JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) is up more than 13% over the last week after a sharp bounce in the broader market. However, I believe the company will be treated less favorably in a weak market.

Margin deterioration is still ongoing

The key point to this investment thesis is that margin deterioration in the company is still ongoing. This deterioration is driven by declining revenue, as expenses have remained largely flat over a similar period.

SANM Margins (MacroTrends)

Although gross margins have remained elevated from the quarter to September, operating and net margins are lower.

Operating margin is down from 5.10% to 4.54%, while net margins over the period are down from 3.47% to 2.93%. Revenue over that period is down from $2.05 billion to $1.84 billion, but expenses are flat over the same period.

SANM Expenses (Seeking Alpha)

Management said in its 29 July Q3 2024 earnings release:

"We delivered third-quarter results in line with our outlook. We are starting to see stabilization and demand improve going into our fourth quarter, and we expect to see growth in fiscal 2025."

Investors were reminded of the company's goal to deliver profitable growth and free cash flow generation while maintaining a strong balance sheet.

However, profitable growth is not happening and investors can use a 20-year high in the stock to get out.

Management sees growth ahead

After producing revenue of $1.84 billion in the recent quarter, with earnings per share of $0.91.

Management has now guided for $1.9 billion to $2 billion in the coming quarter, with EPS of $1.02 to 1.12. The company delivered in the mid-range of its outlook in the most recent quarter.

SANM Q3 Outlook (Sanmina Corp.)

If management can execute on that improvement, it is still lower than the September 2023 performance, while the stock is still up 16% since that period.

So the downside risk to the thesis is that growth does appear, but I still feel it's a good price to exit a stagnant growth company for something better.

The company does have a strong cash position at around $650 million, but it has remained the same since the middle of 2023. The company has a return on total capital of around 8% and is not delivering on a strong financial position. Cash flow has also declined from $126 million to $90 million over the last three quarters, which could put strain on the cash position in a sector downturn.

Notes on market share and valuation

The Q3 investor presentation shows that the company makes around 60% of its revenue from the industrial, medical, defense, and aerospace/automotive sectors. However, a boost in revenue from communications and cloud infrastructure has declined at a time when the sector has seen rapid growth.

SANM Market Share (Sanmina Corp.)

Sanmina has called this a "transition year" and said that its fiscal year 2025, which will start in October, will start a "growth year".

Growth opportunities are mixed with wins in the defense space, while other areas such as electric vehicles are in a sector slowdown. The company also cites artificial intelligence but has not been winning in that area recently.

SANM Growth Opps (Sanmina Corp.)

The company does have good valuation metrics versus it peers, but that is likely due to its weak growth.

Sanmina has a Non-GAAP price/earnings ratio of 13.80x, which is around 40% lower than the sector. However, its forward EBITDA growth of 3.68% is 40% lower than its peers. That makes it fairly valued on a comparative basis, and its own growth metrics are not bright.

An expected forward revenue growth of 3.37% is not going to change the valuation much.

Another problem for the company is a decline in manufacturing to an eight-month low this week as the U.S. economy slows. Recession fears have been re-ignited, and Sanmina's slim margins could stall further.

Conclusion

Sanmina Corporation has been on a strong run, with the company's share price at a 20-year high recently. I believe this is a good area for investors to sell, as razor-thin margins are declining in line with revenue. The company has also failed to capitalize on huge growth in communications and cloud infrastructure in recent quarters when the sector has been booming.

I don't see a big change coming in the final quarter of the 2024 fiscal year and although management has touted some growth for FY 2025, I do not believe it will alter the stock's valuation much. A contraction in U.S. economic growth is another threat for the company if revenue continues on its downward path.