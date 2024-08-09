Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CCORF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCPK:CCORF) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Dan Daviau - President and CEO
Don MacFayden - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Jeff Fenwick - Cormark Securities
Stephen Boland - Raymond James
Graham Ryding - TD Securities

Operator

Good morning ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. I'd like to welcome everyone to the Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. Fiscal 2025 First Quarter Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being broadcast live, online, and recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference call over to Mr. Dan Daviau, President and CEO. Please go ahead, Mr. Daviau.

Dan Daviau

Thank you, operator, and thanks for everyone joining us for today's call. As always, I'm joined by Don MacFayden, our Chief Financial Officer. Today's remarks are complementary to our earnings release, MD&A and supplemental financials, copies of which have been made available for download on SEDAR+ and on the Investor Relations section of our website at cgf.com.

Within our update, certain reported information has been adjusted to exclude significant items to provide a transparent and comparative view of our operating performance. These adjusted items are non-IFRS financial measures. Please refer to our notice regarding forward-looking statements and the description of non-IFRS financial measures that appear in our Investor Presentation and in our MD&A.

And now with that, let's discuss our first quarter fiscal 2025 results. Results for our first fiscal quarter reflect improving market conditions for corporate financing and advisory activities in our capital markets division, coupled with continued strong performance from each of our wealth management businesses. Firm-wide revenue for the three-month period improved by 25% year-over-year and 5% sequentially to $429 million. This reflects a 41% year-over-year increase in revenue from our capital markets division to $206 million and a 13% increase from our wealth

