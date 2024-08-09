Turning Up The Pressure: Watts Water Flows Strong In Q2, But Risks Loom

Grassroots Trading profile picture
Grassroots Trading
389 Followers

Summary

  • Watts Water Technologies, Inc. posted strong Q2 results, beating estimates with Non-GAAP EPS of $2.46 and revenue of $597 million.
  • The company showed solid growth and financial stability, but faces concerns about slowing growth and market uncertainties.
  • Despite a strong balance sheet and history of earnings growth, future forecasts suggest caution, leading to a hold rating on the stock.

Male Engineer Checking Boiler System In A Basement

aquaArts studio/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) has been around since 1874 and has grown into a big player in water safety and flow control. In Q2 2024, they posted solid numbers, with

This article was written by

Grassroots Trading profile picture
Grassroots Trading
389 Followers
Grassroots Trading's purpose is built on the tenets of delivering unbiased and balanced research, firmly grounded in solid data and entirely free from emotional influences or preference for certain businesses. The principal emphasis of Grassroots lies on small to mid-cap firms, offering Seeking Alpha investors well-founded perspectives on these frequently neglected investment possibilities. Additionally, Grassroots periodically highlights potential opportunities within large and mega-cap corporations, broadening the scope to thoroughly cover the vibrant realm of equity markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About WTS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WTS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WTS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News