J Studios/DigitalVision via Getty Images

SCHD ETF: Hard landing has become more likely

I last wrote on the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) about a month ago. As you can see from the chart below, that article was titled "Powell Testimony Is Very Good News For SCHD." As the title suggests, the article is more near-term oriented with a focus on the immediate impact of an interest cut as indicated in Powell's July testimony.

Seeking Alpha

Since then, there have been a few key changes in the macroeconomic parameters. The most important change in my mind is that a hard landing is a much more likely scenario now than then. The recent jump in the unemployment rate to 4.3% in July is widely interpreted as a triggering point of the Sahm Rule, significantly heightening the concerns about a potential hard landing. This unexpected rise in unemployment is a stark contrast to the consistently strong job market we've seen in recent years. The data suggests a cooling labor market, which is often a precursor to economic contraction.

Against this background, I think it would be helpful to reevaluate the ETF with a longer timeframe in mind this time. In particular, in the remainder of this article, I will analyze the ETF's historical performance during past recessions to draw insights for its future. In the end, my key takeaway is that SCHD has historically demonstrated far better resilience and shorter recovery time than the broader market. Combined with the large valuation gap between SCHD and the S&P 500, I thus urge investors to consider SCHD as a hedge against the hard landing scenario.

SCHD ETF: Basic features and highlights

SCHD uses a fundamental-driven approach to select dividend-paying stocks. More specifically, as detailed in its fund description below:

SCHD is a market-cap-weighted fund whose selection universe only includes firms with a 10-year history of paying dividends. Within that universe, SCHD uses fundamental screens (cash flow to debt ratio, ROE, dividend yield, and dividend growth rate) to build its portfolio. The objective is to focus on quality companies with sustainable dividends. Its overall composition is reviewed annually, while the portfolio is rebalanced quarterly.

Given its focus on a balanced package of dividend yield and dividend growth, the fund has a strong value flavor. Historically, the approach has delivered returns closely matching the broader market, as represented by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), as you can see from the chart below. However, its returns began to lag starting in 2022 when the tech sector (a sector that SCHD under-weighs compared to SPY) began to take off. All told, $10,000 invested in SCHD as of Jan. 1, 2015, would be worth $28,167 as of today, which represents a cumulative return of 181%. This translates into an annual return of 11.41% per year (in CAGR terms). In contrast, SPY delivered a cumulative return of 217% over this period, translating into an annual return of 12.80%.

Portfolio Visualizer

SCHD ETF: Historical perspective

However, with the heightened odds of a recession, I urge investors to shift their emphasis from returns to downside protection. And SCHD is much more effective on this front judging by historical data. As you can see from the next chart below, SCHD's worst year performance (since 2015) was a loss of 5.56%. In contrast, SPY's worst year performance (observed in 2019) was a much larger loss of 18.17%. The maximum drawdown of SCHD was also noticeably less than SPY (-21.54% vs. -23.93% as seen).

Equally, importantly, historical data also show that SCHD has demonstrated much shorter recovery times in the past, as detailed next.

Portfolio Visualizer

SCHD ETF demonstrated resilience during recessions

The next chart below shows the historical recovery time for SCHD ETF. As seen, SCHD has demonstrated a strong recovery track record from market downturns. In particular, the chart shows the recovery time of SCHD's top five drawdowns since January 2015. The longest drawdown recovered in six months, while the quickest recovery took only two months. Overall, SCHD's recovery time from the worst five drawdowns fell in a range of two to six months with a median of three months. This data suggests that the ETF has historically shown resilience and a capacity to rebound in a reasonable timeframe.

Portfolio Visualizer

In contrast, SPY has exhibited a much longer recovery time during market downturns. More specifically, the next chart below shows its top five drawdowns during the same period. As seen, its recovery times varied considerably. The most recent drawdown, starting in January 2022, took a lengthy one year and three months to recover. Such a lengthy recovery could create considerable financial and emotional pressure on investors, especially for new investors who have not actually experienced it yet. In contrast, the shortest recovery period was just one month in May 2019. Overall, SPY's recovery time fell in a range of one month to 15 months, with a median of four months.

Portfolio Visualizer

Other risks and final thoughts

Looking ahead, I keep expecting the same superior resilience observed above from SCHD and thus keep relying on SCHD as an effective hedge against a potential recession. As a matter of fact, I expect the effectiveness of such a hedge to be even more accentuated than in the past. A key factor for such an expectation is the valuation gap between SCHD and the broader market, which currently hovers around a record level since at least 2014 judging by the dividend yield spread. The next chart shows the dividend yield spread between SCHD and SPY since 2014. SCHD was launched in 2012, but it took about two years for its dividend payouts to stabilize, so I excluded the first two years of data. As seen, the yield spread currently hovers around the thickness level in more than a decade, indicating an alarming valuation gap between value and growth stocks (which have contributed a dominant portion to the S&P 500's recent gains).

Seeking Alpha

In terms of downside risks, a soft landing would be an obvious antithesis. In this case, the economy gradually transitions into an expansionary phase with lower rates and without triggering a recession. If this happens, SCHD most likely would keep underperforming the S&P 500. As another risk, the current Treasury rates are relatively high and thus pressure equity valuation and SCHD is no exception. The next chart shows the yield spread between SCHD and 10-year Treasury rates since 2014. As you can see, the yield spread currently hovers -0.37%, noticeably below the average of 0.605%, indicating a heightened risk premium when benchmarked against risk-free rates.

All told, my overall position is that downside protection takes priority under current conditions. If you share this general view, then consider SCHD as a hedge against a hard landing scenario. It has offered far better resilience and recovery time than the broader market in the past. Looking ahead, I expect such resilience to repeat in the next downturn, very likely with more potency given the large valuation gap between value and growth stocks.