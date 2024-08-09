AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. (SNCAF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. (OTCPK:SNCAF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Denis Jasmin - VP, IR
Ian Edwards - CEO
Jeff Bell - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Yuri Lynk - Canaccord Genuity
Chris Murray - ATB Capital Markets
Jacob Bout - CIBC
Sabahat Khan - RBC Capital Markets
Benoit Poirier - Desjardins Capital Markets
Sean Jack - Raymond James
Maxim Sytchev - National Bank Financial
Michael Tupholme - TD Cowen

Operator

Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Good morning, and welcome to AtkinsRéalis Second Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call. As a reminder all participants are in a listen-only mode then the conference is being recording. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to turn the conference over to Denis Jasmin, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Denis Jasmin

Thank you Betsy. Good afternoon, good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. For those dialing in, we invite you to view the slide presentation that we have posted on the Investors section of our website, which we will refer to during this call. Today's call is also webcast.

With me today are Ian Edwards, Chief Executive Officer; and Jeff Bell, Chief Financial Officer. Before we begin, I would like to ask everyone to limit their self to one or two questions to ensure that all analyst have an opportunity to particiate. You’re welcome to return to the queue for any follow-up questions.

I would like to draw your attention to Slide 2. Comments made on today's call may contain forward-looking information. This information, by its nature is subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and as such, actual results may differ materially from the views expressed today. For further information on these assumptions, risks and uncertainties, please consult the company's relevant filings on SEDAR+. These documents are also available on

