Heron Therapeutics, Inc., (HRTX) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 09, 2024 10:14 AM ETHeron Therapeutics, Inc. (HRTX) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.45K Followers

Heron Therapeutics, Inc., (NASDAQ:HRTX) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 6, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Corporate Participants

Craig Collard - Chief Executive Officer
Ira Duarte - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Kevin Warner - SVP of Medical Affairs Strategy and Engagement

Conference Call Participants

Brandon Folkes - Rodman & Renshaw
Serge Belanger - Needham
Clara Dong - Jefferies
Carl Byrnes - Northland Capital Markets

Operator

Thank you for standing by. My name is Jermaine, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Heron Therapeutics Q2 2024 Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to turn the call over to Melissa Jarel, Executive Director, Legal. Please go ahead.

Melissa Jarel

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us on the Heron Therapeutics conference call this afternoon to discuss the company's financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

With me today from Heron are Craig Collard, Chief Executive Officer; Ira Duarte, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer; Bill Forbes, Executive Vice President and Chief Development Officer; and Kevin Warner, Senior Vice President, Medical Affairs Strategy & Engagement.

For those of you participating via conference call, slides are made available via webcast and can also be accessed via the Investor Relations page of our website following the conclusion of today's call.

Before we begin, let me remind you that during the course of this conference call, the company will make forward-looking statements. We caution you that any statement that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement. This includes remarks about the company's projections, expectations, plans, beliefs and future performance, all of which constitute forward-looking statements for

Recommended For You

About HRTX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HRTX

Trending Analysis

Trending News