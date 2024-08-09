Green Thumb Industries Stock: Upgrading To Buy After Stellar Q2 Results

Heath Korvola

Since covering Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF), or "GTI", earlier this year, GTI has performed very well since then, both financially and operationally. With several factors considered, including its revenue growth, gross margin, cash generation, and narrowing valuation gap, I would like to recommend a "Buy" on GTI at this time, upgraded from the previous "Hold" rating.

Introduction

GTI is one of the largest multi-state cannabis operators ("MSO") in the United States. Similar to other MSOs, GTI manufactures, distributes, and markets a portfolio of cannabis brands including &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredible, and RYTHM to third-party licensed retail cannabis stores as well as to GTI-owned retail stores such as Rise Dispensaries across the United States.

Green Thumb Industries Q2 2024 Financial Performance

GTI has delivered a fairly robust financial report for 2024 Q2. Let's dive into it.

GTI generated $280 million in revenue in 2024 Q2, an 11% increase from the same quarter last year or a 1.6% increase from the previous sequential quarter. This is also on target with analysts' estimates.

GTI Revenue Growth

As more Rise stores are being opened, GTI's revenue has been steadily increasing.

In 2023 Q2, GTI had roughly 84 Rise dispensaries opened while generating retail revenue of $188 million. So, this translates to $2.23 million in revenue per store. In 2024 Q2, GTI has approximately 97 Rise dispensaries opened while generating $204.7 million in revenue. This translates to $2.11 million in revenue per store. That is about a 5% decline in average store revenue. This trend is worth monitoring. This may also be why GTI is hesitant to aggressively open more Rise dispensaries. Relatively speaking, Trulieve had about 200 dispensaries as of June 30, 2024. With $303.4 in revenue generated in total, Trulieve's dispensaries average about $1.5 million per store, which is significantly lower than GTI's Rise dispensaries.

GTI generated $150.5 million in gross profits in 2024 Q2, representing a gross margin of 53.7%. The concern over GTI's gross margin decline due to competition in the U.S. cannabis sector has largely eased at this time.

GTI Gross Margin

GTI's gross margin has been steadily recovering in the past three quarters, demonstrating GTI's ability to hold its prices among competition. Its business strategy from its focus on opening more Rise dispensaries and working with local artists is likely a key contributor to this recovery of profitability.

GTI's cash management has been outstanding as well.

In 2024 Q2, GTI generated $20.2 million in cash from operations. To keep in mind, different from Trulieve, which has taken the position to not pay any more income tax installment due to 280E, GTI has continued to pay the quarterly income tax installment.

If adding back the cash paid for income taxes in 2024 Q2, GTI actually generated $73 million in cash from operations, which is approximately the same as Trulieve, which generated $71.3 million in cash from operations in 2024 Q2.

GTI Cash from Operations

To evaluate GTI's ability to generate cash, I have adjusted out income taxes paid in each quarter.

Overall, GTI has consistently generated about 30% cash from its revenue. The slight decline in 2024 Q2 could be a timing issue. However, it is worth monitoring whether GTI's gross margin increase is at the expense of cash generation.

In 2023 Q3, GTI repurchased $24.9 million worth of shares. It was quite remarkable back then in the U.S. cannabis sector, given that most of the cash any of the U.S. cannabis businesses have generated are going back to the IRS. GTI has managed to repurchase shares consistently in the three quarters after. Including 2023 Q3, GTI has repurchased a total of $79 million in shares. These share repurchases may also be a strategy to further executive compensation and relationships with other strategically acquired businesses. At the same time as GTI repurchased shares, GTI also issued shares to its management team and previous owners of acquired businesses. These repurchase of shares technically have boosted the value of these shares issued.

These share repurchases may also signal that the return on repurchasing its own shares is higher than continually expanding its footprint.

Rise Store Openings

As of December 31, 2023, GTI had 91 Rise dispensaries opened. At this time, GTI has 97 Rise dispensaries. Most of the newly opened dispensaries are located in Florida. GTI has the fewest dispensaries in Florida compared to other similar-sized MSOs despite the fact that GTI's Rise dispensaries tend to be larger and of higher quality, generating more revenue per store.

Store Count as of April 2024 Trulieve 134 Verano 74 AYR Wellness 63 Curaleaf 61 Cresco Labs 33 Green Thumb Industries 15 Click to enlarge

With GTI's aggressive expansion in Florida, this provides a significant growth opportunity for GTI. While Trulieve is counting on the adult-use legalization to boost its existing stores' sales, GTI could potentially open more high-quality Rise dispensaries to take over some market share in Florida.

RYTHM Artist Series

Since the launch of RYTHM Artist Series in 2023 Q3, although it appears to be a solid strategy, minimal update has been provided on how the RYTHM Artist Series has been performing since then.

We will wait and see how RYTHM Artist Series will support GTI's overall top and bottom lines.

280E Tax

GTI's stance on 280E has been quite straightforward by simply doing nothing. GTI continues to pay its income taxes as of 280E tax is not going away and GTI likely has not pursued to file amended income tax returns for prior years to seek tax refunds.

While it makes sense not to swap private debt with IRS debt given that GTI's Private Placement Debt only has an interest rate of 7%, it probably is still beneficial to file amended tax returns for prior years to at least prevent those tax returns from being statutory barred. Again, this may signal that GTI actually doesn't want too much cash on hand (limited opportunity to open more Rise dispensaries), which would then be used to repurchase shares.

GTBIF Stock Valuation

GTI's market capitalization as of August 9, 2024 is $2.74 billion.

It has declined significantly from April 30, 2024's peak of $15.3 per share to $11.5 per share.

In the past six months since my previous analysis, although GTI's business operations are excelling on several fronts, its stock price has declined by 13.7%. While Trulieve is still relatively better valued compared to GTI, such a valuation gap has narrowed.

In Billions GTI Trulieve Curaleaf Market Cap 2.74 1.92 2.50 Revenue FY24 1.10 1.16 1.36 Revenue Multiple 2.49 1.66 1.83 Gross Profit 0.57 0.65 0.63 Gross Profit Multiple 4.79 2.94 3.98 Click to enlarge

Conclusion

GTI has shown significant progress in its financial and operational performance since my last analysis. With steady revenue growth, improved gross margins, and robust cash generation, GTI has positioned itself well in the U.S. cannabis industry. While challenges such as declining revenue per store remain, the company's strategic initiatives, including selective store openings, indicate a focus on long-term profitability. Given these developments and the narrowing valuation gap with its peers, I now recommend a "Buy" on GTI, upgrading it from the previous "Hold" rating.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.