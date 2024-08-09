InspireMD, Inc. (NSPR) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 09, 2024 8:58 AM ETInspireMD, Inc. (NSPR) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.44K Followers

InspireMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSPR) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 6, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Chuck Padala - IR, Life Advisors
Marvin Slosman - CEO
Craig Shore - CFO
Shane Gleason - CCO

Conference Call Participants

Adam Maeder - Piper Sandler
Frank Takkinen - Lake Street Capital Markets

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the InspireMD Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. Currently, all participants' are in a listen-only mode. Later, you will have the opportunity to ask questions during the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. Please note, this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to Chuck Padala with Life Advisors. Thank you. You may begin.

Chuck Padala

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for the InspireMD second quarter financial results and corporate update conference call.

Joining us today from InspireMD are Marvin Slosman, Chief Executive Officer; and Craig Shore, Chief Financial Officer.

During this call, management will be making forward-looking statements, not historical facts, which are based upon management's current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements.

For more information about these risks, please refer to the Risk Factors described in InspireMD's most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q or any updates in our current reports on Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and InspireMD's press release that accompanies this call, particularly the cautionary statements made in it.

This call contains time-sensitive information that is accurate only as of today, August 6, 2024, except as required by law, InspireMD disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any information to reflect events or circumstances that occur after this

Recommended For You

About NSPR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NSPR

Trending Analysis

Trending News