Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 09, 2024 11:20 AM ETMyriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.45K Followers

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 6, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Matt Scalo - Senior Vice President-Investor Relations
Paul Diaz - President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark Verratti - Chief Commercial Officer
Sam Raha - Chief Operating Officer
Scott Leffler - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Matt Sykes - Goldman Sachs
Colleen Babington - Wolfe Research
Andrew Cooper - Raymond James
Casey Woodring - JPMorgan
Puneet Souda - Leerink Partners
Kyle Boucher - TD Cowen

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Myriad Genetics Second Quarter 2024 Financial Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker Matt Scalo, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Matt Scalo

Thanks, Gerald and good afternoon and welcome to the Myriad Genetics second quarter 2024 earnings call. During the call, we will review the financial results we released today and afterwards we will host a question-and-answer session. Our quarterly earnings release was issued this afternoon on Form 8-K and can be found on our website at investor.myriad.com.

I'm Matt Scalo, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and on the call with me today are Paul Diaz, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Scott Leffler, our Chief Financial Officer; Sam Raha, our Chief Operating Officer; and Mark Verratti, our Chief Commercial Officer. This call can be heard live via webcast at investor.myriad.com and a recording will be archived in the Investors section of our website along with this slide presentation.

Please note that some of the information presented today contains projections or

Recommended For You

About MYGN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MYGN

Trending Analysis

Trending News