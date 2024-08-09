Emera Incorporated (EMRAF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.46K Followers

Emera Incorporated (OTCPK:EMRAF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

David Bezanson - VP, IR and Pensions
Scott Balfour - President and CEO
Greg Blunden - CFO
Archie Collins - President and CEO, Tampa Electric
Peter Gregg - President and CEO, NS Power
Ryan Shell - President, New Mexico Gas Company

Conference Call Participants

Robert Hope - Scotiabank
Maurice Choy - RBC

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Emera Conference Call. At this time, all lines are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to turn the conference over to Dave Bezanson. Please go ahead.

David Bezanson

Thank you, Jenny, and thank you all for joining us this morning for Emera's Q2 2024 conference call and live webcast. Emera's second quarter earnings release was distributed this morning by a newswire and the financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and the presentation being referenced on this call are available on our website at emera.com.

Joining me for this morning's call are Scott Balfour, Emera's President and Chief Executive Officer, Greg Blunden, Emera's Chief Financial Officer and other members of Emera's management team.

This morning's discussion will include forward-looking information which is subject to the cautionary statement contained in the supporting slide. Today's discussion and presentation will also include references to non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the appendix for definitional information and reconciliations of historical non-GAAP measures to the closest GAAP financial measure.

And now I want to turn things over to Scott.

Scott Balfour

Thank you, Dave, and good morning, everyone. Before we get into the results for the quarter, I'd like to spend a few minutes on the significant steps we've taken recently to improve our credit metrics and balance sheet and reposition

Recommended For You

About EMRAF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EMRAF

Trending Analysis

Trending News