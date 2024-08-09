Fidelity Municipal Income Fund Q2 2024 Review

Investment Approach
- Fidelity® Municipal Income Fund is a diversified national municipal bond strategy investing in general obligation and revenue-backed municipal securities across the yield curve.
- Our investment approach focuses on fundamental credit analysis, yield-curve positioning and an analysis of the structural characteristics of each security.
- The fund's interest rate sensitivity is targeted closely to that of its benchmark to prevent interest rate speculation from overwhelming research-based strategies that we deem to have a higher likelihood of success.
- We emphasize a total-return approach that seeks to generate a high level of tax-exempt income, consistent with the preservation of capital.
|
1 Life of Fund (LOF) if performance is less than 10 years. Fund inception date: 12/01/1977.
2 This expense ratio is from the most recent prospectus and generally is based on amounts incurred during the most recent fiscal year, or estimated amounts for the current fiscal year in the case of a newly launched fund. It does not include any fee waivers or reimbursements, which would be reflected in the fund's net expense ratio.
Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate; therefore, you may have a gain or loss when you sell your shares. Current performance may be higher or lower than the performance stated. Performance shown is that of the fund's Retail Class shares (if multiclass). You may own another share class of the fund with a different expense structure and, thus, have different returns. To learn more or to obtain the most recent month-end or other share-class performance, visit Fidelity Funds | Mutual Funds from Fidelity Investments, Financial Professionals | Fidelity Institutional, or Fidelity NetBenefits | Employee Benefits. Total returns are historical and include change in share value and reinvestment of dividends and capital gains, if any.
Cumulative total returns are reported as of the period indicated.
For definitions and other important information, please see the Definitions and Important Information section of this Fund Review.
Municipal Market Review
U.S. bonds in higher-yielding sectors modestly outperformed high-quality U.S. government and tax-exempt municipal securities in the second quarter of 2024, though results for both hovered close to break-even for the three months. Rising bond yields posed challenges for bonds in April, but in May and June, investors gained confidence that inflation was improving and that the U.S. Federal Reserve would begin to cut policy interest rates later this year.
For the three months, investment-grade municipal bond returns were virtually flat (-0.02%, including interest payments and price changes), according to the Bloomberg Municipal Bond Index. Climbing U.S. Treasury yields - which move in the opposite direction of prices - and a 35% year-over-year increase in tax-exempt bond issuance pulled municipal bond yields higher and weighed on prices. Year to date, the index has returned -0.40%.
Munis sold off in April (-1.24%) when the backup in Treasury yields hit its second-quarter peak. Investors pushed yields higher as they dramatically revised their expectations for interest-rate cuts in the face of U.S. economic resilience and sticky inflation. Market participants priced bonds with the expectation that the Fed would not start its rate-cut cycle before September, or perhaps not even until 2025, in contrast to their hopes at the beginning of 2024, when markets anticipated multiple cuts totaling 1.75 percentage points this year, starting in March.
Market technical factors created another springtime headwind for munis, which returned -0.29% in May. Investor demand for the asset class was choppy and borrowing by municipalities picked up, leading to swelling new-issue supply. Having avoided bond sales because they could lean on pandemic relief aid, more municipal issuers brought new debt to the market during the quarter, with some refinancing taxable Build America Bonds issued during the financial crisis of 2008-09.
Munis benefited from a broad fixed-income rally in June, posting a 1.53% gain. Bonds moved higher as yields declined when investors viewed a monthly consumer price index report showing cooling inflation as evidence that the Fed would indeed start to cut rates in September. Strong reinvestment demand helped bolster munis as well. June 1st marked the beginning of the annual seasonal pattern during which investors reinvest cash from bond maturities, calls and redemptions into munis. Concern about election-year proposals for higher taxes emerging from Washington also prompted some investors to add tax-free municipal bonds to their portfolios.
Full-quarter returns showed uneven results along the municipal maturity spectrum, with one-year (+0.82%) and 22+-year (+0.83%) bonds meaningfully outpacing all other segments, particularly seven- and 10-year issues (-0.85% and -1.04%, respectively). From an overall sector perspective, municipal revenue bonds outpaced general obligation bonds. Higher-yielding sectors such as housing, hospitals and industrial development revenue/pollution control revenue also outperformed this quarter. Overall, lower-quality investment-grade muni bonds rated BBB significantly outpaced those with mid-tier (AA and A) and high (AAA) credit ratings.
Muni tax-backed credit fundamentals remained solid throughout the quarter, and the risk of credit-rating downgrades appeared low for most government issuers.
Performance Review
Detailed Fund Attribution Relative To Benchmark
Strategy: Sector Allocation
|
Market Environment
|
Higher-yielding sectors outperformed.
|
Fund Positioning
(Impact vs. Benchmark)
|
Strategy: Yield Curve
|
Market Environment
|
The municipal yield curve shifted higher during the quarter. The curve remains inverted inside of 10 years.
|
Fund Positioning
(Impact vs. Benchmark)
|
Strategy: Credit
|
Market Environment
|
Lower-rated investment-grade municipal bonds outperformed higher-quality munis.
|
Fund Positioning
(Impact vs. Benchmark)
|
Strategy: Additional Factors
|
Market Environment
|
The fund and its benchmark employ somewhat different methodologies in estimating the prices of municipal securities, most of which trade infrequently.
|
Fund Positioning
(Impact vs. Benchmark)
|
Outlook and Positioning
At quarter end, the global business cycle remains in expansion, with reasonably healthy stabilization across geographies. The U.S. economic expansion demonstrates evidence of both mid- and late-cycle dynamics. Disinflation trends and the move to monetary easing progressed globally in Q2, but persistent core inflation in the U.S. is making the "last mile" of disinflation toward the Fed's 2% target more difficult.
After declining significantly from 2022's highs, both headline and core inflation have remained above 3% in 2024. Nominal 10-year Treasury bond yields ticked modestly higher during the quarter, rising sharply in April then moderating in May and June. As is typical during a late-cycle expansion, the yield curve remains inverted. Current market projections signal an expectation of one rate cut from the U.S. Federal Reserve in 2024, most likely in September, but the timing and pace of easing is significantly diminished compared with expectations entering this year.
In Q2, tax-backed municipal issuer finances remained mostly solid. Though growth of tax receipts may continue to slow as they have over the past year, we believe most state and local governments are well-positioned to adjust.
Most states, for instance, have prudently managed recent surpluses by increasing their rainy-day reserves, paying down debt and strengthening pension plan funding.
It is important for investors to remember that Fidelity's municipal bond portfolios are constructed with a careful and intentional emphasis on issue selection, especially with consideration to the liquidity of the security and the financial resiliency of its issuer. In the current environment, we continue to evaluate each fund's investments and are monitoring those that may be more financially challenged than others.
Going forward, and as always, we will seek to identify opportunities to purchase municipal securities that offer both attractive valuations and a solid risk/reward profile. At quarter end, we continue to invest for strong risk-adjusted returns while remaining cautious with yield-curve positioning, given the likelihood of ongoing interest-rate volatility.
Looking ahead, we remain committed to the approach of building individual exposures in the portfolio that reflect risks with which we are comfortable, at entry prices we believe offer strong relative value.
|Net Other Assets can include fund receivables, fund payables, and offsets to other derivative positions, as well as certain assets that do not fall into any of the portfolio composition categories. Depending on the extent to which the fund invests in derivatives and the number of positions that are held for future settlement, Net Other Assets can be a negative number.
|
Net Other Assets can include fund receivables, fund payables, and offsets to other derivative positions, as well as certain assets that do not fall into any of the portfolio composition categories. Depending on the extent to which the fund invests in derivatives and the number of positions that are held for future settlement, Net Other Assets can be a negative number.
Credit ratings for a rated issuer or security are categorized using the highest credit rating among the following three Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations ("NRSRO"): Moody's Investors Service (Moody's); Standard & Poor's Rating Services (S&P); or Fitch, Inc. Securities that are not rated by any of these three NRSRO's (e.g. equity securities) are categorized as Not Rated. All U.S. government securities are included in the U.S. Government category. The table information is based on the combined investments of the fund and its pro-rata share of any investments in other Fidelity funds.
10 LARGEST STATE WEIGHTS
|
State
|
Portfolio Weight
|
Index Weight
|
Illinois
|
14.87%
|
4.31%
|
New York
|
8.93%
|
16.18%
|
Pennsylvania
|
7.67%
|
3.75%
|
Florida
|
6.26%
|
4.18%
|
New Jersey
|
6.05%
|
3.49%
|
Texas
|
4.68%
|
10.43%
|
California
|
4.52%
|
16.78%
|
Georgia
|
4.27%
|
2.36%
|
Massachusetts
|
3.79%
|
3.44%
|
Washington
|
2.92%
|
3.08%
Characteristics
|Portfolio
|Index
|Duration
|6.80 years
|6.68 years
|30-Day SEC Yield
|3.58%
|--
|30-Day SEC Restated Yield
|--
|--
|30-Day SEC Tax-Equivalent Yield
|6.07%
|--
|Net Asset Value
|$12.21
|--
|Subject to Alternative Minimum Tax
|17.21%
|--
|
Fund Information
Manager(s): Team Managed
Trading Symbol: FHIGX
Start Date: December 01, 1977
Size (in millions): $4,610.08
Morningstar Category: Fund Muni National Long
Fixed income investments entail interest rate risk (as interest rates rise bond prices usually fall), the risk of issuer default, issuer credit risk and inflation risk. The municipal market can be affected by adverse tax, legislative or political changes and the financial condition of the issuers of municipal securities. Leverage can increase market exposure and magnify investment risk.
Income exempt from federal income tax may be subject to state or local tax. All or a portion of the fund's income may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax. Income or fund distributions attributable to capital gains are usually subject to both state and federal income taxes.
Definitions and Important Information
Information provided in, and presentation of, this document are for informational and educational purposes only and are not a recommendation to take any particular action, or any action at all, nor an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities or services presented. It is not investment advice. Fidelity does not provide legal or tax advice.
Before making any investment decisions, you should consult with your own professional advisers and take into account all of the particular facts and circumstances of your individual situation. Fidelity and its representatives may have a conflict of interest in the products or services mentioned in these materials because they have a financial interest in them, and receive compensation, directly or indirectly, in connection with the management, distribution, and/or servicing of these products or services, including Fidelity funds, certain third-party funds and products, and certain investment services.
Characteristics
Duration is a measure of a security's price sensitivity to changes in interest rates. Duration differs from maturity in that it considers a security's interest payments in addition to the amount of time until the security reaches maturity, and also takes into account certain maturity shortening features (e.g., demand features, interest rate resets, and call options) when applicable. Securities with longer durations generally tend to be more sensitive to interest rate changes than securities with shorter durations. A fund with a longer average duration generally can be expected to be more sensitive to interest rate changes than a fund with a shorter average duration.
30-day SEC Yield is a standard yield calculation developed by the Securities and Exchange Commission for bond funds. The yield is calculated by dividing the net investment income per share earned during the 30-day period by the maximum offering price per share on the last day of the period. The yield figure reflects the dividends and interest earned during the 30-day period, after the deduction of the fund's expenses. It is sometimes referred to as "SEC 30-Day Yield" or "standardized yield".
30-Day SEC Restated Yield is the fund's 30-day yield without applicable waivers or reimbursements, stated as of month-end.
30-day SEC Tax-Equivalent Yield shows what you would have to earn on a taxable investment to equal the fund's tax-free yield, if you are in the 37% effective federal income tax bracket and also subject to the 3.8% Medicare Contribution tax, but does not reflect the payment of the federal alternative minimum tax, if applicable. Medicare Contribution tax is a tax on non-municipal investment income that applies to individuals with incomes over $200,000 (or $250,000, filing jointly). For state-specific funds, TEY is based not only on the highest federal tax rate (40.8%) but also the highest state tax rate. For state-specific funds, TEYs assume investors are state residents and would not be able to take an itemized deduction on their federal returns for state taxes on investment income. For NY funds, TEYs do not reflect the NY state tax rate that applies to income in excess of $5 million. For MD funds, TEYs reflect the highest city/county tax rates in MD and treat them the same as state taxes. Consult a tax professional for further detail.
Net Asset Value is the dollar value of one share of a fund; determined by taking the total assets of a fund, subtracting the total liabilities, and dividing by the total number of shares outstanding.
Subject to Alternative Minimum Tax is the percent of interest income subject to the alternative minimum tax (AMT) based on total net assets within a portfolio.
Important Fund Information
Relative positioning data presented in this commentary is based on the fund's primary benchmark (index) unless a secondary benchmark is provided to assess performance.
Indices
It is not possible to invest directly in an index. All indices represented are unmanaged. All indices include reinvestment of dividends and interest income unless otherwise noted.
Bloomberg 3+ Year Municipal Bond Index is a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade fixed-rate municipal bonds with maturities of three years or more.
Bloomberg Municipal Bond Index is a market value-weighted index of investment-grade municipal bonds with maturities of one year or more.
Lipper Information
Lipper Averages are averages of the performance of all mutual funds with their respective investment classification category. The number of funds in each category periodically changes. Lipper, a Refinitiv company, is a nationally recognized organization that ranks the performance of mutual funds.
Morningstar information
© 2024 Morningstar, Inc. All rights reserved. The Morningstar information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers; (2) may not be copied or redistributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Fidelity does not review the Morningstar data and, for mutual fund performance, you should check the fund's current prospectus for the most up-to-date information concerning applicable loads, fees and expenses.
Sector Weights
Sector weights illustrate examples of market segments in which the fund may invest, and may not be representative of the fund's current or future investments. They should not be construed or used as a recommendation for any subset of the market.
Before investing in any mutual fund, please carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. For this and other information, call or write Fidelity for a free prospectus or, if available, a summary prospectus. Read it carefully before you invest.
Past performance is no guarantee of future results.
Views expressed are through the end of the period stated and do not necessarily represent the views of Fidelity. Views are subject to change at any time based upon market or other conditions and Fidelity disclaims any responsibility to update such views. These views may not be relied on as investment advice and, because investment decisions for a Fidelity fund are based on numerous factors, may not be relied on as an indication of trading intent on behalf of any Fidelity fund. The securities mentioned are not necessarily holdings invested in by the portfolio manager(s) or FMR LLC. References to specific company securities should not be construed as recommendations or investment advice.
Diversification does not ensure a profit or guarantee against a loss.
S&P 500 is a registered service mark of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC.
Other third-party marks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.
All other marks appearing herein are registered or unregistered trademarks or service marks of FMR LLC or an affiliated company.
Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC, Member NYSE, SIPC, 900 Salem Street, Smithfield, RI 02917.
Fidelity Distributors Company LLC, 500 Salem Street, Smithfield, RI 02917.
© 2024 FMR LLC. All rights reserved.
Not NCUA or NCUSIF insured. May lose value. No credit union guarantee.
656614.46.0
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.