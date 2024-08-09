JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In an economic environment where uncertainty rules, as we saw these past weeks in the broader market, one of the best things you can do is to find value and hold on to it. In pursuit of that goal, today I'm assessing one of the lesser-known sports footwear brands that doesn't get much attention on Seeking Alpha - Japan-based global operator ASICS Corporation (OTCPK:ASCCY)(OTCPK:ASCCF). The company being a consumer discretionary operator, I can't really pitch a defensive angle here, but when I look at the fundamentals (aside from valuation multiples, which, I think, are a little over the top), I see a strong company with a long growth runway, and my recommendation is a Buy, with a three-year investment horizon.

The sports footwear market is a highly fragmented one, which allows operators to introduce new brands and concepts without worrying about a strong prohibitory moat around the segment. Moreover, there's demand across a wide range of price points, which makes it easier to introduce new products that are highly diversified in terms of the subsegments they're targeting.

Performance Over a Half-decade

ASICS Corp IR

Straight away, you can see how growth has been really strong at the top line for several years, bar the pandemic dip. The CAGR since the pandemic trough alone stands at nearly 15%.

SA

For some added perspective, some of its peers have historically been growing revenues at faster rates, but ASCCY's topline growth is no less impressive, particularly when you look at forward growth expectations for the year ahead, as indicated in the image above (forward revenue growth.) However, that needs to be taken with a large grain of salt, as we'll see in this analysis; nevertheless, the actual expected growth rate for FY 2024 is still impressive, although it kind of obscures the more ambitious goals of the management team through FY 2026.

When you move down the P&L to the operating level, you can see quite a bit of leverage there, essentially from SG&A being quite stable at under 40%. This is also true of R&D expenses, but at just 1.26% for the past couple of years, it seems to me that the company is unable to reduce SG&A further so it can increase its R&D spending without sacrificing the bottom line. Or, perhaps, this level of R&D spending is the right amount the company needs to stay ahead of the innovation curve without taking its eyes off the profitability ball.

I think management has effectively shown increasing net profitability by controlling SG&A, which is generally high in any product-driven business, but I believe R&D is a crucial component of shoe design and manufacturing, and we're not seeing the kind of expenditure that might be needed for long-term revenue growth. To be clear, that's just my opinion, so I could be way off.

Nonetheless, in Q1 2024, the company announced that it had opened the ASICS Creation Center LLC in Boston, Mass., which will be "responsible for the planning, design, development and innovation functions for global products." To me, that's a very prudent capital expenditure decision, and I think it will help unify their global design and development initiatives and create a more coherent product line across categories. This is particularly important since ASICS is now focusing on tennis in addition to its running theme, through the "T-Project" initiative.

Q1 Performance and Q2 Preview

That brings us to the more recent performance. In the first quarter of the current fiscal year, the company reported a relatively unimpressive 14.3% growth rate at the top. However, since that's being comped against a massive 44.6% bump in the prior period (Q1 2023 vs. Q1 2022), which represents demand recovery after COVID, that needs to be taken in the context of the overall FY 2024 forecast, which we'll get to in a bit.

Still on Q1 but moving to profitability, that operating leverage is very visibly in play, with operating profits going up 52.9%, aided by a 4.3% expansion in gross margin. Per the company, Q1 has been an excellent start to the Mid-Term Plan 2026, which is kind of self-explanatory. The goal - an ambitious but achievable one, in my opinion - is to achieve certain core financial and non-financial targets that will set the tone for future long-term performance. I've captured some of the more concrete, measurable targets in this screenshot below:

ASICS Corp PR

Coming to what we can expect to see in Q2 2024, which is being reported on August 13, it's useful to take a look at what the company is guiding for in FY 2024, which hasn't changed from earlier guidance provided on February 9. Keep in mind, once again, that FY 2024 is comping a year of post-pandemic recovery, so we can only expect conservative growth all the way down the P&L.

Net sales growth is pegged at 3.4%, so the 14.3% growth rate in Q1 already shows us that management is guiding very cautiously for this fiscal year. I'm always in favor of muted guidance because it gives management more flexibility in terms of introducing new initiatives, some of which will work while others might not; it also helps provide a buffer for macro risks, which I think is an important part of any growth plan in the current environment.

On the profitability side, the company is expecting a 7% increase in operating profit, again exhibiting some of that leverage we picked up on above, but at a more muted level.

On balance, I'd say we're in for a very strong Q2 and strong year of sales as well as profitability, but the question remains: is this a good investment?

Key Reasons for Investing in ASICS Corporation

After the stock split on July 1, 2024, the ADRs are trading more or less in line with the home listing ($15.17 per ADR vs JPY2206, or roughly $14.98 for the Tokyo listing - 7936). The company's reason for the split is what you'd expect - greater liquidity to attract more investors at a lower price per share.

SA

On that basis, the ADRs didn't really see any volume bump, but between the stock split on July 1 and the peak on July 17, there was a significant rally. Unfortunately, that rally was broken by the weak domestic U.S. market, which went on a downswing after a less-than-optimal CPI Report last month and, more recently, a worrying Manufacturing PMI Report on August 1 that saw the lowest levels this year.

Bureau of Labor Statistics

S&P Global via Trading Economics

Still, the stock seems to be showing the same kind of resilience that the broader market seems to be exhibiting over the past few days - essentially, from the bottom that the market saw on Monday, August 5.

That being said, with strong growth ahead and a great start to the three-year strategic plan, we should see a strong Q2 report next week. Keep in mind that it's still comping a very strong growth year, but that year itself was comping a very weak one that was still being affected by the pandemic. As such, I would consider whatever growth was achieved this year to be the baseline against which to measure FY 2025 and FY 2026 performance.

From a long-term perspective, it might not seem like a 3.4% growth rate in FY 2024 would warrant a 2.6x EV to forward sales multiple, but also keep in mind that management seems to be guiding quite conservatively for the full-fiscal; moreover, going by its low PEG ratio of 0.5x, I'd say that the kind of growth that management is planning for beyond FY 2024 hasn't yet been priced in, making this a possibly lucrative long-term investment in the ADRs. For some additional context, you can scroll up and see that management is targeting an annual topline growth rate of 8.5% at the midpoint. Against that growth trajectory, I don't see this as an expensive stock.

More to the point, it's probably a good idea to diversify geographically into strong overseas companies that have global reach and are better positioned than the larger players to tap into the Asian and other emerging markets across a range of price points for athletic and athleisure footwear.

My recommendation for ASCCY, therefore, is a Buy, with a three-year investment horizon, at the very least. If management is able to achieve its target of a 50% total return through FY 2026, I'd consider it a win for any investor checking out ASICS Corp. As always, though, please do your own due diligence before investing; these are my opinions alone, and one person's take should never be your only signal to buy, sell, or hold any security. That said, if this analysis can help tip your position one way or the other, I consider that my privilege.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.