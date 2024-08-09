Disney Q3: Strong DTC Growth Mixed With Weak Park Business

Aug. 09, 2024 11:59 AM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS) Stock
Lighting Rock Research profile picture
Lighting Rock Research
1.29K Followers

Summary

  • Strong DTC growth driven by subscriptions, advertising, and price increases.
  • Weakness in domestic park business due to high interest rates, expected to recover with interest rate cuts.
  • Growth forecast for FY24 and beyond, with a calculated fair value of $110 per share based on DCF analysis.

Fairy Tale Castle

HAYKIRDI

I reiterated a ‘Strong Buy’ rating on Disney (NYSE:DIS) in my previous coverage published in May 2024, highlighting the growth potential in its streaming business driven by bundles, subscriber growth and advertising business. The company released its

This article was written by

Lighting Rock Research profile picture
Lighting Rock Research
1.29K Followers
I am a growth-oriented investor, conducting fundamental research. Long-term focus, independent thinking. I prefer companies with deep moats and high recurring sales growth.Disclosure: Hunter Wolf and I are working in the same investment team. I am writing here independently.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DIS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DIS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DIS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DIS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News