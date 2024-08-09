STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 09, 2024
STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2024 4:15 PM ET

Company Participants

Brian Moore – Vice President of Investor Relations
Tom Frinzi - Chair of the Board, President & Chief Executive Officer
Patrick Williams - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ryan Zimmerman - BTIG
Tom Stephan - Stifel
Margaret Kaczor Andrew - William Blair
David Saxon - Needham
Anthony Petrone - Mizuho
George Sellers - Stephens
John Young - Canaccord

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the STAAR Surgical Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Webcast. As a reminder, this event is being recorded today Wednesday, August 7, 2024. During today's presentation, all parties will be in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, management will be taking questions. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to introduce your host Brian Moore, Vice President of Investor Relations of STAAR Surgical.

Brian Moore

Thank you, moderator. Good afternoon everyone and thank you for joining us to discuss the company's financial results for the second quarter ended June 28, 2024. Today's speakers are Tom Frinzi, Chair of the Board, President and CEO; and Patrick Williams, Chief Financial Officer. The press release of our second quarter results was issued just after 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time. We have posted copies of today's earnings release and earnings presentation to the Investor Relations section of STAAR's website at investors.star.com.

Before we begin, let me quickly remind you that the company's comments during this call will include forward-looking statements. We caution you that any statement that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement. This includes remarks about the company's projections expectations, plans, beliefs and prospects. These statements are based on judgment and analysis of the date of this conference call, and are subject to numerous important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those

