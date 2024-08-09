Lazy_Bear/iStock via Getty Images

I’ve talked a lot in the last several months about the dangers of passive large-cap/market-cap weighted core investing, given where we are in the cycle. There’s a lot of concentration risk in the S&P 500, and valuations aren’t exactly cheap. So the question is - is there a way to get core large-cap positioning which is based more on fundamentals than passive market-cap weighting? The answer is yes, through the Fidelity® Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC). This is an actively managed approach that is team managed, and focused on certain dynamics through a multifactor model which combines a basket of fundamental factors to identify ‘desired’ companies. The ETF tends to overweight firms that have good valuations, positive earnings and price measures, sound quality metrics, and that rank near the top when considered across multiple non-traditional measures.

But does it work?

A Look At The Holdings

Since this fund is vying for attention from S&P 500 investors and those who want core large-cap exposure, it’s important to see if the active process results in top holdings that either look different or have a different weighting than what you typically see in passive indices. Unfortunately for this fund, the top positions really don’t look that different.

fidelity.com

Further evidence of this? Look below at the largest relative and lowest relative weightings against the fund’s benchmark.

fidelity.com

The largest underweight and overweights show minimal differences against the S&P 500. For a fund that’s active, it’s really only slightly tweaking positions. Not much differentiation from that perspective to write home about.

Sector Weightings and Market Exposure

How about from a sector allocation standpoint? Is there any real differentiation against the passive benchmark for a fund that is supposedly active?

fidelity.com

Short answer? Nope. Tech is the largest weighting, followed by Health Care and Financials. Notice the relative weights really show marginal re-allocation. Just like the holdings, the overall averaging of the sectors indicates the fund is only marginally changing up allocations, which really doesn't do it for me personally as I don’t think any of these types of relative weightings really mean much.

Peer Comparison

This is an active large-cap fund that uses a multifactor model and is team managed. The reality? None of that matters. Let’s compare FELC to the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO), which aims to track the performance of the S&P 500 Index – roughly the broad-market benchmark used to measure large-cap US equities. When we look at the price ratio of FELC to VOO, we find that over the last 6 months, FELC has underperformed the passive VOO ETF. Not by much, but it just furthers my skepticism that this fund really adds value despite on the surface focusing more on fundamentals relative to a passive large-cap vehicle.

stockcharts.com

If you’re going to be active, then be active. Take active allocation bets, weight differently, and differentiate. This fund doesn’t do that, and underperformed as a result.

Pros and Cons

So, are there any positives here? Some. The biggest positive is that it’s at least somewhat trying to outperform using an approach which, over a long period of time, should actually add value. Fundamentals matters, and a fund that focuses more on fundamentals to me matters more and more.

That’s it. That’s all I got. The negatives are clear. There’s nothing unique with this fund. It is actively managed, but the active management is very minor in terms of relative weightings, and on top of that, the fund has underperformed the S&P 500. There’s plenty of evidence that shows stock picking does not work in the large-cap market. Market efficiency is highest there, which is precisely why active strategies (even if more aggressive in weightings) underperform over time.

Conclusion

I know I’m being harsh here, but I see no value in choosing this fund over the S&P 500 or any other large-cap market vehicle. My take on this is that if you’re going to be active, then be active. Take bets. Even if they don’t work, at least you’re doing something different in a crowded large-cap category. This fund doesn’t do that. It marginally overweights and underweights on both a stock level and sector level. And on top of that, it has underperformed. There’s nothing wrong with the fund at the core, it just isn’t unique and special. This is a pass for me. Perhaps it will outperform in the future, but the conservative relative weightings make me skeptical.