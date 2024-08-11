Khanchit Khirisutchalual

Introduction:

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:UTF) is a closed-end fund (“CEF”) that was incepted over 20 years ago in March 2004. The fund invests primarily in companies from the utility and infrastructure sectors. Under normal conditions, the fund aims to invest at least 80% of its assets in companies, such as utilities, toll-road, railroads, ports, telecommunications, oil and gas pipelines, and any other company providing basic utility services. The fund is heavily weighted in the utility sector. The fund also uses leverage of nearly 30%.

As per the fund's literature,

"The Fund's investment objective is total return with an emphasis on income through investment in securities issued by Infrastructure companies. Infrastructure companies typically provide the physical framework that society requires to function on a daily basis and are defined as utilities, pipelines, toll roads, airports, railroads, marine ports, telecommunications companies, and other infrastructure companies."

Other salient features of this fund are as follows:

Focused on basic infrastructure companies in the areas of electric, gas, and water utilities, airports, railroads, toll roads, marine ports, telecommunications, etc.

The fund uses roughly 30% leverage to enhance the potential for generating income. As of Jun. 30, 2023, the variable rate leverage accounted for roughly 15%, while 85% was fixed rate. The combined weighted average rate of financing was 2.3%. The fund's use of leverage can increase the total returns in a rising market but can also have the opposite effect in a declining market. Leverage can make a fund more volatile than it would be otherwise.

The fund employs a managed distribution policy, under which it distributes $0.155 per share every month ($1.86 annually). It has paid the same amount since 2018. Since its inception in 2004 until Jul. 2024, it has paid a cumulative amount of roughly $34.50 a share. At the same time, its current NAV is nearly 27% higher than the inception NAV.

The fund invests globally, but the U.S. and Canada account for nearly 69% of the assets. The other countries where it has more than 5% of investments are Australia and the U.K.

As per its mandate, the fund can invest globally. It has nearly 70% of assets invested in the U.S. (59%) and Canada (10%). Other than that, it has nearly 5% investment each in the U.K. and Australia. The rest of the 21% of the assets are invested in a host of countries on the European continent and in Asia.

It is a highly diversified fund and has roughly 250 holdings (as of Jun. 30, 2024). The top 10 holdings accounted for nearly 32% of the total assets.

As of Jun. 30, 2024, the fund had roughly $3.1 billion worth of assets under its management.

The fund is an actively managed fund, and as of last year's annual report through Dec. 31, 2023, it reported a management fee of 1.22% on net assets (0.85% on managed assets), 0.17% of other expenses and 2.58% interest expense on net assets. According to the semi-annual report as of Jun.30, 2024, total expenses stood at 3.77% of net assets, including an interest expense of 2.40%.

As of Aug. 6, 2024, its distribution yield on the market price was 7.63% and 7.75% on the NAV.

As of Aug. 6, 2024, UTF's market price was at a premium of +1.50% to its NAV., whereas the 1-year and 3-year averages have been discounts of -1.46% and -0.30%, respectively.

Financial Outlook:

Let's look at the Fund's Financial health and performance. The most recent detailed report that is available to investors is the semi-annual report ending on Jun. 30, 2024, and the previous year's annual report for the period of Jan. 2023 – Dec. 31, 2023.

Net Investment Income:

The net investment income (NII in short) is the net income earned from its investment in the form of dividends, distributions, and interests or derivatives like options, minus all the fund's expenses, including management fees, operating expenses, commissions, and interest on leverage. For equity-based funds, especially in high-growth sectors like technology, the NII is not very relevant. However, for fixed-income or bond funds, it is very relevant.

Here is what it looks like in terms of NII, Distributions, and Net Assets at the beginning and end of the statement period.

(all amounts are in US $ (except Shares Outstanding) for the 6-month period ending on Jun. 30, 2024, and the previous year's 12-month period ending on Dec. 31, 2023. The negative amounts are shown inside parentheses.

Table-1:

Distributions:

UTF provides managed distribution on a monthly basis of $0.155 per share, which comes out to be a yield of 7.63% at current prices (as of 08/06/2024), which has come down significantly from last year.

It has paid the distributions all along since its inception in 2004 but has switched the frequency from monthly to quarterly and then back to monthly. The last time it raised the distribution amount was in February 2018. It also cut the distribution amount in 2009 and changed the frequency to quarterly. However, it has also provided special distributions in some years, especially in 2007 when it paid a large amount. Since its inception, the fund has paid nearly $34.50 a share in distribution while maintaining and growing the NAV. Overall, management has done a good job of managing the distribution policy and making the distribution sustainable.

So, is the distribution covered?

UTF assets are 80% equity and 20% bonds/preferred securities, so there is simply not enough NII (Net Investment Income). Even with 30% leverage, the income still falls short of its expenses and distributions. So, it has to meet the major part of distributions from realized capital gains. However, to the credit of management, despite the tough environment during the last few years, from years 2019-2023, we see very little ROC (return of capital), the majority of which was in the year 2023. This indicates that they can generate enough income and capital gains to meet their regular obligations.

Table-2: Distribution Data (Years 2019-2023)

So, clearly, we can give a vote of confidence to the management on distribution sustainability. In addition, things look good in the immediate future. The utility sector is showing signs of recovery as there are several factors at play, including expectations of declining interest rates and increasing power demand in the future.

Discount/Premium:

The fund is currently trading at a small premium of +1.50% (to its NAV). If we look at the history of this fund, we observe that it has mostly traded either at a small premium or a small discount. We have rarely seen big discounts or premiums. Currently, we see that z-scores for various periods are all in positive numbers, indicating that the fund is slightly overvalued compared to where it has been.

However, we should always look at both the premium/discount and the overall valuation of the fund and the sector. Generally speaking, the high-interest regime hit the valuations of all income-generating securities, including utilities and infrastructure companies.

Below, a five-year chart is presented, showing the discount and premium information.

Chart-1: UTF – Premium/Discount Chart

Funds Holdings:

The fund is sector-specific but fairly diversified within the sector. It is spread across many segments of the utility and infrastructure sectors. However, utilities form the major chunk, nearly half of the assets. As of Jun. 30, 2024, it had roughly 250 positions, with nearly 80% of the assets in equities and 20% in bonds and preferred securities.

The top 10 holdings of the fund make up about one-third of the total assets, a significant portion but not over the top. Some of its largest holdings are NextEra (NEE), Southern Company (SO), American Tower (AMT), NiSource (NI), TC Energy (TRP), PPL Corporation (PPL), Transurban Group (OTCPK:TRAUF), National Grid (NGG), Duke Energy (DUK), and Dominion Energy (D), among others.

The top holdings and asset composition as of Jun. 30, 2024, are presented below.

Table-3: Holdings as of 06/30/2024

Chart-2: Sector & Geographic Allocations as of 06/30/2024

Performance and Valuation:

Since its inception in 2004, until Jun. 2024, UTF has returned 9.21% (annualized) on an NAV basis. For a utility closed-end fund, we will consider it quite decent. However, the picture is quite different if you look at the recent performance, especially the last 3 years. However, UTF is not alone; it has been the case with most income funds, especially in the utility sector. Last year, we saw a decent amount of gains, and as a result, the yield has dropped quite significantly to the current level of 7.63%. The fact that the fund has become pricier in the recent period is also reflected in the z-scores.

Table-4: Annual Returns over 1,3, 5, and 10 years, and also since inception (As of Jun. 30, 2024)

Let's see how the fund compares over the last 3, 5, and 10 years (and since inception) with the S&P 500 and a host of other utility and infrastructure funds. Even though these funds overlap quite a bit in terms of the type of their underlying investments, they still differ in many ways from each other. This is especially regarding the leverage, income, or total return focus, the level of distributions, and sector/segment allocations.

UTF

Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG)

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (BUI)

DNP Select Income Fund (DNP)

The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (XLU)

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY).

Table-5: (Data — period as specified, if not specified then as of Jun. 30, 2024)

Item Desc. UTF UTG BUI DNP XLU S&P 500 Dividend Yield% (as of 08/06/2024) 7.63% 8.02% 6.34% 8.91% 2.90% 1.30% Annualized Return [CAGR] From Jan. 2005 – Aug.06, 2024 (NAV) 8.17% 8.39% N/A 9.07% 8.71% 9.72% Annualized Return [CAGR] From Jan. 2005 – Aug.06, 2024 (Mkt-Prc) 9.68% 9.20% N/A 6.29% 8.71% 9.72% Annualized Return [CAGR] From Jan. 2012 – Jul. 2024 (NAV) 10.27% 8.28% 8.48% 9.05% 9.40% 14.48% Max. Drawdown 2012 – Jun. 2024 (NAV) -27.14% -26.51% -18.92% -25.80% -18.83% -23.95% Std. Deviation 2012 – Jun. 2024 (NAV) 15.94% 16.35% 12.56% 15.71% 14.80% 14.27% 10-Year CAGR (Aug. 2014 – Jul. 2024) 8.83% 7.33% 8.63% 6.30% 9.39% 13.00% 5-Year CAGR 6.47% 2.57% 6.76% 1.41% 7.48% 14.84% 3-Year CAGR 2.85% 0.90% 2.89% 1.93% 6.61% 9.44% 1-Year CAGR 13.47% 10.81% 5.93% -4.21% 12.23% 21.98% Fees (excluding interest) 1.37% (Interest extra) 0.93% (Interest extra) 1.07% 1.04% (Interest extra) 0.09% 0.09% Leverage 30.3% 20.3% 0% 27.7% 0% 0% No. of holdings 249 62 56 (excl. Options) 136 32 504 Assets $3.1 Billion $2.8 Billion $514 Million $4.1 Billion $14.5 Billion $556 Billion Allocation Utility, Energy, RE sectors Utility, Comm., Energy sectors Utility & Infra sector, 34% Overwritten Utility, Energy, and Communications sectors 100% Utility sector ETF. Largest 500 US companies Click to enlarge

In the above table, we have included the S&P 500 simply as a reference point; otherwise, it is not a benchmark for UTF. Especially during the past three years, the utility and infrastructure sector has vastly diverged from the S&P 500. However, more recently, in the last year, there has been some recovery in most of the sectors that provide a higher level of income, and utility and infrastructure are no different. We also observe that funds like UTF, UTG, and BUI have lagged the pure-play Utility ETF, XLU, over the last 3, 5, and 10 years. Please keep in mind that UTF, UTG, and BUI have much more diversified allocations than just plain utility companies. Furthermore, UTF and UTG do not write call options, while BUI writes call options on nearly 1/3rd of its assets. At the same time, both UTF and UTG use a decent amount of leverage, while BUI does not. So, comparisons in the above table are not apples-to-apples types, but they provide some broad idea of the success (or lack of it) of each fund's strategy.

Please note that XLU is a solid pure-play Utility ETF, and it can be a suitable alternative for conservative investors who may not like to have leveraged funds. However, it pays a much lower yield, less than 40% of what UTF or UTG pay. For this reason, UTF and UTG are much better alternatives for income-oriented investors. Furthermore, one can look at BUI, which uses zero leverage and offers a yield that is neither too high nor too low. From a long-term perspective, both UTF and UTG are likely to provide total returns similar to XLU but with a much higher income.

Risk Factors:

Investors need to be aware of certain risk factors that are associated with this fund and CEFs in general. Risk factors could be summarized as follows:

UTF is a Utility and Infrastructure sector-specific fund. Even though it is diversified among various segments, it cannot escape the headwinds if the entire sector was facing challenges.

The fund is highly sensitive to the direction of the interest rates, especially with its 30% leverage. It is widely expected that interest rates will decline from here on, starting with at least two rate cuts by the Fed in 2024, followed by four to five more cuts in 2025. In a declining interest rate environment, utility and infrastructure companies are expected to do well, as the reverse was true when the rates were rising. However, there is no guarantee that the rate will decline as fast as expected. This is certainly a risk that remains.

The general risks, such as the geopolitical situation.

With the recent market volatility, there is a renewed fear and possibility of the occurrence of a recession in 2024 or early 2025. During a recession, the utility sector is expected to have smaller draw-downs than the broader market, but there will be losses, nonetheless, especially for funds with high leverage.

Market risks: In 2024, the S&P 500 has been making new highs on the back of large technology stocks and the AI-fueled boom. The utility sector has also seen some significant gains due to the expectations of increased power demand from AI applications. The broader market is certainly expensive in many areas, especially due to some bubble-like actions with the AI (artificial intelligence) hype. However, the recent volatility in the technology sector is a sign of worry, and a significant correction in the broader market remains a real risk.

Concluding Thoughts:

UTF fund shares are currently trading at a small premium of 1.5% and offer roughly 7.6% yield. To achieve the level of income that it provides, the fund uses a moderate level of leverage of roughly 30% of the total assets. As we all know, leverage can play on both sides; it can enhance performance and income in good times but can also hurt the performance in down cycles or during a high interest rate environment.

For income investors who need high income, Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (along with Reaves Utility Fund) is a good choice as a long-term holding, with predictable income and 2-3% capital appreciation over and above the distributions. The AI revolution will have its challenges and hiccups, but it is here to stay. The increasing power demand and the lower interest rates going forward should act as tailwinds for the Utility sector in general. Patient investors can profit by playing it right while being paid for waiting. The shares are substantially more expensive compared to last year, but it may not be too late. So, it may not be an outright buy, but it can still be accumulated on a dollar-cost-average basis. For existing investors with full positions, it is a “hold.”

