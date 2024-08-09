We Are

I've talked extensively in the past about the style pendulum likely swinging away from growth toward value. Tech dominated growth, and of all sectors, that one is by far the most overcrowded. That should result in mean reversion, whereby more value-categorized sectors outperform on a go-forward basis. If I'm right, then you may want to consider the iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX). This ETF strives to track the Russell Top 200 Value Index, which in turn tracks a portion of the US stock market composed of large-capitalization value stocks. Put differently, this ETF provides exposure to a number of large US stocks that look cheap.

A Look At The Holdings

IWX, despite the name having "Top 200" in it, has 158 holdings. No stock makes up more than 5.16% of the fund. The holdings are essentially dominant, blue-chip entities from a wide array of different sectors.

ishares.com

What do these companies do? Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B (BRK.B) is Buffett's company which invests like a value investor and has substantial interests in the US in insurance, railroads, energy, and consumer products. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is a leading banking organization in the United States. Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) engages in the exploration, production, refining, and marketing of oil and natural gas products. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) is a health services and products company that offers various services including health insurance plans, healthcare data and analytics, and pharmacy benefits management. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is a company that virtually every individual has heard of, as it is a large diversified healthcare company with operations in consumer health, pharmaceutical, and medical devices under its umbrella.

Sector Composition and Weightings

From a sector standpoint, notice that Tech makes up just 8.76% of the fund. Financials are at the top, and defensive Health Care and Consumer Staples are in the top 5.

ishares.com

I like the sector mix here., particularly with the large weighting to Health Care, which I'm bullish on long-term and which, I think, is due for a period of outperformance ahead.

Peer Comparison

IWX is well-known as a large-cap value ETF, with several competitors in its class. One of its closest rivals is the Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (VTV), which tracks the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value Index. When we look at the price ratio of IWX to VTV, we find that IWX has Underperformed VTV.

StockCharts.com

Why? This is more of a sector issue. VTV has more Tech and less Financials exposure. At the margin, that has made a difference over the last several years. I also, though, think that will be a negative for VTV going forward relative to IWX, as the ratio trend above may be showing signs of a relative bottom.

This is actually worth emphasizing. The growth vs. value debate is ultimately a Tech vs. everything else debate. If the market can rally without Tech, then value-tilted portfolios likely outperform. If Tech is the only thing holding momentum higher, then growth remains the play.

Pros and Cons

Among the positives: big value stocks often have stable profitability and strong cash flow. Many value stocks have solid dividend yields, which are likely to be appealing to income seekers, while the shares are normally bought cheaply discounted to their fundamental value. They could therefore offer upside if the market turns to a value bias.

However, there are risks involved in buying traditional large-cap value stocks. These companies could well have slower growth rates than their smaller, nimbler counterparts, particularly in fast-changing industries. And value stocks might stay cheap for many years, putting the tolerance of investors to the test. Meanwhile, value stocks struggle to outperform in times of economic slump or industry-specific malaise.

Conclusion

In the US large-cap value segment, IWX looks good in my view. Besides the broad diversification and low cost you get from this ETF, IWX has a roster of blue-chip names and is not excessively concentrated in any single sector. All the companies in this fund sell at relatively low PE ratios and possess financial characteristics that indicate they trade discounted. If you're anti-tech but bullish, this is one to consider.