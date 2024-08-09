Bitcoin Correction Is Over, Next Major Rally Beginning Now (Technical Analysis)

Aug. 09, 2024 4:11 PM ETBitcoin USD (BTC-USD) Crypto4 Comments
BullBear Trading profile picture
BullBear Trading
1.55K Followers

Summary

  • Technical analysis on daily and weekly charts suggests Bitcoin is poised for a significant rally, with targets of at least 100k and possibly 300k.
  • The recent 30% drop in Bitcoin appears to be a clearing capitulation, preparing for the next bull movement.
  • Bitcoin has already rallied 26% since bottoming out, smashing short-term downtrend and price resistance.

Cryptocurrency market

Creative-Touch/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In recent articles, I offered an analysis that the sideways correction that has been playing out since March was nearing its end. The recent 30% drop in BTC-USD appears to have been a clearing

This article was written by

BullBear Trading profile picture
BullBear Trading
1.55K Followers
Steven Vincent has been studying and trading the markets since 1998 and is a member of the Market Technicians Association. He is proprietor of BullBear Trading which provides market technical analysis, timing and guidance to subscribers. He focuses on intermediate to long term swing trading. When he is not charting and analyzing the markets he’s the author and thought leader at www.TheSingularityProject.AI

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTC-USD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BTC-USD Crypto

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Supply
Market Cap
Volume 24h
Volume $ 24h
Compare to Peers

More on BTC-USD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BTC-USD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News