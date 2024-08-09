Michael Vi

The old adage told in children's stories that the "slow and steady" tortoise will win out over the overtiring hare is perhaps an apt analogy for today's stock market, which has seen massive recent outflows from growth stocks, particularly in AI. Amid heightened volatility, investors should be doubling down on value names that are still touting attractive growth drivers, and Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP), in my view, is one of those stocks.

The company recently reported great Q2 results, a "beat and raise" quarter (at least raising the outlook on the bottom line) that was rare in an earnings season marred with massive disappointments. Still, the stock barely reacted in response to the strong print, and year to date, Yelp remains down more than 30%, meaning investors still have a great opportunity to dive in at a great price.

Data by YCharts

I last wrote a bullish note on Yelp in May, when the stock was trading at $37 per share. I based on a bullish argument on the stock's appealing adjusted EBITDA multiples, as the company continued to expand profitability despite macro-driven headwinds weighing on top line growth. Now, after the company's Q2 results, not only is Yelp's stock price lower than it was several months ago, but the company has also materially lifted its adjusted EBITDA outlook. As such, I'm renewing my buy case for this company.

Recent news headlines have been debating whether we're due for a recession in the U.S., but Yelp has been citing a prominent leading indicator for several quarters now: slowing retail and restaurant activity. When people curb eating out to save money, it's a fairly telling sign of a coming recession. Despite these headwinds, Yelp is still growing thanks to the strength of its services business, particularly from its "Request a Quote" feature. The company is no longer just a restaurant reviews aggregator, it's also a reliable hub for local services businesses.

What I also like about Yelp is that the company has made small but effective tweaks to boost profitability amid slower top-line growth. A recent example is the company subleasing its Toronto office space (the company has been purging its real estate portfolio since before the pandemic, reducing square footage while relocating workers to cheaper locales). Another is optimizing customer acquisition spending to focus on smaller customers with fewer reviews, which typically tend to have higher retention rates.

A cheap valuation highlights the bull case for Yelp

Alongside the Q3 earnings beat, Yelp slightly narrowed its revenue range for the year to $1.41-$1.425 billion (a minor $12 million reduction that reflects continued restaurant headwinds), but at the same time boosted its adjusted EBITDA outlook by $10 million to $325-$335 million.

Yelp outlook update (Yelp Q2 shareholder letter)

As a mature internet business, adjusted EBITDA is the core basis for Yelp's valuation, and in light of this guidance boost, the stock looks quite appealing. At current share prices near $33, the company trades at a market cap of $2.26 billion. After we net off the $384.8 million of cash on the company's most recent balance sheet, Yelp's resulting enterprise value is $1.88 billion. This puts Yelp at a 5.7x EV/FY24 adjusted EBITDA multiple - which is quite compelling when the broader S&P 500 is still trading at a high-teens forward P/E multiple, and there remain many software/internet companies that trade at richer multiples of revenue than Yelp does as a multiple of EBITDA.

For investors who are newer to Yelp, here is my full long-term bull case for the stock:

Home Services is driving growth for Yelp, diversifying its addressable market and helping to offset restaurant and retail headwinds. Though we know Yelp largely for its traditional dominance in restaurant reviews, recent growth has stemmed from newer categories such as Home Services. As the pool of categories people rely on for local reviews grows, so will the pool of advertisers.

Though we know Yelp largely for its traditional dominance in restaurant reviews, recent growth has stemmed from newer categories such as Home Services. As the pool of categories people rely on for local reviews grows, so will the pool of advertisers. Growth of multi-location customers. Yelp has shifted away from its traditional focus on local businesses and restaurants and is now going after large, multi-location national chains. These deep-pocketed advertisers benefit from reaching consumers on a platform known for its truthful and useful reviews, and Yelp benefits from having high-contribution recurring clients.

Yelp has shifted away from its traditional focus on local businesses and restaurants and is now going after large, multi-location national chains. These deep-pocketed advertisers benefit from reaching consumers on a platform known for its truthful and useful reviews, and Yelp benefits from having high-contribution recurring clients. Sales segmentation (between self-service and multi-location customers) has not impacted account growth. Yelp continues to grow its paid advertiser accounts at a healthy pace thanks to the success of its self-service channel, and the average spend per account is also gliding upward.

Yelp continues to grow its paid advertiser accounts at a healthy pace thanks to the success of its self-service channel, and the average spend per account is also gliding upward. Rising margins and profit-minded management. Yelp was an early reactor to the pandemic and aggressively laid off/furloughed a large portion of its sales team. The company considered this move as part of a broader push (even before the pandemic) to cut down its Local (small business-focused) sales teams, hire more Enterprise-facing account executives, and shift staff away from its San Francisco headquarters to geographically cheaper locales. Yelp's remote-work policy and decision to reduce its real estate footprint will also pad its bottom line.

Yelp was an early reactor to the pandemic and aggressively laid off/furloughed a large portion of its sales team. The company considered this move as part of a broader push (even before the pandemic) to cut down its Local (small business-focused) sales teams, hire more Enterprise-facing account executives, and shift staff away from its San Francisco headquarters to geographically cheaper locales. Yelp's remote-work policy and decision to reduce its real estate footprint will also pad its bottom line. Rich buybacks. Yelp takes advantage of its strong balance sheet and consistent cash flow to be a liberal buyer of its own shares, creating EPS upside even amid slower top-line growth.

Stay long here and continue to hold out for a broader rebound in this stock.

Q2 download

Let's now go through Yelp's latest quarterly results in greater detail. The Q2 earnings summary is shown below:

Yelp Q2 results (Yelp Q2 shareholder letter)

Yelp's revenue grew 6% y/y to $357.0 million, slightly ahead of Wall Street's expectations of $353.0 million (+5% y/y) and decelerating one point from Q1's 7% y/y growth pace.

The same macro trends that emerged in late 2023 carried into the first half of FY24, as the company continued to cite headwinds in the retail and restaurant space. CEO Jeremy Stoppelman remarked on the Q2 earnings call:

Businesses in our restaurant, retail, and other categories continued to face a challenging operating environment in the second quarter, resulting in a decline in revenue for RR&O of 3% year-over-year. At the same time, our services business, which remains the focus of our product-led strategy in 2024, saw continued momentum.

Services continue to be an important offset to softer RR&O revenue, as the Services business reached an all-time record of $223 million in revenue, growing 11% y/y and 10% sequentially:

Yelp top-line trends by major segment (Yelp Q2 shareholder letter)

The company notes that quote counts from the company's "Request A Quote" feature have accelerated as well, up 35% y/y in the second quarter versus 20% y/y growth in Q1. The company also introduced new lead management functionality in the form of new APIs, specifically tailored for multi-location customers to be able to handle incoming leads across several locations with separate web pages.

The company also notes that ad clicks/impressions grew 9% y/y in the quarter, tempered by a -1% y/y decline in cost per click, reflecting advertisers' wariness to spend on marketing budgets in the wake of a potentially softening economy.

Still, Yelp achieved soaring profitability, with adjusted EBITDA growing 9% y/y to $91.1 million, with a one-point y/y improvement to adjusted EBITDA margins to 26%.

Yelp adjusted EBITDA margins (Yelp Q2 shareholder letter)

Notably, GAAP net income margins nearly tripled y/y to 11%, as net income grew 158% y/y to $38.0 million. Yelp's EPS of $0.54 also doubled Street expectations of $0.27.

Note that Yelp still has $456 million of buyback authorization remaining (20% of its current market cap, and sufficiently funded by its $385 million of balance sheet cash and ongoing positive profits) to continue driving EPS growth on top of organic revenue and EBITDA expansion.

Key takeaways

While the threat of a recession looms over Yelp, particularly in its hallmark restaurant and retail segment, I'm encouraged by the company's continued success in growing its Services business as well as its ongoing commitment to drive up profit margins. Trading at a <6x forward adjusted EBITDA multiple, I'd say Yelp doesn't have meaningfully more exposure to a possible recession than most other companies, and I'm more than willing to double down on this stock at such a cheap valuation.