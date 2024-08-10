Walmart, Home Depot, And Alibaba Earnings Put Retail On The Hot Seat

All eyes will be on the July inflation report and retail sales update as key releases that arrive just a little bit more than a week ahead of the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole symposium on August 22-24. There has been a heightened focus on U.S. recession risk in the market since the Sahm Rule was triggered when the three-month moving average of the unemployment rate rose by 0.5% relative to its low point during the prior 12-month period. While the Sahm rule has a perfect track record over time, Seeking Alpha Investing Group Leader Lawrence Fuller thinks it is sending a false positive, due to post-pandemic anomalies in the economic data. Federal funds trading currently implies almost an equal probability for a 25-point or 50-point rates cut at the September meeting of the policymaking committee.

The earnings calendar for the week ahead is headlined by retail heavyweights Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Home Depot (HD). Seeking Alpha analyst Uttam Dey previewed that expectations are clearly running high on Walmart, and markets may even be hoping for a beat-and-raise guidance. He thinks that if the retail giant is conservative with its guidance, Walmart's (WMT) stock would stay range-bound for a few months. Other notable reporters include Cisco (CSCO), Alibaba (BABA), Applied Materials (AMAT), Deere (DE), JD.com (JD), and Tapestry (TPR).

Earnings spotlight: Monday, August 12 - Barrick Gold (GOLD), monday.com (MNDY), and Rumble (RUM). See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, August 13 - Home Depot (HD), Tencent Music (TME), and On

Our news team's weekend preview of upcoming IPOs, earnings reports, conference presentations, investor days, IPO lockup expirations, FDA decisions, Barron's mentions, and other key events that could impact stocks.

