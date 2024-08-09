Green Thumb Industries Stock: Upgrading To Buy After Stellar Q2 Results

Honghao Sun, CFA profile picture
Honghao Sun, CFA
311 Followers

Summary

  • Steady Financial Growth: Green Thumb Industries, or GTI, reported an 11% year-over-year revenue increase in Q2 2024, reaching $280 million, demonstrating consistent expansion in a competitive market.
  • Improved Profitability: Green Thumb's gross margin recovered to 53.7%, easing concerns over pricing pressures and showcasing GTI's ability to maintain profitability amidst industry competition.
  • Strategic Share Repurchases: GTI has repurchased $79 million worth of shares over the past few quarters, signaling confidence in its value and a strategic approach to shareholder returns.
  • Florida Expansion Opportunity: GTI's aggressive growth in Florida, a key cannabis market, positions it to capture more market share with high-quality Rise dispensaries.

Small business marijuana dispensary in Oregon.

Heath Korvola

Since covering Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF), or "GTI", earlier this year, GTI has performed very well since then, both financially and operationally. With several factors considered, including its revenue growth, gross margin, cash generation, and narrowing valuation gap, I would like to recommend

This article was written by

Honghao Sun, CFA profile picture
Honghao Sun, CFA
311 Followers
As a seasoned investor with a decade of experience and coveted designations of CPA, CA, and CFA, I bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the table. My investment strategy is guided by a well-defined portfolio approach that balances a mix of GICs/Bonds, Index Funds, and select Individual Stocks. I am passionate about sharing my insights and financial analysis, keeping you up-to-date on the companies in my portfolio and those that I closely follow. Whether you're a seasoned investor or just starting out, I'm excited to share my expertise and help you reach your financial goals.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GTBIF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GTBIF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GTBIF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News