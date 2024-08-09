M_a_y_a

Investment Outlook

Xperi (NYSE:XPER) recently reported its Q2 2024 financial results, missing revenue estimates but beating consensus earnings expectations.

I previously wrote about XPER in December 2023 with a Hold outlook due to only moderate growth prospects.

Revenue is declining due to certain weak segments, and R&D expenses remain high.

My outlook is to Sell XPER on a poor revenue outlook and continued significant losses.

Xperi's Market And Approach

Xperi develops software solutions for the connected car, consumer electronics, media platforms, and Pay TV markets worldwide.

The firm's primary technologies include the following:

Connected Car.

TiVo.

DTS HD Radio.

IMAX Enhanced.

Media platform.

Pay TV.

Consumer Electronics.

The company's revenue streams are derived from its various media and software platforms and from licensing its imaging and semiconductor tech to device manufacturers.

Per a market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for connected car software advertising was nearly $24 billion in 2022 and is expected to exceed $68 billion by 2030.

If achieved, this demand growth would represent a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 14.1% from 2023 to 2030.

The primary reasons for this forecasted growth are a rising consumer demand for more capable software and related communications systems and improving wireless connectivity to enable higher system functions and quality.

The chart below shows the expected demand growth trajectory for the Asia-Pacific automotive software market through 2030:

Grand View Research

Key competitors in the connected car space include the following companies:

BlackBerry Limited.

KPIT Technologies.

Google.

Airbiquity.

Wind River Systems.

Microsoft.

MONTAVISTA SOFTWARE.

Robert Bosch.

Intellias.

HARMAN International.

Xperi is also active in other large markets including its TiVo operating system, consumer electronics, and Pay TV markets.

Recent Financial Trends

Total revenue by quarter (columns) has dropped due to the Autosense divestiture and declining core consumer electronics and Pay TV segments. Operating income by quarter (red line) has remained negative but has recently turned up from reduced SG&A and R&D costs as a percentage of revenue.

Seeking Alpha Data

Gross profit margin by quarter (green line) has varied without a discernible short-term trend. Selling and G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter (orange line) have trended lower due to continued cost controls. R&D expenses as a function of revenue (purple line) have turned lower recently but remain quite high.

Seeking Alpha Data

Earnings per share (Diluted) have remained heavily negative as R&D costs have continued to be high and revenue has dropped.

Seeking Alpha Data

(All data in the above charts is GAAP)

For balance sheet results, XPER ended the quarter with $92.5 million in cash and equivalents and $50.0 million in total debt, all of which was long-term.

Cash and equivalents have continued to drop and are now at their lowest point in the last eleven quarters. In September 2022, it stood at $180.1 million, so is now almost half of that figure.

Over the trailing twelve months, free cash used was ($19.8 million) and capital expenditures were $12.6 million. The company paid a very high $65.5 million in stock-based compensation in the last four quarters.

The increase in stock outstanding for the most recent quarter was valued at $2.7 million net of issuance and repurchases.

In the past four quarters, XPER's stock price has fallen by 42.6% vs. the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF's (IGV) gain of 18.8%, as the chart indicates below.

Seeking Alpha

This financial and operating metrics table is a handy reference for various trailing and forward metrics:

Metric Amount EV/Sales ("FWD") 0.6 EV/EBITDA ("FWD") 4.3 Price/Sales ("TTM") 0.6 Revenue Growth ("YoY") -0.9% Net Income Margin -21.7% EBITDA Margin -9.7% Market Capitalization $322,810,000 Enterprise Value $286,080,000 Operating Cash Flow -$7,230,000 Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted) -$2.49 2024 FWD EPS Estimate -$1.80 Rev. Growth Estimate ("FWD") -1.7% Free Cash Flow/Share ("TTM") -$0.50 Seeking Alpha Quant Score Hold - 3.16 Click to enlarge

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

The company's Rule of 40 performance has improved but only marginally and topline revenue growth has turned negative while negative operating margin has been reduced.

Rule of 40 Performance (Unadjusted) Q3 2023 Q2 2024 Revenue Growth % 5.7% -0.9% Operating Margin -23.8% -15.1% Total -18.1% -16.0% Click to enlarge

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Why I'm Bearish On Xperi

Xperi is battling revenue decline from its core consumer electronics and Pay TV segments as leadership seeks to transform the company to focus on better opportunities.

Those better opportunities include its media platform, connected car, and video-over-broadband segments.

In the latest earnings call, management said they expect these markets 'to roughly double over the next five to seven years.'

However, its Perceive AI large language model development unit is still being reviewed for what the company wants to do with it. Management has provided little meaningful information about its progress in a rapidly advancing race that features very large competitive players spending enormous sums of money in an AI arms race.

Also, Xperi continues to spend a very high percentage of its revenue on R&D, although this percentage has fallen a bit in recent quarters.

The company is also drawing down its cash and while management expects to maintain around $100 million in cash, it may need to continue to divest non-core assets to meaningfully meet its recent Board authorization for up to $100 million in share repurchases.

With forward revenue guidance that equates to a revenue decline of 1.7% for all of 2024, the organic upside catalyst for XPER doesn't impress me much.

As long as certain segments continue to show significant revenue declines, they will be a drag on performance.

Xperi continues to invest in its Perceive AI group, which may also turn out to be a dud or have little in the way of strategic contribution.

So, my outlook on Xperi is to Sell, as investor funds could be put to better use elsewhere rather than a declining revenue company with plenty of question marks.