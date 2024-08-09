aquaArts studio/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) has been around since 1874 and has grown into a big player in water safety and flow control. In Q2 2024, they posted solid numbers, with Non-GAAP EPS hitting $2.46, beating estimates by $0.13.

Seeking Alpha

Revenue came in at $597 million, topping projections by $7.45 million.

Seeking Alpha

While they're showing strong growth and a stable financial footing, this analysis points out that slowing growth and market uncertainties could be a concern down the road.

About

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has been around since 1874, starting out in Lawrence, Massachusetts, thanks to its founder and namesake Joseph Watts. Initially, the company started off making pressure regulators for textile mills in the late 19th century. As the Second Industrial Revolution gained steam into the modern era, WTS adapted, grew their product line, and went global. Now, they’re a massive name in water tech, primarily known for water safety, flow control, and backflow prevention — a far cry from textile mills. Overall, Watts covers all bases, serving commercial, residential, and industrial markets across the world.

Q2 Highlights

Watts Water Technologies crushed it in Q2, 2024. They hit record sales, adjusted operating income, and earnings per share. Sales jumped 12% to $597 million, and adjusted operating profit climbed 8% to $112 million. Adjusted earnings per share went up 5% to $2.46. Free cash flow was solid, hitting $120 million year-to-date, up from $89 million last year. The company is on track to meet its full-year goal of converting at least 90% of net income into free cash flow.

Watts Water Technologies kept a solid balance sheet too, showing a net debt to capitalization ratio of -1% and a net leverage of -0.1%. Management pointed out that they extended their credit facility through July 2029, which meant a nice boosting of financial flexibility for capital allocation. Strategic acquisitions fueled growth, with the Bradley and Josam deals adding $65 million in sales and beating expectations overall. To put into perspective, these acquisitions made up 12% of total sales and are also on track to hit financial targets, with integration and synergies coming together nicely.

It was a good quarter across the regions. Americas organic sales grew 5%, total reported sales increased 22%, APMEA organic sales grew 18%, based on strength in China, Australia, New Zealand and the Middle East. Productivity improvements and disciplined cost control offset inflation and lower volumes to keep margins steady.

Valuation

Watts Water Technologies' P/E ratio is 21.71x, which appears to be a bit higher than the “fair value” of 15.00x. This means the stock might still be priced with some optimism, and that optimism probably comes from the company’s solid earnings growth rate of 13.46%. Looking at the normal P/E ratio of 25.19x suggests to me that the market usually pays a premium for Watts, likely because of its consistent results and industry outlook.

Fast Graphs

Glancing at the earnings yield is 4.61% (which isn’t bad), especially when stable returns are always in demand. But the dividend yield of 0.93% definitely won't excite income-focused investors, especially compared to other industrials with higher payouts.

One major plus is the company’s strong balance sheet, with a long-term debt to capital ratio of just 13.78%, and this low leverage gives Watts Water Technologies a lot of financial flexibility, which is something to boast. As CFO Shashank Patel described it on the earnings call, this healthy balance sheet coupled with an extension of their credit facility through July 2029 provides the company with “capital allocation optionality.”

So, even though yesterday's dip in share price might seem worrying, the core fundamentals of Watts Water Technologies are solid, but depending on the short-term risks below, it may not be time to buy just yet. However, long-term, with its history of earnings growth, strong balance sheet, and fairly modest valuation, the company seems well-positioned to handle market ups and downs.

Risks & Headwinds

Still, there are some concerns that put a damper on the optimism. When we glance at WTS's forward-looking EBITDA we'll see that growth dips to 8.67%, the silver-lining is that it's still above the sector median. However, it’s slowing down, which suggests that WTS has made the most of current opportunities but might face tighter margins or more competition soon.

Seeking Alpha

CFO Patel explained that the decline in operating margin is also (partially) a result of the comparison to a great 2Q 2023 when margins climbed past 19%. President and Chief Executive Officer Bob Pagano added to that that their heat pump inventory isn't helping matters as it's sitting in the channels, and they need to clear that out. Furthermore, in Europe, new construction is slow because of the usual suspects: economic challenges & geopolitical issues. This has been a concern for a while. Pagano expects this impact to continue in Q4.

Earnings also tell a mixed story. Year-over-year EBIT growth is solid at 11.64%, but forward-looking EBIT growth drops to 8.35%, just below the sector’s 9.28%. EPS growth is also a concern, with a modest 3.12% year-over-year increase, well below the sector median.

Seeking Alpha

The forward EPS growth isn’t looking much better. The forward estimate for EPS GAAP growth at 6.62% underscores worries about WTS's ability to turn operational gains into bottom-line growth, lagging the sector by a good margin.

Seeking Alpha

Cash flow metrics add another layer of concern. Year-over-year operating cash flow growth is strong at 22.03%, almost double the sector median, showing solid cash generation from operations. But the forward growth rate is weaker at 14.79%, pointing to potential cash flow volatility or higher capital expenses. The negative levered free cash flow growth raises a red flag, as it could limit WTS's ability to invest in growth or return value to shareholders through dividends or buybacks.

WTS Investor Presentation Q2 2024

Organic sales stayed flat this quarter, showing limited growth without acquisitions. As I just pointed out, Europe had a rough time. Organic sales dropped 15% (see graph above), operating income fell 48%, and margins shrunk by 620 basis points. This happened mainly because of cutbacks in energy incentives, inventory reductions in the heat pump market, and a weak economy in Europe.

The company dealt with margin pressures, with adjusted operating margins dropping 70 basis points to 18.8%. Adjusted EBITDA margins also fell 50 basis points to 21%. Inflation, acquisition-related dilution, and extra investments caused these declines. The U.S. multifamily and nonresidential construction markets also softened. Indicators like the Architectural Billings Index and ENR Construction Industry Confidence Index dropped below 50, signaling contraction.

WTS Investor Presentation Q2 2024

Looking ahead to Q3 2024, I see that Watts Water Technologies has given a weak forecast which is, most likely, the main culprit for yesterday's 4%+ drop. They're expecting organic sales to decline by 4% to 7%, with declines likely in both the Americas and Europe. Adjusted EBITDA margins are predicted to fall by 70 to 130 basis points, and adjusted operating margins could drop by 120 to 180 basis points. The geopolitical uncertainties in the U.S., Europe, and the Middle East, could shake up our operations and market conditions. Plus, foreign exchange fluctuations, especially a weaker euro, have already hurt sales and could remain a risk if currency (and this current market) volatility sticks around.

Rating: Hold

On Watts Water Technologies, Inc., I’d rate it a hold. Yes, the company has grown revenue and earnings at a healthy clip, but there’s a bit of a slowdown in the most recent results and there's some market uncertainty and margin pressure that could affect future results. They are well-positioned, been around forever, and the balance sheet is strong, which is a phenomenal thing. But given the current mixed results and the forecasts from management, I believe it might be a good idea to wait a bit and see how things shake out before you get in.