
DXY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News