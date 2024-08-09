ljubaphoto/E+ via Getty Images

We last took a look at Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) a little less than three months ago. Since then, this small biopharma has made a major acquisition and posted Q2 results after the bell on Thursday. Therefore, it is time to update our investment thesis, incorporating this fresh data. A post second quarter analysis follows below.

Collegium Pharmaceutical is headquartered just outside of Boston, MA. This specialty pharmaceutical company is focused on pain management products and with its recent acquisition, ADHD. The stock currently trades just over $35.00 a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of $1.15 billion.

A Big Purchase:

On July 29th, Collegium's management announced it was acquiring privately held Ironshore Therapeutics for $525 million in cash. Ironshore is also eligible to receive a contingent $25 million milestone payout from this agreement. Ironshore's primary asset is stimulant prescription medicine for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder or ADHD called Jornay PM. Importantly, this deal is projected to be immediately accretive, is a good fit with the rest of Collegium's product portfolio, and Jornay PM is the only ADHD medication dosed at nighttime. Prescriptions for this drug rose 58% in FY2023. They also grew 32% on a year-over-year basis in the first half of this year and the drug is expected to do just over $100 million in net revenues in FY2024.

August 2024 Company Presentation

The purchase was financed by both cash on hand and five-year term loan at an interest rate of SOFR + 450 basis points after the end of September. This replaced an existing facility and came with an interest rate 300bps lower than the previous agreement, it should be noted.

Second Quarter Results:

Thursday, shortly after the closing bell range on a big rally on the day, Collegium posted its second quarter numbers. The company delivered non-GAAP earnings of $1.62 a share, 13 cents a share above expectations. Revenues rose just over seven percent on a year-over-year basis to $145.3 million, just besting the consensus.

The company saw Belbuca revenues rise 21% on a year-over-year basis to $52.2 million and Xtampza ER sales gain eight percent to $44.6 million. Management also did a good job controlling expenses, which helped deliver a 12% rise in Adjusted EBITDA from the same period a year ago. Leadership also reaffirmed its previous FY2024 guidance.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

H.C. Wainwright upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical to a Buy from a Neutral rating on July 30th with a $47 a share price target. Jefferies upgraded the name to a Buy with a $44 price target early in March. In late July, Needham maintained its Hold rating on the stock, while Truist Financial reissued its Buy rating. Based on second quarter results, we should see at least couple of Buy reiterations from analyst firms over the next week or two.

Just over 20% of the outstanding float is currently held short and there has been no insider activity in the shares so far in 2024. Collegium Pharmaceutical ended the first half of 2024 with just over $270 million of cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet. The company repurchased $35 million of its stock in the second quarter and has $115 million left on an existing stock buyback authorization. Collegium also redeemed $26.5 million of a convertible note issue that was to come due in 2025 during the quarter. Leadership projects its net leverage will be 2.0 times by yearend 2024. Net interest expense was just $11 million in Q2.

Conclusion:

Collegium Pharmaceutical made $6.49 a share on just under $567 million in FY2023. The current analyst firm consensus is for profits to slip to $6.25 a share in FY2024 even as sales rise to $619 million. Based on the company's Q2 beat, those bottom-line estimates are likely to be taken up in the coming weeks. Analysts project profits of nearly seven bucks a share in FY2025 on 15% sales growth.

The stock is up some 10% since I posted some research on it following first quarter results. Obviously, the shares are dirt cheap on an earnings basis with a P/E of under six. There is a reason for — the company Nucynta franchise is soon to come off patent. These two products had $44.5 million of sales in the second quarter, down six percent year-over-year. Nucynta ER comes off patent at the end of 2025 and Nucynta faces generic competition starting in 2027. The company is also searching for a permanent new CEO. However, the company's previous CEO is currently serving as the firm's interim leader.

The acquisition of Jornay PM should allow Collegium to replace the sales from its Nucynta franchise. A new CEO should be in place by year-end as well. A Medicare Part D redesign in 2025 should also boost sales from the company's pain franchise, particularly Xtampza ER. This is a name I believe can continue to grind higher as the company integrates its new acquisition.

It should be noted that the stock probably does not have substantial upside until investors see a couple of quarters of Jornay PM incorporated into results and become more confident it can eventually replace Nucynta as a key revenue engine. A new permanent CEO would also be a positive. However, given its low earnings valuation, there also isn't much downside to the stock. Therefore, I am accumulating COLL via covered call orders on any dips in the overall market.