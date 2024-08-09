JamesBrey

Want a balance of low interest rate sensitivity and credit risk because you don't think the Fed is done raising rates despite them saying they are? Find opportunity in credit, but you would rather not get too crazy with how much exposure to have? Then you may want to consider the Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR).

This ETF is part of Fidelity's Fund Factor investment strategies. It has a 30-Day SEC Yield of 5.55%, and a duration of 0.88 years. FLDR primarily invests in investment-grade floating rate notes alongside US Treasury notes with a year or less duration overall. It's not super volatile, and can serve as an interesting yield enhancer.

A Look At The Holdings

The top issuers here for these notes? The US, alongside several banks from the US and abroad. There are 90 total issuers that the fund invests in, with the top 5 issuers making up nearly a quarter of the fund's holdings.

fidelity.com

Given these are all Financials, it should come as no surprise that around 80% of the notes are in that one sector. Industrials make up relatively far smaller allocations here.

fidelity.com

The key to any fund like this is knowing the credit quality of the underlying holdings. Yes, the fund is low duration, but it's always good to consider just how much default risk there is.

fidelity.com

The majority of the positions are rated AA and A. Nothing goes under BBB. Overall, this is quite high quality and should provide solid performance even if credit spreads widen significantly.

When we look at the duration profile, everything is under 6 months. The Treasury allocation is 5 or more years.

fidelity.com

Finally, when we look at the country allocation - no surprise, it's dominated by the US.

fidelity.com

Having said that, it does have exposure to Australia, Canada, the UK, and others. I generally like international diversification here, and given that likely the positions here are on the Financials side, at least the fund has a nice mix of notes globally.

Peer Comparison

One fund worth comparing this against is the Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV). While this is also a short-duration fund, it's quite a bit higher on a relative basis, with an average of 2.6 years. In addition, nearly 70% of BSV is issued by the US government. Both FLDR and BSV attract the same kind of investors.

With that said, when we look at the price ratio of FLDR to BSV, we find that FLDR has substantially outperformed. No surprise given the lower duration. Having said that, it does look as if it wants to trend lower, which makes sense given the expected interest rate-cutting cycle to come.

StockCharts.com

Pros and Cons

There are things to like here. The first is the short-duration profile of FLDR, which greatly reduces the threat that rising interest rates, which have vexed fixed income investors in the past several years, impose on the assets in its portfolio. Because it contains bonds with shorter maturities, its spread of holdings is less vulnerable to serious price drop-offs from changes in the cost of money. In addition, the credit quality is pretty high overall, which, I think, will be increasingly important over time. I also like the longer duration balance in Treasuries that provides some hedging should rates and credit risk fall.

The downside here isn't so much about risk in the fund. It won't be that volatile. Rather, it's a potential missed opportunity to benefit from falling rates given its low duration. It also has a lot of Financials exposure, which could be a concern (though it's not unusual when dealing with short-dated notes like this fund does).

Conclusion

All in all, FLDR is a good fund, I'd say. It's low risk, low duration, and has high-quality positions while putting out a decent yield. That yield won't last forever, though, so just keep that in mind should you decide to position here. Worth considering if you're a conservative investor. I wouldn't quite put it in the money market fund category, but that's the kind of investor that would be attracted to this.