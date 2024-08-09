Cash Flow King - L3Harris Remains A Significantly Undervalued Dividend Growth Gem

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • L3Harris Technologies is outperforming the market, driven by a strong defense sector and successful strategic moves, including the Aerojet Rocketdyne acquisition.
  • The company's diversified portfolio, improving margins, and expanding backlog position it well for future growth, with expectations of strong EPS and dividend increases.
  • Despite market volatility, L3Harris's attractive valuation and financial strength make it a compelling investment, with the potential for significant long-term returns.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT®+HOYA Capital. Learn More »

Pilot in the Rain

Bill Chizek

Introduction

Something very interesting is happening in the defense sector. Momentum has clearly shifted to the upside despite weakness in the S&P 500.

Over the past four weeks alone, the S&P 500 has been outperformed by five of the

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
33.86K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT®+HOYA Capital.

As a member of the iREIT®+HOYA Capital team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LHX, LMT, NOC, RTX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About LHX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LHX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LHX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News