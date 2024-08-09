da-kuk

It's been 8 months since the last time I wrote about Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT). Since then, the company has had a very volatile 2024. It was up +25% in March but dropped to -5% a week ago. After the Q2 earnings release, which we will discuss in detail, Fortinet's shares have surged to more reasonable prices given the quality of the business. In January, I rated the stock as a buy, and thanks to the recent rise, we have a 19.87% return compared to the S&P 500's 10.69% and the 5.36% of the security ETF I follow the most, the iShares Digital Security UCITS ETF USD Acc.

Source: Koyfin

Underlying Thesis

As I explained in the first article, The thesis for Fortinet is its great reputation and expertise in specific areas of cybersecurity, accompanied by a highly scalable product portfolio, successful penetration into new market niches like SASE, excellent capital management, and founders with over 20 years of experience in the company and the sector. We are all aware that cybersecurity is a very complicated sector for the generalist investor to understand, which is why in this type of company, the management teams play a critical role in the thesis. Fortunately for Fortinet, this might be its strongest point.

In the article, we also talk about the cycles that its hardware segment usually experiences, which we will discuss later. Additionally, we cover its ecosystem, which is the second key to the thesis. In the words of my past article:

In my opinion, the key strength of this company lies in its unified platform, FortiOS, which integrates various products and services rather than creating standalone solutions that are difficult to integrate. This not only generates a network effect but also presents high switching costs for customers, potentially leading to pricing power. The ecosystem created by the company makes it indispensable for the customer."

Source: Q4'23 Investor Slides. Slide 21

Recent Events

Let's analyze the company's Q2 results. I will also use parts of the transcript.

The overall figures for the quarter were quite good, especially standing out in the margins. The increase in margins has been due to several factors. They have managed to expand margins at the bottom of the cycle. It can be argued that as software weighs more in the sales mix, margins grow, but you also have some operational deleveraging due to the drop in product sales. Therefore, I believe margins will continue to expand in future cycles. They also had lower OPEX expenses (especially in marketing expenses), increasing margins, but they will raise these again once demand picks up more, which is another way of reinvesting in the business.

Source: Fortinet Investor's Relations

Management once again confirms one of the key points of the thesis: the cross-selling and upselling of products, creating a much stickier ecosystem for its customers.

But on the other side, we also see a lot of new opportunity, whether in the OT area in the Unified SASE and also upsell, cross-sell which are all helping driving, I would say, probably like a 90% customer initially moved by a FortiGate getting the firewall and network security market first, which we have a huge advantage over competitors. But after that one, they're keeping expanding beyond the network security, go to the other area. So that's what's happening for the Unified SASE for the Secure Op. And now the product, especially on the FortiGate firewall side we're starting to see kind of go back to normal or starting growing with the market now." - Ken Xie, Fortinet's CEO and founder.

Source: Author's representation

My view of Fortinet's product segment is like a Mr. Potato Head with software pieces added on top, an example of upselling. It also reminds me quite a bit of Nintendo with its Switch console; the years with the highest hardware sales are accompanied by many software sales. In a way, this is also confirmed by the CEO.

So once the product starts growing, because product has a lower gross margin, that probably will impact the margin, but the product is also the leading indicator of future service. So that's where we kind of also were happy to see the product also starting growing now, which I think going forward with the product has a higher percentage, that probably also will impact the margin." - Ken Xie, Fortinet's CEO and founder.

Source: Author's representation

While all of this is positive, I don't think these are the main reasons why the market drove Fortinet's shares up 25% in one session. One of the main reasons is that they expect billings to return to a positive growth trend in the next quarter. Billings are a leading indicator of sales, and it is starting to be discounted that we have reached the bottom of the cycle in hardware. 90% of these billings come from existing customers, with over 80% being large enterprises, which are generally more resilient to economic cycles and tend to cut back on essential services like cybersecurity.

And speaking of the bottom of the cycle: Sales for the quarter grew by 11%, but were driven by services by 20%, hence the record margins. Product sales decreased by 4%. The gross margin rises to 81%, with a product gross margin of 66%, mainly due to an increased software mix and lower indirect costs. They are also benefiting from generative AI, especially in their threat analysis and detection components. It seems that the refresh cycle for the hardware segment is being pushed back to 2025 instead of 2024, yet the market has largely ignored this, likely due to the increase in billings.

The company also provided its guidance for the full year:

And again, for the full year, inclusive of the numbers we gave a moment ago, we expect billings in the range of $6.400 billion to $6.600 billion; revenue in the range of $5.800 billion to $5.900 billion, which at the midpoint represents growth of 10%. Service revenue remained of $3.975 billion to $4.025 billion, which at the midpoint represents growth of 18%. Non-GAAP gross margin of 79% to 80%, Non-GAAP operating margin of 30% to 31.5%. Non-GAAP earnings per share of $2.13 to $2.19, which assumes a share count of between 767 million and 777 million. Capital expenditures of $320 million to $360 million. Non-GAAP tax rate of 17% and cash taxes of between $525 million and $575 million." - Keith Jensen, Fortinet's CFO.

They have also made two acquisitions during the quarter. They seemed quite optimistic about them and have clearly found value in these acquisitions, as they have not repurchased any shares despite recent price declines. This isn't something that worries me too much, as they still have $1 billion authorized for share buybacks, and Fortinet is very opportunistic in executing these, as shown in the chart. The acquisitions will impact margins in the short term.

Source: Koyfin

Having a strong management team focused on the long term allows you to invest in upcoming macrotrends regardless of market opinions. Additionally, this creates opportunities for long-term investors who have conducted prior analysis and know what they have in their portfolio. In this case, the following is true:

That's also you can see the Gartner research we pointed out, the convergence of network in the network security also starting or accelerating. So originally, I think last year, they say by 2030, the secure networking will be larger than traditional networking. Now they say, 2026, 4 years ahead, the secure networking will be larger than the traditional networking. So that's where we really invest long term on this trend. And with all this FortiOS, FortiASIC and making the best both appliance and infrastructure, the ASIC technology and at the same time, also try to invest more in the sales and marketing area to really catch the trend and also keep gaining market share. So that's the strategy to be ahead." - Ken Xie, Fortinet's CEO and founder.

Fortinet continues to invest and gain market share in areas where they are already the best.

Secure networking customers are increasingly recognized our FortiOS and FortiASIC technology offering 5 to 10x better performance than our competitors while improving security effectiveness and providing a low total cost of ownership." - Ken Xie, Fortinet's CEO and founder.

Their internally manufactured ASICs, specifically designed for their products, provide cost savings and increased power, which are passed on to their customers in a form of shared economies of scale. In fact, they haven't raised prices since early 2023 and have been securing better deals for their customers thanks to these cost savings. Additionally, the increase in sales of their firewalls in recent years serves as a Trojan horse for subsequent upselling and ecosystem creation.

Source: Q2'24 Investor Slides. (Slide 9)

Valuation

In this section, I will be brief because I will continue using the annual data from 2023. I could attempt to create a Free Cash Flow estimate for 2024 and update it to a factor (4/12, the remaining months of the year), but it wouldn't add much value, and I prefer to be more conservative using current data. In any case, if we use a reverse DCF with a Terminal Growth Rate of 3% and a discount rate of 10% (the minimum I require for my investments), at current prices, it would suggest that the market is discounting a FCF growth of 13.5% for the next 10 years. I believe this growth is quite achievable, perhaps not for this year, but once the cycle recovers, margins expand, and they continue with good capital allocation, I think this growth will be in the middle-lower range of the range I consider.

Nevertheless, after such a steep increase, I doubt it will rise much more in the short term, and there might be an opportunity to buy on a pullback, gaining some margin of safety. For all these reasons, I rate the stock as a hold.

Source: Author's Representation

Risks

These companies are not without risks, just ask CrowdStrike, but I believe this is a common risk across all companies in the sector and depends on internal execution. The management team and corporate culture at Fortinet reassure me in this regard.

I believe the greatest short-term risk to the company's stock price (as I don't think it poses a high long-term risk) would be a deterioration in the hardware cycle or further delays. They have stated that they expect to start recovering in 2025; if this doesn't happen, the stock will suffer. Nevertheless, this is not a long-term risk and could actually create investment opportunities if the stock corrects as a result.

The other risks are the same as in the previous article: distributor concentration, production in Taiwan, the risk of hardware obsolescence in inventories, and competition, as the cybersecurity sector is particularly challenging. These are further developed in the article.

Other Important Graph

Fortinet's performance over the last 10 years has been completely exceptional. A total return of +1326% for its shareholders, which equates to a 30% CAGR. Drawdowns of 35% have been somewhat common for the company, but it rarely exceeds that percentage of declines. The Price/FCF multiple shown by Koyfin doesn't seem the most appropriate for Fortinet, as two adjustments need to be made. With the annual data from 2023, Fortinet had $1.4 billion in net cash and is also in an expansive CAPEX cycle, so this figure needs to be normalized. The adjusted multiple would be 28X, which, while high, I don't think is overvalued.

Source: Koyfin

Conclusion

Overall, I believe Fortinet's quarter has been very good. They continue to invest long-term in effective niches. Management is still executing well, and capital allocation remains strong. The bottom of the cycle is just around the corner, and the subsequent hardware refresh will drive an increase in software sales and fortify the ecosystem in many companies, ultimately leading to higher recurring margins and returns for the company. I'm pleased to be a shareholder in this great company.