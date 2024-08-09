Justin Paget

Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) have fallen to fresh lows after the company reset the guidance for the year. This did not really come as a complete surprise to me after I concluded that the company was causing back pains for investors in February of last year.

After multiple boom-bust cycles for the shares in the past, shares arrived at a bust phase again. Unlike previous episodes, I believe that the growth story has been impaired after revenues have been stagnant for a while. While the resulting sales multiple looked reasonable, it was the lack of growth in combination with the losses which made me very cautious.

With the company now even guiding for revenue declines amidst competitive entrants and threats, shares have gone into free fall, for good reasons. Currently, the situation is highly speculative at best, with the outlook (absent of M&A) looking very shaky and uncertain for investors.

An Eventful Decade

Nevro went public back in 2014 as investors were upbeat about the company after it developed the Spenza system, the only spinal cord stimulation (at the time) used for the treatment of back and leg pain. Over time, this product portfolio has grown to a more exhaustive range of products and solutions. These two segments represented a >$1 billion market after the company obtained pre-market FDA approval, with Spenza launched in 2016.

A $25 stock at the time of the offering was valued at around half a billion dollars (including a substantial net cash position) which resulted in high expectations as the company posted sales of around $25 million, with losses reported equal to top-line sales.

What followed was a very eventful decade as shares rose to the $100 mark in 2016, collapsed to $40 in 2019, and rallied to $180 in 2020. This was driven by real growth in the business, meanwhile, as 2019 revenues approached $400 million. Following a pullback around the pandemic, sales recovered to the same number in 2022. The problem was on the bottom line, as the company posted operating losses of $40 million in 2019, with these losses increasing to levels above $100 million in 2022.

Trading at $36 about 18 months ago, shares commanded a $1.3 billion valuation, equal to 2-3 times sales. This is a low multiple for a medical device company, but with growth having come down a lot and losses being substantial, it was easy to be cautious on the shares, as this became a real show-me story.

Coming Down

Since early 2023, shares of Nevro have gradually come down, having lost about 85% of their value ever since, in a rather gradual fashion. The company initially guided for 2023 sales to increase by low double-digit sales percentages to a midpoint of $450 million.

Earlier this year, it was evident that Nevro missed this guidance, with 2023 sales up less than 5% to $425 million. The issue was that the company continued to post massive losses, in fact, $99 million in operating losses, as these are really attributed to selling, general, and administrative expenses. This is discomforting amidst just 5% topline sales growth. Promising was that the fourth quarter operating loss narrowed to less than $12 million, an improvement from a $19 million loss in the final quarter of 2022.

The company guided for 2024 revenues at a midpoint of $440 million, suggesting very modest growth. The company saw EBITDA at a midpoint of negative $11 million, marking a very modest improvement from an $18 million loss in 2023, as frankly this brought little excitement heading into 2024.

In the spring, first quarter sales were reported up 5% to nearly $102 million, as operating losses of $35 million remain huge, triggering the company to announce a restructuring program. Following these restructuring efforts, the company maintained the full year sales guidance, while seeing EBITDA at a midpoint of minus $1.5 million.

A Bombshell Report

The real issue was seen alongside the recent second quarter results. Second quarter sales were down 4% to $104 million, as operating losses of $25 million were flat compared to the year before. The rather unexpected declines on the topline are attributed to softness in the spinal cord stimulation market as well as competitive pressures. In specific, this is due to newer treatment therapies having emerged in the continuum care net to Nevro´s SCS therapies, as well as competitive SCS therapies hitting the market.

The company subsequently cut the full year sales guidance to $400-$405 million, a $35-$40 million reduction, being huge. Moreover, EBITDA is now seen at a negative number of $19 million. To put this into perspective, second quarter adjusted EBITDA profit of $3 million suggests sequential declines in "profitability."

Following this profit warning, shares fell from $9 to $5 overnight, as the 37 million shares of the business granted the company a less than $200 million equity valuation. In fact, cash holdings of $274 million are larger than the market capitalization, as net cash holdings have evaporated about $56 million here. This implies that operating asset valuation is a fraction of the revenue base, because of the terrible margin profile.

Currently, the company is rapidly running out of strategic options, even amidst the restructuring efforts which are set to deliver savings of just $30 million on an annualized basis. This is a huge number in relation to the revenue base, but with realistic operating losses trending around $100 million per year, that is not going to move the needle.

While the company suggests that revenue growth should be seen in 2025, that feels early and investors rightfully doubt this statement after topline sales were flattish for years, and they have come under real pressure here. Moreover, the nature of the slower growth, that of competitive offerings, makes it quite surprising to learn that the company sees sales growth accelerate again.

For now, the fundamental Nevro Corp. story remains uninvestable, as the focus of management seems to be on heavily adjusted EBITDA and not real earnings. While the company still has over $50 million in net cash (and thus some time) with absolute cash holdings being substantial, I am afraid that shares are left to speculation here. Perhaps a peer might be interested, as the window of opportunity for the company to grow out of this mess on an organic basis is closing rapidly.