Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (OCUL) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Bill Slattery - VP, IR
Pravin Dugel - Executive Chairman, President, CEO

Conference Call Participants

Tazeen Ahmad - Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Biren Amin - Piper Sandler
Tara Bancroft - TD Cowen
Colleen Kusy - Baird
Kelly Shi - Jefferies
Sean McCutcheon - Raymond James
Yi Chen - H.C. Wainwright & Co.

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Ocular Therapeutix second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded and will be available for replay on the Investor Relations section of the Ocular Therapeutix website.

I would now like to turn the call over to Ocular's Vice President of Investor Relations, Bill Slattery. Please go ahead, Mr. Slattery.

Bill Slattery

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Earlier this morning, we issued a press release outlining our financial results for the second quarter of 2024. To make the best use of your time today, Ocular's Executive Chairman, President, and CEO, Dr. Pravin Dugel, will briefly provide a summary of recent business highlights so we can quickly get to your questions.

Joining Dr. Dugel for the Q&A portion of the call will be Donald Notman, Chief Financial Officer; Dr. Nadia Waheed, Chief Medical Officer; Dr. Sanjay Nayak, Chief Strategy Officer; and Steve Meyers, Chief Commercial Officer. We refer everyone to this morning's press release and our Form 10-Q for a comprehensive update of second-quarter financial and business results.

During today's call, we will be making certain forward-looking statements, and our actual results may differ materially. Please see the Risk Factors section of our annual report on Form 10-K and our other SEC filings for details on the risks and uncertainties relating to our business.

