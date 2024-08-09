Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (GROV) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.44K Followers

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jeff Yurcisin - CEO
Sergio Cervantes - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Alec Legg - Canaccord Genuity

Operator

Good afternoon and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc.'s Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. Following the speakers' remarks, we will open your line for questions.

As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. Hosting today's call are Grove's CEO, Jeff Yurcisin, and CFO, Sergio Cervantes. Before they begin their prepared remarks, I will review the forward-looking statement, Safe Harbor.

Some of the statements made today about future prospects, financial results, business strategy, industry trends, and Grove's ability to successfully respond to business risks may be considered forward-looking, including statements relating to the impacts of their replatforming to Shopify and its projected completion date, sequential revenue growth in the fourth quarter, their plan to increase advertising spend in the fourth quarter, and their net revenue and adjusted EBITDA margin guidance.

Such statements are based on current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including those factors discussed in our filings with the Security and Exchange Commission. All of these statements are based on Grove's view today, and Grove assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable security laws.

For more information, please refer to the risk factors discussed in Grove's most recent filings with the SEC, which are available on Grove's Investor Relations website at investors.grove.co.

During today's call, Grove will also discuss

Recommended For You

About GROV Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GROV

Trending Analysis

Trending News