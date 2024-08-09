Bill Chizek

Introduction

Something very interesting is happening in the defense sector. Momentum has clearly shifted to the upside despite weakness in the S&P 500.

Over the past four weeks alone, the S&P 500 has been outperformed by five of the nation's largest defense contractors. Only The Boeing Company (BA) had a worse performance than the market's 4.4% loss.

One could make the case that this is due to an expected escalation in the Middle East. After all, after Israel took out key people from Hamas and other organizations threatening its safety, Iran vowed to take coordinated revenge.

However, I am convinced that's not the reason. After all, if a war with Iran were expected, major supply lines would be impacted, including the Strait of Hormuz, which ships 20% of global crude oil and refined products!

If the market expected an escalating war in the area, oil would not be trading at $75.

I believe we are dealing with two factors:

The market is rotating. After the market became extremely top-heavy in recent quarters, we have seen a broadening of market strength as capital went from the Mag-7 into other areas, including value stocks and dividend (growth) stocks.

Defense contractors, in general, are finally seeing strength across the board. For the first time since I started buying defense contractors for my dividend portfolio in 2020, the industry has seen great results in revenue growth, margins, and guidance. In recent years, defense contractors haven't done poorly. However, something was always up. Budget uncertainty was an issue, post-pandemic supply chain headwinds were an ongoing problem, and some defense contractors had issues in major defense programs.

Now, the industry has all its ducks in a row, as most defense contractors reported higher-than-expected revenue and earnings in 2Q24 and often hiked guidance.

One of these companies is L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX). It's one of my largest dividend (growth) investments and a company I have frequently covered in recent years.

My most recent article on this giant was written roughly a month ago when I went with the title "Underappreciated And Undervalued: Why L3Harris Remains A Dividend Favorite."

Since then, shares are up 2%, beating the S&P 500 by roughly seven points. What's interesting is that this includes a post-earnings stock price decline, as LHX is trading more than 6% below last month's highs.

In this article, I'll update my thesis, using the latest earnings and important developments that explain why the stock has a very bright future with what I consider to be a hard-to-beat risk/reward.

So, let's get to it!

A Mission-Critical Player With A Wide-Moat Advantage

As I cover LHX a lot, I'll keep the company's overview short. However, for new readers, it's important to take a closer look at its business segments, as the company is relatively young.

In 2019, L3 Technologies merged with Harris. Interestingly enough, before 2019, I never cared much for either of these companies - mainly because I had never taken the time to do some serious research.

That was a big mistake.

Since the merger, the company has engaged in a number of divestitures and major M&A deals to create one of NATO's largest defense contractors, a company with major exposure in all key defense segments:

Space & Airborne Systems ("SAS").

Communication Systems ("CS").

Integrated Mission Systems ("IMS").

Aerojet Rocketdyne ("AR").

Moreover, unlike Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) with its F-35 program, the company is not dependent on a single defense program that accounts for a big part of its total revenues.

It has a fantastic position as a supplier to many defense contractors, which makes it a mission-critical player in an industry that already comes with wide-moat benefits and strong demand growth from domestic and international customers.

Based on this context, one of the things I mention a lot is the acquisition of Aerojet Rocketdyne. This deal put LHX in a fantastic spot to become a critical supplier of rocket engines.

Especially in an environment of elevated geopolitical tensions and the need to produce more advanced missiles, Aerojet is key. As we can see below, this company captures roughly a fifth of the costs of every missile it is on. It addresses more than 50% of the content on every missile program. In fact, the L3Harris + Aerojet combo is on more than 75% of all domestic missiles that are currently fielded!

During the 2Q24 earnings call, the company started by briefly mentioning the fifth anniversary of the 2019 merger, noting that this merger has created a "platform-agnostic" company capable of delivering critical long-term programs and short-cycle commercial products - combining the best of both commercial and government business models.

As I already briefly mentioned, this portfolio allows the company to operate flexibly across its defense ecosystem, serving as a prime contractor, subcontractor, or merchant supplier, which creates a favorable risk profile.

There's Deep Value In L3Harris

In the second quarter, L3Harris reported operating margins of 15.6%, 80 basis points higher compared to the prior-year quarter. This allowed adjusted EPS to rise by 9%.

The company achieved revenue growth of 13%, with a 1% organic growth rate.

Even better, the company got $5.2 billion in orders, boosting the total backlog value to $32 billion. It has a book-to-bill ratio of 1.0x, indicating that for every dollar in finished work, it gets a dollar in new orders, which indicates stability in the second quarter.

The year-to-date book-to-bill ratio is 1.03x.

During the earnings call, the company mentioned that the acquisition of Aerojet Rocketdyne has been a significant catalyst for growth, as it expanded its footprint in missile platforms and opened doors to new markets.

One example is the company's involvement in the Missile Defense Agency's next-generation interceptor program.

Additionally, the company made great progress in operating efficiencies, including the reduction of overdue deliveries by almost 40%.

Moreover, the NeXt initiative, which focuses on workforce and infrastructure optimization, supply chain management, and IT modernization, is ahead of schedule.

As I already briefly mentioned, operating margins improved by 80 basis points. Margins in Space and Airborne Systems rose by 280 basis points to 12.6%, with Integrated Mission Systems seeing a 260 basis points margin improvement to 11.9%.

This was great news for free cash flow.

In the second quarter, the company generated $714 million worth of free cash flow. This was used to repay a $350 million note, allowing the company to reduce leverage to 3.2x EBITDA, down from 3.5x in the first quarter of this year.

As we can see above, the company aims for a sub-3x leverage ratio after aggressive M&A in recent years. This is expected to be achieved at the end of this year and will likely unlock a wave of shareholder distributions, as the company expects to return 100% of excess cash flow to shareholders!

In the second quarter, the company returned $300 million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends. On a full-year basis, it expects to return $500 million through buybacks. That translates to 1.1% of its $44 billion market cap. That's not a lot.

However, that makes sense, as the company has reduced dividend growth and buybacks until reaching its leverage target.

Currently yielding 2.0%, the dividend has been hiked by just 1.8% in February. Last year, it also hiked by 1.8%.

The good news is that the company has hiked its dividend for 23 consecutive years. This consistency will very soon come with elevated dividend growth.

For 2025, analysts expect the company to generate $2.5 billion in free cash flow, 5.7% of its market cap. This implies a dividend payout ratio of just 35%. In 2026, free cash flow is expected to rise to $2.9 billion, implying a 6.6% free cash flow yield.

These numbers hint at both elevated dividend growth after 2024 and a path to aggressive share buybacks.

In general, the company is more upbeat about its future, as it just hiked its guidance. The company now expects EPS in the range of $12.85 to $13.15, supported by a strong operational performance, its margin expansion, and expectations of a better performance in its commercial aviation business - with a pending divestiture in the second half of this year.

The company kept free cash flow expectations unchanged. I expect that this is one of the reasons why the stock performed poorly after earnings. However, given the bigger picture and longer-term FCF outlook from analysts, I am not worried about this.

As part of its "deep value" profile, I believe the stock trades at a very attractive price.

Using the FactSet data in the chart below, analysts expect the company to boost EPS growth from 5% in 2024 to 9% and 11% in 2025 and 2026, respectively. Currently trading at a blended P/E ratio of 18.1x, I believe an 18.0x multiple warrants the company's increasingly favorable growth profile and favorable margin developments.

When including its 2.0% dividend, we get an annual return outlook of 11% with a fair price target of $280-$290, roughly 23% above its current stock price.

As I believe the company will likely beat these expectations, I stick to my Strong Buy rating, expecting a favorable mix of accelerating EPS growth, aggressive buybacks, and a return to elevated dividend growth in the years ahead.

Takeaway

The defense sector is heating up, showing resilience even as the broader market struggles.

L3Harris Technologies, which has become a standout in my portfolio, perfectly captures this trend.

The company's recent earnings show significant margin improvements, consistent revenue growth, and progress in strategic initiatives like the Aerojet Rocketdyne acquisition, which improves its position as a critical player in the defense industry.

With ongoing operational efficiencies and a promising free cash flow outlook, I see a bright future ahead.

Despite some near-term stock volatility, I remain bullish, expecting strong returns driven by accelerating earnings, strategic buybacks, and improving dividend growth.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Strong Market Position : LHX is a mission-critical player in the defense industry, with a diversified portfolio across key segments like Space & Airborne Systems and Integrated Mission Systems.

: LHX is a mission-critical player in the defense industry, with a diversified portfolio across key segments like Space & Airborne Systems and Integrated Mission Systems. Strategic Acquisitions : The Aerojet Rocketdyne acquisition improves its position in missile production, which is crucial in a high-tension geopolitical environment.

: The Aerojet Rocketdyne acquisition improves its position in missile production, which is crucial in a high-tension geopolitical environment. Solid Financials : Improved margins, a growing backlog, and strong free cash flow are setting the stage for elevated dividend growth and aggressive share buybacks.

: Improved margins, a growing backlog, and strong free cash flow are setting the stage for elevated dividend growth and aggressive share buybacks. Attractive Valuation: Trading at a reasonable P/E with expectations of accelerating EPS growth, the company offers appealing long-term return potential.

Cons: