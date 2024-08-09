Matteo Colombo

Investment thesis

If we look at how the share price has changed since my initial coverage of AppLovin Corporation's (NASDAQ:APP) stock, it might seem that my thesis did not age well, as APP lagged the broader U.S. market since early April.

On the other hand, the stock market is a voting machine over the short term, and I prefer to look at how fundamentals are developing. From the fundamental perspective, my initial “Strong Buy” thesis is aging well because the company delivered stellar Q2 earnings released earlier this week. The company demonstrates growth across both segments, with the Software Platform's key metrics soaring. The valuation is still very attractive, and I believe that APP is still a “Strong Buy.”

APP's Q2 earnings review

The company released its latest quarterly earnings on August 7. Despite missing revenue and adjusted EPS estimates, I think that the release is strong and validates my bullish stance. A $2.7 million revenue miss looks like almost nothing for a company that generated more than $1 billion revenue in Q2. Moreover, the GAAP EPS was notably above consensus, which is a bullish sign.

Seeking Alpha

The crucial factor is that APP's revenue growth continues to experience robust momentum, with a 44% YoY increase. Another strong bullish sign is that the company exercises massive operating leverage, as its key profitability metrics are aggressively expanding in line with top-line growth.

Data by YCharts

Another strong bullish flag is that the management's revenue guidance for Q3 was above consensus expectations. AppLovin's management expects Q3 revenue with a mid-point of $1.125B, which was more than the estimate of $1.1B.

The company's Software Platform revenue soared with a staggering 75% YoY growth in Q2. The growth was primarily driven by AXON improvements through ongoing product enhancements. Software Platform's EBITDA outpaced the top-line growth with a 91% YoY growth, indicating massive operating leverage. Such a bullish trend also underscores the fact that the management is not only focused on revenue growth but on cost efficiency as well.

APP's latest shareholder letter

The success of the Software Platform segment is explained by expanding the set of AI-powered features to the company's flagship product, AppDiscovery. These advancements encompass greater automation and improved campaign effectiveness, and these two criteria look vital to improving the customers' ROI from their marketing spend. Apart from AppDiscovery, the Software Platform is represented by three more solutions to add value to customers' digital marketing campaigns.

APP's latest 10-K report

Having four different products creates an ecosystem, which, I believe, should be the ultimate goal for any modern company. You cannot indefinitely expand the number of customers. Therefore, if you can cross-sell to them, you can support revenue growth and profitability expansion for much longer. APP's latest net revenue per installation dynamics look impressive, emphasizing the company's ability to cross-sell and up-sell. Another source of strength here lies in the company's extensive and diverse interactions with its customers, cultivating a rich dataset which is then “recycled” by its machine learning algorithms. This iterative process not only enhances its AI capabilities, but also highly likely facilitates the integration of new features.

The company's second revenue stream, Apps, is not growing with such a massive trend. However, it still demonstrates growth and EBITDA margin expansion. The segment's revenue grew by 7% YoY in Q2, and adjusted EBITDA margin expanded from 18% to 22%. Notable improvement in this metric is explained by the reduced user acquisition spend. In the letter to shareholders, the management reiterated its commitment to drive down user acquisition costs for this business.

APP's latest shareholder letter

To conclude, I believe that APP's stellar Q2 earnings release is a strong factor that cements my bullish opinion about the stock. The company's revenue is poised to maintain strong momentum for longer, and the operating leverage is exceptional.

Valuation update

The stock experienced a massive rally over the last 12 months, with a 155% stock price appreciation. The current calendar year has also been massive so far, with a 93% YTD rally. Valuation ratios look mixed, but I want to pay attention to the 16.09 forward non-GAAP P/E. It looks very low to me for a company which delivered a 47% revenue CAGR over the last five years.

Seeking Alpha

Multiples analysis is insufficient to draw reliable conclusions, so I proceed with the discounted cash flow [DCF] simulation. Future cash flows are to be discounted with a 10% WACC, which aligns with the recommended range by valueinvesting.io. I use revenue consensus estimate for FY 2024 and project a 9.7% revenue CAGR for the next decade. I use the TTM levered FCF ex-stock-based compensation [ex-SBC] of 19.2% and expect the metric to expand by 50 basis points yearly. I am optimistic about the FCF margin expansion given the company's stellar profitability and the projected revenue growth.

Author's calculations

According to my DCF simulation, the business's fair value is slightly above $30 billion. This is 24% higher than the current market cap, meaning that the stock is significantly undervalued. A 24% upside potential looks like a very attractive valuation to me.

Risks update

Insiders are not buying the stock at all, which might indicate that they do not see much upside potential from current levels. The below chart indicates that over the last twelve months, insiders were only selling the stock, which might be a warning sign.

TrendSpider

The management's capital allocation approach is aggressive, which is inherently risky. The company is in a substantial net debt position, meaning that its financial flexibility is limited. Having such a massive leverage might be a constraint to raising debt finance on favorable terms in case an attractive acquisition opportunity emerges. On the other hand, the management has consistently been able to convert its aggressive capital allocation approach into stellar revenue growth and profitability improvements.

Seeking Alpha

The stock market is driven by extreme fear currently, which is a significant near-term headwind for growth stocks like APP. When investors are fearful, it is highly likely that they will seek less volatile stocks that pay dividends instead of investing in stocks with high beta. According to Seeking Alpha, APP's beta is above 2, which means that substantial volatility is inherent to the stock. Therefore, there might be decreased demand for the stock during the period of extreme fear in the stock market.

CNN

Bottom line

To conclude, APP is still a “Strong Buy.” The company's Q2 earnings validate the bullish case as AppLovin Corporation demonstrates massive revenue growth momentum blended with a robust operating leverage. The management's focus on cost discipline also adds optimism about profitability expansion potential.