Matteo Colombo/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Topline Summary and Update

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) is a cancer-focused biotech I've covered a few times with relative optimism, and as an investment thesis, it has yet to pay off. However, with an important trial update at this year's ASCO Annual Meeting and a number of important upcoming catalysts, I'm inclined to remain upbeat about the company's outlook, despite the more recent setbacks faced by the TIGIT story. Let's take another look.

Pipeline Updates

Domvanalimab

RCUS's most important clinical pipeline candidate continues to be the anti-TIGIT antibody domvanalimab, joining with several big pharma contenders hoping to capitalize on the yet-unproven immune checkpoint. In fact, the TIGIT story has been marred over the years with high-profile failures, the most recent of which was the shuttering of SKYSCRAPER-06 after Roche's TIGIT antibody tiragolumab failed to move the needle in patients with NSCLC compared with pembrolizumab-based therapy.

This has had a rippling effect on all TIGIT programs, sending RCUS in particular near its 52-week low.

But the work continues, as RCUS is seeking to capitalize on the promising signals in gastric cancer that I've covered in depth in prior write-ups. As a reminder, EDGE-Gastric has demonstrated a 56% response rate when giving domvanalimab in combination with a new anti-PD-1 antibody and chemotherapy. In an update at ASCO 2024, the combination was shown to yield a median progression-free survival of 12.9 months in the overall population.

For reference (although I would not risk making cross-trial comparisons), pembrolizumab plus chemotherapy yielded just 6.9 months PFS, and CheckMate 649 showed a median PFS of 8.3 months for nivolumab plus chemotherapy. Of course, both of these studies were randomized and powered to show these findings more conclusively, whereas RCUS's EDGE study only reported on 41 patients so far. There are many reasons we should take these results with a grain of salt.

The most important news for the domvanalimab project was the announcement that a randomized, phase 3 trial (STAR-221) completed enrollment back in mid-June, ahead of the original timeline. Considering the time from the study start to initial results for EDGE-Gastric was around a year and a half (June 2022 to November 2023 for the preliminary data announcement), top-line data could be coming within the next year, although there has been no corporate guidance on the exact timeline for data readout.

Quemlicustat and etrumadenant

RCUS continues to work on other add-on therapies to their immunotherapy backbone. The CD73 inhibitor quemliclustat doesn't have any new data updates since I last covered the stock, but there was a recent announcement that Taiho has exercised their option to the rights for the agent in Asia, which will trigger a milestone payment and potential future royalties for RCUS.

Etrumadenant, on the other hand, was an agent I was anticipating for ASCO 2024. Indeed, there was an exciting presentation of findings from ARC-9, which assesses the combination of etrumadenant and zimberelimab plus chemotherapy in patients with metastatic colorectal cancer.

Cohort B was the focus of the presentation, which enrolled patients in the third-line setting to receive this combination. RCUS's combo yielded a median overall survival of 19.7 months, compared with 9.5 months for patients randomly assigned to receive regorafenib, one of the potential standard treatment options in that setting. The response rate was 17.3% for the combo, which was compared very favorably to the 2.7% with regorafenib. Regrettably, these low response rates are par for the course in the third-line setting.

Importantly, the risk of high-grade (grade 3 or higher) adverse events was actually slightly lower for patients receiving the drug cocktail (23.0%) compared with those receiving regorafenib (25.7%), also underscoring the unmet need in the setting with respect to toxicity.

These findings are a very optimistic first look at RCUS's combo in this late-line setting, and I'm eager to learn more about their ongoing plans to develop it in this setting.

Financial Overview

Per the Q2 2024 filing, RCUS held $156 million in cash and equivalents, with another $813 million in marketable securities. They recognized a total of $39 million in collaboration and licensing revenue while incurring $145 million in operating expenses. After interest income, the net loss for the quarter was $93 million.

Given this cash burn rate, the implied cash runway is between 9 and 10 quarters, although this depends on revenues holding steady, which is not likely when those revenues are coming from collaborations. But this is consistent with company guidance that funds are sufficient to keep the company going into 2027.

Strengths and Risks

Strength - The RCUS pipeline is paying off so far

The 2023-2024 updates we've seen from RCUS have shown very, very encouraging proof of concept, particularly in GI cancers where there is a serious unmet need. To be fair, I am interpreting the EDGE-Gastric results with a lot of tempered optimism since what we've seen so far is very promising but only in a small patient cohort. STAR-221 will be the lynchpin here, and one should not be shocked to see the outstanding preliminary results regress to the mean.

The colorectal cancer results for etrumadenant, however, give RCUS a bigger boost. They showed in a head-to-head study that the "EZFB" regimen outperforms regorafenib, the latter performing similarly to known clinical trial experience. This suggests real gains to be made from EZFB, and oncologists and patients are desperate for a game-changing treatment option in that third-line setting.

And I did not even mention the low-key effort they're making in a HIF-2a inhibitor, for which they're going to initiate a phase 3 trial in the first half of 2025. I am eager to see what data they're going to share with this project later this year.

Risk - TIGIT fears loom large

When a player like Roche experiences multiple high-profile failures, it casts a pall on any project that is looking at the same target. This may not be fair, since most of the failures have been in a limited range of cancers (i.e., lung cancers), and other solid tumor types may indeed benefit in an unusual way from targeting TIGIT.

But it creates extra volatility for any would-be entrant into the field, since one failure begets more failure, in the eyes of the ever-scrutinizing market. RCUS could, therefore, see a massive downward move if domvanalimab does not perform extremely well in clinical trials.

Bottom Line Summary

What we're seeing with Arcus Biosciences' burgeoning pipeline continues to warrant cautious optimism. And given their cash position, the results we've seen to date, and the timeline for upcoming catalysts, I feel this is an equity being undervalued by the market. Therefore, I reiterate a "Buy" rating, although with the caveat that a negative finding (or even one that's just lackluster) would have a huge negative impact on the valuation.