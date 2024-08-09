EchoStar Corporation (SATS) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 09, 2024 3:09 PM ETEchoStar Corporation (SATS) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.46K Followers

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2024 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Dean Manson – Chief Legal Officer
Hamid Akhavan – President and Chief Executive Officer
Paul Orban – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Gary Schanman – Executive Vice President and Group President-Video Services
Paul Gaske – Chief Operating Officer-Hughes
John Swieringa – President-Technology and Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ric Prentiss – Raymond James
Shipra Pandey – Bank of America
Sebastiano Petti – JPMorgan
Walter Piecyk – LightShed
Jonathan Chaplin – New Street
Marilyn Pereira – Bank of America

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the EchoStar Corporation's Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this call is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Dean Manson, Chief Legal Officer. Thank you, Dean. You may begin.

Dean Manson

Thank you, and welcome to EchoStar's second quarter 2024 earnings call. We will begin with opening remarks from Hamid Akhavan, President and CEO; followed by Paul Orban, EVP and Principal Financial Officer; Gary Schanman, EVP and Group President of Video Services; Paul Gaske, COO of Hughes; and John Swieringa, President of Technology and COO.

We request that any participant producing a report not identify other participants or their firms in such reports. We also do not allow audio recording, which we ask that you respect.

All statements we make during this call, other than statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results to be materially different from historical results

Recommended For You

About SATS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SATS

Trending Analysis

Trending News