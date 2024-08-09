goeasy Ltd. (EHMEF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

goeasy Ltd. (OTCPK:EHMEF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Farhan Ali Khan - Senior Vice President & Chief Corporate Development Officer
Jason Mullins - President & Chief Executive Officer
Hal Khouri - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Nik Priebe - CIBC Capital Markets
Etienne Ricard - BMO Capital Markets
Jaeme Gloyn - National Bank Financial
Gary Ho - Desjardins Capital Markets
Stephen Boland - Raymond James
Geoff Kwan - RBC Capital
Jaeme Gloyn - National Bank Financial.

Operator

Good morning. My name is Constantine, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the goeasy Limited Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

Mr. Farhan Ali Khan, you may begin your conference.

Farhan Ali Khan

Thank you Constantine, and good morning everyone. My name is Farhan Ali Khan, the company's Chief Corporate Development Officer, and thank you for joining us to discuss goeasy's results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. The news release which was issued yesterday after the close of market is available on Cision and on the goeasy website.

Today, Jason Mullins, goeasy's President and Chief Executive Officer will review the results for the second quarter and provide an outlook for the business. Hal Khouri the company's Chief Financial Officer will provide an overview of our capital and liquidity position. Jason Appel, the company's Chief Risk Officer is also on the call. After the prepared remarks we will then open the lines for questions.

Before we begin, I remind you that this conference call is open to all investors and is being webcast through the

