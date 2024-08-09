National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corporation (NRUC) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.46K Followers

National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corporation (NYSE:NRUC) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2024 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Andrew Don - CEO
Ling Wang - CFO
Heesun Choi - VP, IR

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corporation Fiscal Year 2024 Year-End Investor Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Ms. Heesun Choi. Please go ahead.

Heesun Choi

Thank you, Operator. Welcome to our investor conference call for our fiscal year 2024. Today, I’m joined by our CEO, Andrew Don, our CFO, Ling Wang. Andrew and Ling will discuss our year-end results and answer your questions.

Before we get started, I would like to remind you that today’s presentation slides and financial reports filed with the SEC, can be found on our website at nrucfc.coop, under Investor Relations. This call is being recorded and a replay and call transcript will be made available on our website as well.

Our presentation today will include forward-looking statements and certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please review the disclosures on Slide 2 and Slide 3 of the presentation regarding these statements and measures. I would like to remind you that any forward-looking statements that we make during today's call as of August 5, 2024, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations are described on Slide 2 of today's presentation, as well as in our annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC. Information about any non-GAAP financial measures referenced during the presentation, including reconciliations to GAAP measures, can also be found in our Form 10-K filed with the SEC on August 1, 2024, as well as in the appendix of the presentation slides. At the end of the presentation, we will open the call, and Andrew and Ling will take

Recommended For You

About NRUC Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NRUC

Trending Analysis

Trending News