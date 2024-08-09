Luis Alvarez

British Land Company PLC (OTCPK:BTLCY) has reported positive earnings related to its last fiscal year and its business outlook is improving, a profile that doesn't seem to be reflected in its valuation.

As I've covered in previous articles, I see British Land as an interesting play within the European real estate sector as its stock was offering a high-dividend yield and attractive valuation. As shown in the next graph, over the past year, its total return is about 26% and has outperformed the European real estate sector, showing that British Land was indeed a good play in the sector.

Share performance (Bloomberg)

Given that I've not covered the company for some time, I think it's now a good time to analyze its most recent financial performance and update its investment case, to see whether it remains intriguing for long-term investors or not.

British Land's Outlook & Earnings

Like many U.K.-based companies, British Land's fiscal year ends in March and, since my last article, the company has released its annual earnings related to FY 2024.

Its operating momentum was positive considering the challenging market backdrop, especially in the office market, even though its quality portfolio was clearly key to offsetting general weakness in this segment. Despite its positive performance and resilience in the office sector, its current market value is about $4.6 billion, a value similar to when I last analyzed it, as the share price has traded sideways over the past few months.

At the end of last March, its portfolio was valued at close to $11 billion, practically unchanged from its previous valuation in September 2023. This is a good signal of the company's overall portfolio quality, with some weakness in the office segment (valuation decline of 2% in H2 FY 2024) being offset by higher property values in retail and logistics.

In the office segment, vacancy rates in London are quite high, but the difference between prime locations (especially new space) and the rest continues to increase. As shown in the next graph, vacancy rates in core central London for new space are very low, while the vacancy rate for second-hand space in other areas of the city was above 11% at the end of Q1.

Vacancy rates (British Land)

While this vacancy rate is clearly high compared to historical values and is more than double compared to before the pandemic, vacancy rates in London are lower than compared to other large cities across the globe. This is especially compared to some U.S. cities, such as San Francisco or New York.

As British Land is focused on office campuses in core locations, its vacancy rate is clearly below average, which was key to maintaining resilient property valuations recently. Indeed, its vacancy rate was only 4.2% in the office segment at the end of last March, which is clearly quite good considering the market landscape.

In other segments, vacancy rates are even lower, at about 1.5% in retail and logistics properties, leading to a total vacancy rate of 2.8% at the end of last March. This is a good indicator that British Land's strategy of focusing on prime locations and its development expertise in London are delivering good results, boding well for a potential recovery of its property valuations in the near future.

This happens because real estate valuations are very sensitive to interest rates and after a rising cycle over the past couple of years, the trend has changed recently and rate cuts are expected ahead. The rate declines will become now a tailwind for property valuations, which is likely to lead to better investor sentiment towards the sector and potentially a recovery in the transaction market.

Indeed, inflation has clearly declined in the U.K. in recent quarters and was only 2.1% YoY in Q2 2024, a level that is much more 'normal' following a period of extraordinary high levels. Due to this trend, the Bank of England has recently cut its key rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 5%, and further cuts are expected ahead.

According to Bloomberg data, current market expectations are for several cuts ahead, with the key rate expected to be about 3.5% at the end of 2025. Given that real estate valuations are quite sensitive to moves in interest rates due to the long-term nature of the cash flows generated, lower rates will impact positively property values. This is good for British Land's balance sheet, as it will decline its leverage ratio and give it more leeway to invest in business growth while not risking its credit profile.

This is a markedly different business outlook than compared to the past couple of years, when real estate companies were focused on balance sheet protection rather than growth, boding well for top-line and earnings growth ahead.

This means British Land is expected to maintain its growth strategy over the coming years, being focused on the life sciences sector and urban logistics, two segments where the company sees positive structural growth drivers in the U.K., while on the other hand the office segment is expected to decline its weight gradually within the group as the structural shift of work to hybrid solutions does not bode well for office space demand over the long term.

Nevertheless, office was clearly its most important segment in FY 2024, representing some 61% of its total portfolio, while retail and urban logistics represented the rest.

Portfolio (British Land)

Given this profile, British Land's operating momentum is naturally very exposed to the office segment, and should continue to be for the coming years. This is even though the company also wants to divest its shopping centers and invest in other growth areas; thus its portfolio allocation is expected to change somewhat in the near future.

From an operating perspective, during its FY 2024, its net rental income decreased by 1% YoY to £440 million, penalized by disposals while its like-for-like growth was positive during the year. The net rental income margin improved to 92.4% (vs. 90.5% in FY 2023) as the company's cost control program led to some savings, a trend that was also visible in its administrative expenses which declined by 2% YoY to £87 million.

Due to the combination of a relatively stable top line, slightly lower operating expenses, and stable financing costs, as it has almost all of its debt hedged to interest rates, BTLCY's underlying profit was up 2% in the last fiscal year to £268 million.

Its dividend was raised by only 1% compared to the previous year to £0.228 per share, showing that British Land's dividend policy is to grow its dividend in line with earnings growth and maintain a sustainable dividend over the long term. Indeed, its dividend payout ratio was 80%, which is a high level of payout; thus, further dividend growth must come from higher earnings rather than a higher payout in the coming years. At its current share price, British Land offers a dividend yield of about 5.7%, which is quite attractive to income-oriented investors.

Regarding its balance sheet, British Land has a conservative position compared to other European real estate companies, with a loan-to-value (LTV) ratio that is below the average of the sector. At the end of last March, its LTV ratio was 34.6% and declined by some 140 bps during the year, mainly due to asset disposals. This ratio is well below the credit rating agencies threshold to maintain an investment grade credit rating (usually a LTV ratio below 45% is required). Thus, British Land does not have many deleveraging needs in the short term and can continue to invest in business growth.

Indeed, the company has several developments underway that are expected to be completed in the coming months, which are strong support for higher rental income and earnings in the coming quarters. Reflecting this backdrop, British Land's guidance related to FY 2025 is positive, expecting to report net rental income growth between 3-5% compared to the previous year, being broad-based across its markets. Its net rental income margin should decline a little bit to 89-91% and operating expenses are expected to be flat in the year.

On the other hand, some of its debt will reach maturity and this is expected to lead to higher financing costs in FY 2025, to £111-117 million vs. £108 million in FY 2024, being slightly negative for its underlying earnings growth. Regarding its dividend, according to analysts' estimates, is expected to be flat year-on-year, which seems to be a conservative estimate and there is room for the company to beat expectations.

Regarding its valuation, its net asset value multiple is practically unchanged compared to its valuation when I last analyzed the company some months ago, trading nowadays at 0.71x NAV. Based on Free Funds from Operations, British Land is trading at 14.4x FFO, below its historical average of more than 16x over the past five years. Compared to some of its closest peers, such as Derwent London Plc (OTCPK:DWVYF) or Land Securities Group Plc (OTCPK:LDSCY), its valuation also seems attractive given that British Land is trading discounted to its peers which, on average, trades closer to 20x forward FFO.

Conclusion

British Land has reported a positive operating performance during the past fiscal year considering the challenging market backdrop, especially in the office segment, showing that its focus on quality real estate is the right one. The outlook for the sector is clearly improving, and lower rates ahead are expected to become a tailwind for property valuations, being quite good for British Land and its peers. Despite this improving outlook, the company continues to trade at an attractive valuation and offers a high-dividend yield, remaining an interesting pick in the European real estate sector.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.