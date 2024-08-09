imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

After Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) posted first-quarter results, the stock closed up by 37.82% on the day. Last covered as a stock to buy but to wait for a pullback nearly a decade ago, will history repeat itself? VSAT stock traded at $62.87, but barely pulled back below $62. It did not break out until 2020, four years after the analysis, peaking at $94.25.

After a break rebound through 2022, shares fell into a sustained downtrend. It closed at $24.49 on August 8, 2024.

What did Viasat report in the first quarter that attracted buyers?

Viasat First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Results

In Q1, Viasat reported a net loss of $33 million, down from $77 million in losses the year before. It attributed the improved operating performance to the smaller loss, offset by higher interest expenses and a lower tax benefit. Revenue grew by 6% Y/Y, thanks to the Defense and Advanced Technologies segment.

Viasat’s aviation and government sitcom service revenues led to a growth in revenue in Q1. This offset the decline in fixed services and other areas (such as Maritime). As a result, non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.30 beat expectations by $0.24.

Despite earnings beating expectations, VSAT’s revision grade is a C-. The orange line below indicates the EPS change Y/Y is falling. Four analysts lowered their FY1 revision downward.

Analysts may revise their outlook on Viasat after it reported a 16% Y/Y increase in its combined adjusted EBITDA.

The firm will maintain a discipline in capital expenditures for the year. In Q1, capex fell by 33% Y/Y. This will result in a capex of no more than $1.5 billion for the fiscal year. As a result, it is forecasting a positive free cash flow quarter by the end of Q1 FY 2026.

Readers may reflect on the market’s reaction to companies raising their free cash flow growth forecast. Lumen Technologies (LUMN) soared after posting its quarterly report. The next day, however, shares pulled back by 18.85%.

Opportunities

Viasat highlighted the strong demand for tactical networking products, antenna systems, and recurring licensing agreements. Revenue from Awards is a strong opportunity. Communication services awards increased by 60% Y/Y to $811 million, thanks to its Immarsat acquisition and aviation. Its fixed broadband services offset its growth slightly.

In the table below is the increase in Awards.

Viasat’s backlog decline is a concern, although it is a result of fulfilling work related to encryption products and antenna systems programs. The table above also shows the rise in operating cash flow and lower combined capex in Q1.

Look at the quarterly trend for the Awards revenue. It increased steadily since Q2 last year:

The segment benefits from recurring IP licensing, along with sales growth in its tactical networking products. In the quarter, those two line items grew by 45% Y/Y. Looking ahead, expect higher revenue flow. In addition, the defense and advanced technologies unit will benefit from a higher margin revenue mix.

On page 9 in the investor presentation, Viasat reported an increase in unawarded indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (“IDIQ”):

The net result is an increase in Viasat’s total revenue guidance. In the first line below, total revenue growth is flat at worst and slightly up at best. In its previously issued guidance, the company expected no change in revenue.

Viasat now expects adjusted EBITDA to grow in the mid-single digit percentage, up from the low-single-digit.

Amid a high-interest rate level environment of 5.25% to 5.50% (the Federal Funds rate), cutting debt is paramount. During the quarter, Viasat lowered its gross outstanding debt, while its cash and cash equivalents fell. As a result, its net leverage ratio fell from 3.9 times last year to 3.5 times.

Note that in Q1/FY2024, Viasat calculated its net leverage ratio using an LTM-estimated combined adjusted EBITDA. In Q1/FY2025, it used a reported LTM adjusted EBITDA.

As always, investors need to monitor a company’s debt maturity schedule. For example, readers saw Bausch Health (BHC) stock fall on worries that it does not have enough cash flow to manage its upcoming debt.

Viasat has around $3.0 billion due in FY 2027.

Lining up the debt maturity schedule to the satellite roadmap, shareholders should expect ViaSat-3F2, ViaSat-3F3, and GX-10A/B to enter service at various times in 2025:

Risks

Investors may raise concerns about the adjustments in Viasat’s EBITDA. However, depreciation accounts for much of the adjusted EBITDA:

Viasat recently scored a quant rating of Sell. This changed on August 8, 2024, to a hold.

The score upgrade is potentially due to the stronger momentum grade, which merely reflects the stock’s price surge.

Momentum in VSAT stock may reverse suddenly. Fortunately, the stock does not have a history of selling off. Instead, it enters a sustained downtrend, giving investors plenty of time to exit the position.

Your Takeaway

Viasat’s potential prospects are vastly different than AST SpaceMobile (ASTS). They are comparable only in the stock price surging so quickly. The former is established in the high-speed satellite broadband service sector.

Investors may look at the stock’s price history before 1999 when the stock risked falling back to its $11.76 low.

Fortunately, the stock has a good chance of returning to the $25 level and rising from there. Bears, who have a 12.75% short interest, may need to cover their bet before the stock rises further.