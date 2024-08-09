Meta Platforms: I Will Stay To The Sidelines

Daniel Schönberger profile picture
Daniel Schönberger
12.34K Followers

Summary

  • Meta Platforms is still reporting great quarterly results, and we can also expect the business to perform great over the long run.
  • We can also make the argument for Meta Platforms being at least fairly valued right now.
  • Nevertheless, we should be very cautious right now as the next few years might be challenging, and I'm staying on the sidelines.

Business graph with arrows tending downwards

peshkov

Last week, on July 31, 2024, Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) reported second quarter results and not only did the business beat estimates for revenue as well as earnings, but the company also reported solid second quarter results

This article was written by

Daniel Schönberger profile picture
Daniel Schönberger
12.34K Followers
My analysis is focused on high-quality companies, that can outperform the market over the long-run due to a competitive advantage (economic moat) and high levels of defensibility. Focused on European and North American companies, but without constraints regarding market capitalization (from large cap to small cap companies).My academic background is in sociology and I hold a Master’s Degree in Sociology (with main emphasis on organizational and economic sociology) and a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology and History.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About META Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on META

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
META
--
META:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News