The Hershey Company: Valuation Remains High, But Costs Should Come Down (Upgrade)

The impact of business cycles on companies can vary significantly by sector. While all most companies benefit during an up cycle, some corporations have business models that can hold up much better when growth begins to slow significantly.

One industry that has held up particularly well during downturns is the Chocolate industry. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) is the most well-recognized and successful chocolate maker in North America. The iconic company was also one of the best-performing stocks in the market for some time, but the chocolate marker has struggled recently.

Data by YCharts

The Hershey's company has offered investors total returns of just 18.98 percent over the last 3 years, while the S&P 500 (SPY) has offered investors total returns of 22.54 percent during the same timeframe.

Today, I am upgrading the Hershey company from a strong sell to a sell. I last wrote about the chocolate maker in April, and I rated the company a strong sell, primarily because of valuation concerns and rising chocolate prices. Even though the company still looks overvalued, Hershey's should benefit from the slowing economy for several reasons, since rates and prices should fall, while the Chocolate maker's core business is not cyclical.

Hershey's second-quarter earnings report predictably missed expectations, with the company stating earnings were $.89 GAAP actual and revenues were $2.07 billion. The chocolate maker missed on the top and bottom line, with expectations for earnings of $1.22 and revenues of nearly $1.84 billion. The company's gross margins held up well despite being down from 45% last year to 40%, and net margins. The company's net margin was also increased to a 10-year high of 18.3%. Chocolate prices fell during the quarter, and the company also reported that administrative and overall costs did not rise from the first quarter. Management lowered guidance slightly from 2-3% to 2% for the full year.

Data by YCharts

Even though Hershey's predictably missed on the top and bottom line, the company's margins held up well, and management essentially reiterated guidance for the full year. Hershey's previously raised prices by 14% in 2022 alone, and management has increased prices by 20% in the last 2 years combined. The company's recent revenue struggles show management can't rely on price increases to drive revenue growth anymore. The chocolate maker announced layoffs and plans to cut $300 million in costs, but the company is still planning to spend nearly $650 million this year on a variety of administrative upgrades, including focusing on making the company's sales platform more digital. Hershey's quarterly growth rate has been in steady decline for some time.

Hershey's Quarterly Revenue Growth (finbox.com)

Still, Hershey's should benefit from the weakening economy in several ways, since the company's core business is not cyclical. The chocolate maker's debt levels have risen significantly in the last several years, falling rates should give the company the opportunity to refinance longer-term obligations.

Hershey's Debt (companiesmarketcap.com)

Chocolate prices are also likely to fall from record-high levels for several reasons. The weather has cooled off in West Africa, and the weakening growth outlook should help bring some costs down as well. Analysts are also projecting a better Chocolate crop market in West Africa next year. Chocolate prices have also been falling for the last several months. Even though Hershey's core business should not be impacted by a weakening growth outlook since the company gets nearly 80 percent of the company's revenues from North America, demand for chocolate in emerging markets should fall as the economy continues to slow.

Hershey's still looks slightly overvalued, but the company's forward PE looks more reasonable now that costs and rates are likely to fall. The Chocolate maker trades at 20.88x expected forward earnings and 15.72x forecasted forward cash flow. Hershey's 5-year average valuation is 24.95x expected forward earnings and 24.33x projected forward cash flow. While the company has seen record revenues recently, with rates likely to be cut more aggressively and Chocolate prices likely falling now, Hershey's margins and profitability levels should remain strong.

With growth slowing, Hershey's recession-resistant business model should enable the company to benefit from what should be falling costs and lower rates. While the company still needs to develop a better plan for longer-term growth since the Chocolate Maker is heavily reliant on the North American market where the company has a dominant market share of nearly 40 percent, Hershey's should benefit more than most companies from falling chocolate prices and lower rates since the chocolate maker's core business model is recession-resistant.