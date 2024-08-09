Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Mining Value as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access. Click here to find out more »

Investment thesis

In this first article of mine, I will commence coverage with a Buy recommendation on the UK’s leading property portal, Rightmove (OTCPK:RTMVF) (OTCPK:RTMVY). With a strong financial profile and wide moat, the company's end market is likely to be buoyed by ambitious housing policies pursued by the newly elected Labour government.

Overview

Rightmove’s dominant market share as the UK’s number one online property marketplace is underpinned by its commitment to “Efficiency, Empowerment, and Simplicity”. Its USP is relatively simple: prospective homebuyers harness its network effects by being able to view more properties than anywhere else, and estate agents maximise the efficiency of their marketing budgets by pooling together the UK’s home moving audience. With 86% of time spent on property portals at Rightmove, it is undoubtedly the UK's number one stop for home buying.

To delve deeper into Rightmove’s business model, I felt it appropriate to take a cue from Rightmove’s management and vertically strip the UK housing market as shown in Figure 1.

Fig. 1: Vertically stripping Rightmove value chain ((From Rightmove 2023 Annual Report))

Rightmove has, until now, primarily focused on providing services that fulfil customer needs at the earliest stages of the home buying process. The bulk of its revenues (~90%) are generated at the FIND segment from subscription fees paid by estate, lettings, and new home agencies listing on its property portal.

Rightmove's new Mortgage-in-Principle scheme in partnership with Nationwide focuses on generating high-value leads for Nationwide’s mortgage services, from which it charges a procuration fee. So far, Rightmove has recorded a massive 146% growth in HY 2024 to £2.2 million (already matching the result from FY 2023) in this segment, demonstrating the large earnings potential available here. This aligns with the broader shift towards diversification - as outlined in its strategic growth plan - away from its core listing model as it hits the upper bounds of its revenue generation from that segment.

With limited penetration into the latter stages of the home buying cycle and limited offerings available in the transaction, moving and lifecycle segments, there is yet scope for further integration in the UK property market. A potentially fruitful avenue for this is Rightmove's commercial real estate platform. Rightmove believes the total addressable market available to them in the commercial arena is £150 million. I think this is a reasonable assumption on their part when accounting for industry peers who have similar offerings available in commercial real estate. The most applicable peer in this case would be Australia's REA Group Limited, which operates the commercial real estate platform, realcommercial.com.au.

As shown in Figure 2, the market size of commercial real estate in Australia is only a quarter of the size of its UK equivalent. However, REA Group Limited has built a revenue base four times as large as Rightmove from its commercial real estate listing business. Rightmove is the first mover in the commercial real estate agency. With a large surplus cash reserve available for further investment, it should likely be able to establish a similarly dominant market share in commercial real estate listings.

Fig. 2: Commercial real estate market size in the UK and Australia ((data from The Structural Growth of Australia's Commercial Real Estate Market and Rightmove investor day reports, own work))

REA Group Limited has generated revenues of £40 million from a visitor base 1.67x the number of its closest competitor. Rightmove has a similar visitor advantage over its closest competitor of 1.73x on its residential listing platform. Given the widespread nature of Rightmove's homebuying business, it is likely that many of the investors looking to invest in the UK commercial real estate market have been users of Rightmove's residential listing platform. As a result, they are likely to have a highly transferable customer base from its core residential listing business and thus establish a comparable market share as its Australian counterpart.

Financials

Positives

Revenues: Rightmove’s strong financial profile is headlined by growing revenues, as shown in Figure 3. Looking under the hood, Rightmove’s revenues grew 7% from HY 2023 up to £192.1 million in HY 2024, driven by estate agents and new home developers upgrading listing packages to close deals in a difficult property market. This puts Rightmove on track to meet consensus estimates for FY 2024 revenues of £390.3 million. Continued growth in the Other segment, which encompasses MIP services and its commercial real estate platform, demonstrates the viability of Rightmove’s push to make these streams a significant part of its growth profile by 2028.

Fig. 3: Rightmove revenue profile and 8-year CAGR ((data from Rightmove annual reports, own work))

Cash flow generation: Operating cash flow likewise experienced strong growth increasing by £12 million from HY 2023 to £143.2 million. A cash conversion ratio of 1.09 in HY 2024 highlights Rightmove’s excellent cash generation ability and underlines the sustainability of Rightmove’s continued investment in its digital platform and AI. With customer efficiency and personalisation the name of the game in the property portal industry, proactively investing in these areas will be crucial to Rightmove in retaining its competitive advantage.

Dividend growth: One to keep an eye on for long investors is that Rightmove has continued to record growth in dividend payments to its shareholders, as shown in Figure 4. With an annualised dividend growth rate of 14%, Rightmove delivers consistent returns to shareholders. The dividend cover of 2.71x also emphasises the viability of future dividend growth. Rightmove's share buy-backs over the past five financial years have been disciplined and established a consistent floor underneath dividend payments for investors.

Fig. 4: Annual total dividends per share paid to Rightmove shareholders, excluding 2019 and 2020 when dividend payments were cancelled ((data from Rightmove annual report, own work))

Negatives

Falling advertiser number: Rightmove has continued to experience reductions in the number of estate agents listed on its website. On one hand, this is emblematic of the estate agency industry, as higher interest rates squeeze operating margins at estate agencies and pressures owners to sell. Consequently, consolidation has eaten away at the agency base available to Rightmove as shown in Figure 5. On the other hand, increasing discontentment towards increasing subscription costs has led to estate agencies substituting Rightmove for competitors such as OnTheMarket. With the platform offering a huge 85% discount on monthly subscription fees, it is certainly an attractive proposition for agencies willing to forego the vastly larger audience available on Rightmove.

Fig. 5: Rightmove yearly advertiser count ((image from https://plc.rightmove.co.uk/content/uploads/2024/03/Rightmove-plc-Annual-Report-2023.pdf))

Decreasing operating margin: A hallmark of a well-positioned company is a high operating margin with low variance. With Rightmove maintaining a consistently healthy average profit margin as shown in Figure 6, it certainly fits the bill. However, operating margin is down 4 percentage points to 68% in HY 2024 due to increased operating costs (rising to £57.0 million from £46.3 million) from continued investment in its AI capabilities and increased payroll costs. This is perhaps a harbinger of a more competitive property marketplace following the acquisition of OnTheMarket and its intention to funnel millions of dollars into developing its platform to siphon away some of Rightmove’s dissatisfied agency base.

Fig. 6: Rightmove annual operating margin since 2016 ( (data from Rightmove annual reports, own work))

Tying together housing policy and Rightmove

My buy recommendation is driven by the prospect of strong medium-to-long-term growth offered by the recent landslide election of the Labour government. The most immediate impact of the election has been the attractiveness of UK equities, which have for an extended period traded at significantly cheaper valuations compared to their American peers. A July survey from the Bank of America of Global Fund Managers reveals the upbeat sentiment of investors towards UK equities. The proportion of fund managers who are net underweight of UK equities is at 4%, the lowest in more than a year.

Among these mid-sized stocks, I believe Rightmove is likely to be a top pick for investors due to its dominant market position and very healthy operating margin, reflecting its ability to generate revenue with minimal investment on its platform. As demonstrated later in this article, Rightmove is trading at among the lowest P/E ratios relative to its peers and thus is in line with the generally cheaper valuation of UK equities.

The proposed housing policies of the Labour government should bolster prospective buyers and agents listing on the platform, with both supply-side and demand-side initiatives being pushed as solutions to Britain’s chronic housing shortage. The benefits to Rightmove's New Homes segment are derived from Labour’s highly ambitious target of building 1.5 million new homes at an average rate of 300,000 homes per year. Putting this into context, the number of houses built in 2023 stood at 231,000.

The appreciation of UK housebuilding stocks shows that financial markets anticipate at least some success in the Labour government’s ability to deliver on this target. An increased number of new home builds should in turn incentivise new home developers to upgrade to higher marketing packages to clear the backlog of listings due to the lengthened transaction cycle.

Rightmove estimates that New Home developers spend between 2-3% of their gross development value on sales and marketing. With a forecast of continued rate cuts in the third and fourth quarters and sweeping planning reforms, New Home developers should experience an expansion in profit margins as both the cost of financing and planning permissions come down. A fall in these core costs for New Home developers should also increase the number of new housing units they can build at new sites. This would directly impact the gross development value, which is the sum of the total value per unit type (market value per unit x number of units). Therefore, increasing the amount spent by New Home developers on advertising packages at Rightmove.

Rightmove has also shown some anticipation of increased activity in its new home segment with the launch of its Coming Soon campaign. This platform allows users to preview new home builds before they come on the market. With the Bank of England moving to an expansionary rate cycle, new home developers should move away from completing sales of existing sites to building new developments. With Coming Soon, New Home developers would also have increased ability to log off-plan sales to improve cash flow and minimise the need for debt financing.

The demand side policies of the new Labour government are a touch more ambiguous, with the main initiative proposed being the mortgage guarantee scheme which would help 80,000 first-time home buyers to get onto the property ladder.

As the UK’s undisputed number one property marketplace, Rightmove will undoubtedly be the first port of call for prospective homebuyers searching for their first home. This would in turn generate numerous high-quality leads for its Mortgage-in-Principle partnership with Nationwide, thus, acting as a boon to its revenues. With Rightmove's huge catalogue of customer data and Nationwide being a first mover in lowering mortgage rates, there are significant synergies to be exploited here. Progress in this key strategic growth area is central to Rightmove's ambitious target of expanding revenues to over £600 million by 2028 per its Investors Day report and my bullish take on Rightmove's earnings potential.

A mortgage guarantee scheme should also increase the number of property transactions, as the government effectively subsidises lenders providing mortgages to customers. This should lead to a shorter transaction cycle as home movers have increased access to mortgages under the new scheme. With a shorter cycle, estate agents would be able to sell more of the houses that they list at a faster rate, thus generating higher commissions. This would incentivise agents to invest more in upgrading advertising packages at Rightmove as they attempt to capture the increased profits on offer in a faster market.

Valuation

I took the approach of valuing Rightmove using a comparable companies' analysis model. However, this was not without its travails, with a noticeable dearth of publicly traded companies that met the initial screen for comparable companies. This was due to the recent take-private deals of Rightmove’s immediate competitors in the UK in Zoopla (by American private equity firm Silver Lake in 2018) and OnTheMarket (by CoStar in 2023) and a continental counterpart in the Spanish online property marketplace, Idealista. Consequently, there were a few cumbersome comparables in Australia’s leading property listings in REA Group Limited and Domain Holdings Australia Limited. However, I found that the potential drawbacks in their inclusion were more than compensated for by their similar demographics, established commercial real estate platform and comparable homeownership rates.

Comparable companies analysis model for Rightmove ((data from company filings, own work))

I chose to use multiples at the median percentile with a P/E ratio of 29.7x, which is somewhat higher than its current P/E ratio of 20.7x at the time of writing. The reasons for this selection are threefold:

1. I believe that while markets have begun to price in the expected interest rate decreases in the 3rd quarter in RMV's stock, we have yet to see similar pricing in of continued optimism over new home developments that have occurred in housebuilder stocks.

2. There is a continued trading discount of UK equities even in the face of renewed political stability and an extensive mandate by its ruling government to enact these reforms, which is remarkably unique among its developed peers.

3. Rightmove's strength lies in its significant pricing power and cash generation ability. Combined with having no debts, it also possesses a formidable moat as it can funnel its large, existing cash reserves into capital investments as shown in its recent acquisition of HomeViews. HomeViews describes itself as "the only independent review platform for residential developments in the UK, where prospective buyers and tenants use it to make an informed decision on where to live". The decision shows Rightmove is actively combating the threat of challenger firms and strengthens customers' perception of Rightmove as a transparent conduit between homebuyers and estate agents. This is critical to its business model as the online listing industry, more than any other, customers value transparency as buying a home is likely to be the biggest single purchase in their lives.

Rightmove implied share valuation using median P/E multiple ((data from company filings, own work))

Ultimately, Rightmove’s business model, macroeconomic tailwinds facilitating growth in Rightmove’s end market and wide moat sets it up to be one of the main beneficiaries of the likely correction of UK equity valuations. I calculated Rightmove’s implied value per share at 7.51 GBP, which is some way above the current trading price at the time of writing this article of 5.21 GBP and would have Rightmove being undervalued by 44.1% relative to its growth peers. This undervaluation is not without precedent either, with the median UK industry group trading at a 36% valuation discount compared to its American peers.

Risks

The two most significant risks facing Rightmove are the failure of the Labour government to enact its reforms and the potential for average revenue per advertiser (ARPA) underperformance.

The prospect of Labour failing to deliver on its housing promises is heightened by the entrenched NIMBYism in local British politics. Significant backlash from a portion of its voter base could derail Labour's ability to fulfil its homebuilding targets, as has occurred under the previous Conservative parliament. Failure to enact necessary planning reforms would hamstring the government's ability to expand the UK's housing stock enough to alleviate the ongoing housing crisis and the upward spiral of house prices. This would likely translate to weak performance in Rightmove's New Homes segment as higher house prices continue to erode the pool of prospective homebuyers further and reduce the margins of new home developers.

The consequence of ARPA underperformance is much more understated, being contingent on the erosion of Rightmove’s dominant market share by competitive pressure. Rightmove’s recent ARPA growth has been mostly driven by ARPA growth from upgrades to higher advertising packages and increased subscription fees.

Rightmove’s belief that there is still significant headroom for growth in its subscriptions and increasing discontent from smaller estate agencies (as demonstrated during COVID) where the pricing power of Rightmove is highest, suggests there is unlikely to be a price break for estate agents. This could spark an exodus from these smaller estate agencies to rival online property listings. Most importantly, there is precedent to estate agents boycotting a platform over perceived unjustified price hikes, with Northern Ireland estate agents doing so when faced with increased subscription fees from PropertyPal in 2023. Whether similar action can be taken against Rightmove remains to be seen.

Conclusion

Overall, Rightmove offers an attractive inroad for long investors looking to take advantage of the undervalued UK equities market. With a unique mix of dominance in the online property marketplace and state-encouraged growth in its end market, Rightmove looks set for continued growth in the near term.

