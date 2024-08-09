RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (RMAX) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 09, 2024 3:07 PM ETRE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (RMAX) Stock
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (RMAX) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Andy Schulz - Senior Vice President-Investor Relations
Erik Carlson - Chief Executive Officer
Karri Callahan - Chief Financial Officer
Amy Lessinger - President, RE/MAX, LLC

Conference Call Participants

Soham Bhonsle - BTIG
Anthony Paolone - JPMorgan
Tommy Mcjoynt-Griffith - KBW
Stephen Sheldon - William Blair
Matthew Erdner - Jones Trading
Ryan McKeveny - Zelman & Associates
Ronald Kamdem - Morgan Stanley
John Campbell - Stephens Inc.

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the RE/MAX Holdings Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. My name is Sarah and I will be facilitating the audio portion of today's call.

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to, Andy Schulz, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Mr. Schulz?

Andy Schulz

Thank you, operator. Good morning everyone and welcome to RE/MAX Holdings second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Please visit the Investor Relations section of www.remaxholdings.com for all earnings-related materials including our standard earnings presentation and to access the live webcast and the replay of the call today.

Our prepared remarks and answers to your questions on today's call may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include those related to agent count, franchise sales and open offices, financial measures and outlook, brand expansion, competition, technology, housing and mortgage market conditions, capital allocation, credit facility, dividends, share repurchases, litigation settlement, strategic and operational plans and business models. Forward-looking statements represent management's current estimates. RE/MAX Holdings assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in the future.

Forward-looking statements address matters that are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. These are discussed in our first quarter 2024 financial results press release and other

