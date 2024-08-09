TTEC Holdings, Inc. (TTEC) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 09, 2024 3:05 PM ETTTEC Holdings, Inc. (TTEC) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.46K Followers

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Paul Miller - Senior Vice President, Treasurer & Investor Relations Officer
Ken Tuchman - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shelly Swanback - President, TTEC & Chief Executive Officer, TTEC Engage
Kenny Wagers - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

George Sutton - Craig-Hallum
Maggie Nolan - William Blair
Mike Latimore - Northland Capital Markets
Pallav Saini - Canaccord
Cassie Chan - Bank of America
Vincent Colicchio - Barrington Research
Jonathan Lee - Guggenheim Securities

Operator

Welcome everyone to TTEC's Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. I would like to remind all parties that you will be in a listen-only mode until the question-and-answer session. This call is being recorded at the request of TTEC.

I would now like to turn the call over to Paul Miller, TTEC's Senior Vice President, Treasurer and Investor Relations Officer. Thank you sir and you may begin.

Paul Miller

Good morning and thank you for joining us today. TTEC is hosting this call to discuss its second quarter results for the period ended June 30, 2024. Participating on today's call are Ken Tuchman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TTEC and Shelly Swanback, President of TTEC and Chief Executive Officer; Kenny Wagers Chief Financial Officer of TTEC. Yesterday, TTEC issued a press release announcing its financial results. While this call will reflect items discussed within that document, for complete information of our financial performance, we also encourage you to read our second quarter 2024 orderly reports on Form 10-Q.

Before we begin, I want to remind you that matters discussed in today's call may include forward-looking statements related to our operating performance, financial goals and business outlook which are based on management's current beliefs and assumptions. Please note that these forward-looking

Recommended For You

About TTEC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TTEC

Trending Analysis

Trending News