10 High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats That Could Be Perfect For What's Coming Next

Aug. 10, 2024 7:00 AM ETJNJ, PEP, MCD, KMB, DEO, BDX, CLX, FTS, NVS, MKC, FTS:CA1 Comment
Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Market volatility recently hit the 3rd highest levels ever recorded, and extreme fear grips Wall Street.
  • The yen carry trade unwind is likely not over yet; US recession risks remain elevated, and the market decline might still have another 8%.
  • Dividend aristocrats are down just 0.9% in this downturn, and many aristocrats are up modestly.
  • These ten high-yield, ultra-low-volatility aristocrats yield 3% and historically fall just 35% as much as the S&P in downturns.
  • They have 17% upside potential in the next year, and 50% in the next three years, and 93% in the next five years. Great income, low volatility, and solid return potential make these aristocrats a great choice, no matter what is coming next for the stock market.
  Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Dividend Kings get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate.

Closeup of bank vault door

peshkov

Dreams of a V-shaped recovery after the worst day for stocks in two years have been dashed.

The Yen carry trade unwind likely isn't over yet.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

