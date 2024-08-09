yucelyilmaz/iStock via Getty Images

For the entirety of its life as a public company, Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) has only ever been one type of stock: "high quality for a high price." This Wall Street darling has been one of the few companies to rarely crack, as it continues to print gravity-defying revenue growth each quarter that shows barely any deceleration.

For these merits, Datadog has consistently maintained a very high valuation multiple. But the key question for investors amid the current market correction is: is it safe to invest in these expensive stocks, or is it more prudent to rotate more of our portfolios into value?

Even amid a guidance boost, I don't see much upside for Datadog

I last wrote a neutral opinion on Datadog in June, when the stock was trading at similar levels around the $110s. At the time, I had noted that I'd convert my take on Datadog to a buy if the stock hit $90: and despite many high-flying tech stocks correcting to that magnitude over the past few weeks, Datadog has held up strong.

Let's be clear: I don't think Datadog will suffer a major correction, as its financials are ironclad and provide a significant bulwark to ongoing investor pessimism. But at the same time, Datadog has been more or less range-bound this year, and I continue to think it will trade in a range-bound fashion for the remainder of the year: whereas many other value-oriented stocks, in my opinion, have the potential for a broader rebound. With the current backdrop of the market in mind, I'm reiterating my neutral position on Datadog.

At current share prices, I continue to see a balanced bag of positives and negatives for Datadog. On the bright side for this company:

Large $62 billion TAM and "best of breed" reputation - Datadog recently sized the observability market as a $62 billion total opportunity by 2026 (its prior sizing was $53 billion by 2025), which means that Datadog is still only single-digit penetrated into this overall market opportunity. Datadog also continues to be held in very high regard in its industry, causing incumbent rivals like New Relic to stumble amid the pandemic.

Datadog recently sized the observability market as a $62 billion total opportunity by 2026 (its prior sizing was $53 billion by 2025), which means that Datadog is still only single-digit penetrated into this overall market opportunity. Datadog also continues to be held in very high regard in its industry, causing incumbent rivals like New Relic to stumble amid the pandemic. Pure recurring revenue and high net expansion rates - Datadog prices its products by usage, and all of its customers deliver recurring revenue for the company, giving it plenty of room for expansion. Net expansion rates remain in the mid-110s, which is an accomplishment in this market, where many peers have cited softening expansion trends and heightened churn.

prices its products by usage, and all of its customers deliver recurring revenue for the company, giving it plenty of room for expansion. Net expansion rates remain in the mid-110s, which is an accomplishment in this market, where many peers have cited softening expansion trends and heightened churn. Excels from a "Rule of 40" standpoint - Datadog's mid-20s revenue growth stacked on top of mid-20s pro forma operating margins give Datadog a "Rule of 40" score above 50, indicating a very successful balance between growth and profitability.

At the same time, however, there are risks to consider:

Ongoing IT budget optimization- We've seen many software companies report that complex, expensive projects are getting de-prioritized behind enabling AI applications and simpler IT projects that merely keep the ship afloat. In this environment, Datadog may also continue to see deals slip.

We've seen many software companies report that complex, expensive projects are getting de-prioritized behind enabling AI applications and simpler IT projects that merely keep the ship afloat. In this environment, Datadog may also continue to see deals slip. Competition- Though Datadog has certainly garnered a reputation as the new king in the observability space, rival New Relic (recently acquired by private equity) has also returned to growth after unifying its SKUs under the "New Relic One" brand. Splunk has also been a major competitor on the security side.

To me, Datadog's valuation continues to be its largest Achilles' heel. At current share prices near $115, the stock trades at a $38.15 billion market cap. After we net off the $2.96 billion of cash and $744.0 million of convertible debt on Datadog's most recent balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is $35.93 billion.

Meanwhile, the company has raised its full-year FY24 revenue outlook to $2.62-$2.63 billion, or 23-24% y/y growth, a one-point increase versus a prior viewpoint of $2.59-$2.61 billion. It should be noted that Datadog perennially guides in a manner as to be able to slightly increase its outlook each quarter, so "beat and raise" quarters have become essentially expected for this company (also likely why the stock barely reacted to the earnings print).

Datadog outlook (Datadog Q2 earnings deck)

And for next year (FY25), Wall Street analysts have a consensus revenue target of $3.20 billion for the company, representing 22% y/y growth. This puts Datadog's valuation multiples at:

13.7x EV/FY24 revenue

11.2x EV/FY25 revenue

Yes, there are few companies at Datadog's ~$3 billion annualized revenue run rate that are capable of clinging to a near-30% growth rate, while also maintaining good "Rule of 40" metrics. Datadog certainly deserves a valuation premium. But in this market, I view significantly more opportunity in investing in beaten-down value plays (names I favor at the moment include DocuSign (DOCU), Lyft (LYFT), Okta (OKTA), Zoom (ZM), and Rubrik (RBRK).

It's not that Datadog is a bad investment per se, but the recent market selloff has created many more attractive buying opportunities. I'd prefer to remain on the sidelines here and invest elsewhere.

Q2 download

We will still acknowledge, however, the strength of Datadog's Q2 results. Take a look at the Q2 earnings summary below:

Datadog Q2 results (Datadog Q2 earnings deck)

Revenue grew 27% y/y to $645.3 million, well ahead of Wall Street's expectations of $625.1 million (+23% y/y) by a four-point margin, as well as not decelerating at all from Q1's 27% y/y growth pace. The company also cited, without noting specific figures (a rarity in the software sector), that net revenue retention rates remained in the mid-110s, an important indicator for a company that relies on a "land and expand" business model.

Management notes that the operating environment in the current macro continues to see headwinds from customers optimizing their usage to lower their bills. In spite of this, however, churn has been low (Datadog caters primarily to enterprise customers, which are far less likely to fold than SMB clients: we've seen software peers like ZoomInfo (ZI) being dragged into negative expansion rates driven by SMB churn).

Per CEO Olivier Pomel's remarks on the Q2 earnings call:

Overall, the business environment for Datadog was roughly unchanged from last quarter. Overall, more customers are growing their cloud usage, while some are continuing to be cost conscious. In Q2, we saw existing customer usage growth that was broadly in line with our expectations and consistent with the overall improved trend that we had experienced over the past several quarters. Our usage growth with existing customers was higher than in the year ago quarter, and we saw continued healthy growth across our product line with newer products growing faster from a smaller base. Finally, churn continues to be low and gross revenue retention was stable in the mid to high 90s, highlighting the mission critical nature of our platform for our customers."

On the profitability front, Datadog's pro forma operating margins expanded three points y/y to 24%, up from 21% in the year-ago Q2:

Datadog operating margins (Datadog Q2 earnings deck)

While this is impressive and still gives Datadog a Rule of 40 score of 51, we're mindful of two factors. First, Datadog's pace of margin expansion in Q2 was much slower than nine points of y/y expansion in Q1, where pro forma operating margins also hit 27% (so sequentially, Datadog is down, though the company also incurred $11 million of cost in Q2 associated with its annual user conference, worth 2 points of margin).

Second: Datadog's long term operating model calls for a goal operating margin of "25%+".

Datadog long-term margin goals (Datadog Q2 earnings deck)

Though "25%+" is vague, the fact that operating margins are already hovering around 25% may signal that there's limited opportunity to increase margins much further. So eventually as Datadog's revenue growth decelerates to the teens (no company can continue growing at a 20%+ clip forever; larger SaaS companies like Workday (WDAY) and Salesforce (CRM) have tended to stabilize at a low/mid-teens growth rate), the company may lose its "Rule of 40" status if operating margins continue to cling to the mid-20s.

Key takeaways

While I don't think Datadog will see a major correction from current levels, I also don't see Datadog sparking a major rally from the mid-$110s - its valuation is already too rich to accommodate further gains, whereas many value-oriented SaaS peers have more upside in the current market. With this in mind, I prefer to keep Datadog on my watch list (in case the stock does drop further), but I'll remain on the sidelines here.