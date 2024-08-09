EuroDry Ltd. (EDRY) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Aristides Pittas - Chairman and CEO
Tasos Aslidis - CFO
Symeon Pariaros - Chief Administrative Officer,
Athina Atalioti - Finance Manager

Conference Call Participants

Mark Reichman - Noble Capital Markets.
Lars Eide - Arctic Securities
Poe Fratt - AGP

Operator

Thank you for standing by. Ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the EuroDry Limited Conference call on the Second Quarter of 2024 Financial Results. We have with us today Mr. Tasos Aslidis, Chief Financial Officer of the company. At this time, all participants are on a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]. I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today. Please be reminded that the company announced its results with a press release that has been publicly distributed.

Before passing the floor to Mr. Aslidis, I would like to remind everyone that in today's presentation and conference call, EuroDry will be making forward-looking statements. These statements are within the meaning of the Federal security law. Matters discussed may be forwarding statements which are based on current management expectations that involve risks and uncertainties that may result in such expectations not being realized.

I kindly draw your attention to slide number two of the webcast presentation which has a full forward-looking statement, and the same statement is also included to the press release. Please take a moment to go through the whole statement and read it.

And now, I would like to pass the floor to Mr. Aslidis. Please go ahead, sir.

Tasos Aslidis

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you all for joining us today for our scheduled conference call. I am Tasos Aslidis, the CFO of EuroDry. Together with me is Mr. Symeon Pariaros, our Chief Administrative Officer, and Ms. Athina Atalioti, our Finance Manager. Our Chairman and CEO, Aristides Pittas, who usually host

