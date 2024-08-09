Datadog: Difficult To Justify This Valuation

Aug. 09, 2024 10:13 AM ETDatadog, Inc. (DDOG) Stock
Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
28.51K Followers

Summary

  • Datadog delivered its usual "beat and raise" quarter in Q2, to which the stock barely reacted.
  • The company raised its growth outlook by one point to 23-24% y/y growth for FY24.
  • Though Datadog's "Rule of 40" orientation merits a premium versus many software peers, its ~11x FY25 revenue multiple is too expensive to ignore.
  • I believe Datadog will continue to be range-bound through the remainder of the year, and prefer to invest in value-oriented software stocks with more rebound potential.
Server Racks In a Modern Data Center. Technology Related 3D Illustration Render

yucelyilmaz/iStock via Getty Images

For the entirety of its life as a public company, Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) has only ever been one type of stock: "high quality for a high price." This Wall Street darling has been one of the few companies to rarely crack, as it

This article was written by

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
28.51K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DDOG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DDOG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DDOG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News