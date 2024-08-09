Magazine Luiza S.A. (MGLUY) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 09, 2024 12:02 PM ETMagazine Luiza S.A. (MGLUY) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.45K Followers

Magazine Luiza S.A. (OTCPK:MGLUY) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Frederico Trajano - Chief Executive Officer
Roberto Bellissimo Rodrigues - Chief Financial Officer
Eduardo Galanternick - Vice President, Business
Carlos Mauad - Chief Financial Officer, Fintech
Luiz Fernando Rego - Executive Director, Durable and Consumer Goods
Andre Fatala - Vice-President, Platform

Conference Call Participants

Luiz Guanais - BTG
Clara Lustosa - Itau BBA
Irma Sgarz - Goldman Sachs
Danniela Eiger - XP Investimentos
Vitor Fuziharo - Santander
Felipe Reboredo - Citibank
Andrew Rubin - Morgan Stanley
Bob Ford - Bank of America

Operator

Good day everyone. Thank for waiting. Welcome to Magalu's Conference Call regarding its Quarterly Results. For those of you who need simultaneous translation, please click on the interpretation button, the globe icon at the bottom of your screen and choose your preferred language English or Portuguese. We informed that this event is being recorded and will be available on the company's IR website at ri.magazineluiza.com.br, where you can find also the earnings release and the presentation in both Portuguese and English. The link to the presentation in English is also available in the chat.

During the presentation, all participants will be in listen-only mode. And later, we will hold a Q&A session. To ask questions click on the Q&A icon at the bottom of your screen and type your name, company and the language you speak. When you announced, a prompt to activate your microphone will appear on the screen and then you must enable your microphone to proceed with your question. Questions received in writing will be answered later by the investor relations team.

I now would like to turn the floor now to Frederico Trajano, CEO of the company. Please Mr. Trajano, the floor is yours.

Frederico Trajano

Recommended For You

About MGLUY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MGLUY

Trending Analysis

Trending News