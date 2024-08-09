Artistic Operations/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Following our update on Volkswagen Q2 results, we are back to comment about Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG (or P911) (OTCPK:DRPRF) (OTCPK:DRPRY). Here at the Lab, we initiated covering P911 with a neutral rating status, and then, anticipating a year of Groundwork; we moved our recombination to a buy. As a reminder, the company is headquartered in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen and produces sports cars and SUVs. P911 is one of the most desired luxury car brands and sits between ultra-luxury and premium car brands. Volkswagen AG owns 75% minus one share, according to an agreement with Porsche Automobile Holding SE post-IPO.

P911 investment equity story was backed by 1) Porsche's ability to increase price and volume (despite lower estimates), 2) higher car customization with a positive development in P911 pricing MIX, 3) debt-free evolution estimate in 2025, and 4) support from the EV fleet with new models coming online.

Q2 Earnings Results

Before the Q2 results, the company lowered its estimates for the current year. This was mainly due to the aluminum supplier flooding issue (Fig 1). In number, P911 was forecasting 2024 sales up to €42 billion, while the guidance was changed between €39 and €40 billion (Fig 2). This implied a return on sales in the 14/15% range, compared to the previous estimate of between 15/17% (and a ROS ambition of 20%). In response to the warning, the company explained that this special aluminum would lower car production for the remainder of the year. In detail, we understood that this aluminum is used to comply with ESG requirements. Aluminum is considered a material that allows CO2 reduction if the production process is generated with lower emissions per kilogram. Supply issues (and the related profit warning) have dulled what would otherwise have been a solid set of Q2 performance.

Porsche AG warning

Porsche lower 2024 guidance

Looking at the Q2 earnings, the company printed an 8% beat on the operating profit compared to the compiled consensus. The Porsche AG reached top-line sales of €19.45 billion in H1, with a decrease of 4.8% compared to the prior-year period. This was mainly due to lower vehicle sales. In numbers, the company delivered 151,944 vehicles, with a decrease of 11%. However, favorable price and better product MIX partially offset this performance. This is very much aligned with Mare Evidence Lab's investment thesis. Looking at the details, the key driver was a potent mix with solid results on the 911 and additional Cayennes sold that were stuck in US ports at the end of Q1. Going down to the P&L analysis, there was a positive €84 million impact from R&D capitalization less amortization. This results in a 16.2% adjusted operating profit margin. FCF reached €1 billion and should be more decisive in H2 2024 thanks to net working capital release. The new guidance implied an operating profit margin of 13% in H2.

Why are we still positive?

Most importantly, Porsche AG confirmed the 17-19% target margin corridor for 2025. Here at the Lab, this re-confirmation is very important and reinforces our positive medium-term view. The company has previously flagged that Q3 2024 would be challenging. This is due to the 911 changeover and eMacan deliveries, which will not start until September. This has created a shortfall of approximately 13k car units and 200 basis points of margin compression; What is critical to report in the Q2 results is the fact that the core operating profit margin has been achieved despite an R&D lower capitalization ratio. This underlines Porsche AG's quality of results. The key drivers are a better MIX and aligned with our previous thesis, the higher customer demand for individualization and personalization. The company continues to increase its revenue per vehicle (Fig 4), as we report in our Volkswagen follow-up with Lamborghini and our stand-alone Ferrari investment thesis. This confirmed Porsche AG's luxury status; As reported by the company, Porsche AG has the youngest product portfolio in its history (Fig 3). Considering that the current portfolio will likely support sales in the foreseeable future, given that the new car model launches significantly increased sales and market share gain, given new consumer interest. Here at the Lab, we remain impressed by the company’s ability to maintain price premiums to its German peers, and with the latest models, we anticipate a significant potential improvement in terms of the mix for 2025; Considering the recent market turmoil in the luxury space due to lower Chinese consumption, it is vital to have a more balanced global sales MIX (Fig 5). This supports the current macroeconomic environment and offers downside protection. In the past, China's retail exposure was at a 35% peak, while now is at <20%. This suggests to us that the case is materially de-risked; Despite higher working capital requirements due to the temporary increase in inventories of car model launches and supply chain constraints, the company has net liquidity of €6.1 billion (Fig 6). The free cash flow also came in a bit better than expected. This already includes the dividend paid, which amounts to €2.1 billion. This cash represents more than 10% of the current market capitalization.

Porsche youngest product portfolio

Porsche higher individualization

Porsche GEO MIX

Porsche net liquidity

Adjusting Estimates and Valuation

Q2 performance demonstrated the underlying potential of the business. That said, following the company's new outlook (Fig 2), we are lowering Porsche AG sales from €40.5 billion to €39.5 billion and our operating profit from €6 billion to €4.7 billion. Key moving parts of our model changes are increased R&D and car launch costs. Regarding the supply chain constraints, we understand that Porsche AG cannot avoid single sourcing for some specific parts due to technical requirements. The CEP clarified that the supply chain management will be improved materially. Therefore, we might have an upside earning uplift. In addition, we report higher marketing activity in new car launches and higher SG&A evolution from digitalization and customer relation services. Therefore, our 12-month EPS moved from €5.05 to €3.95. Despite that, considering the FCF, we still forecast a debt-free company in 2025.

Regarding the valuation, we believe the profit warning is only supply-related (and not demand-related). Therefore, we continue to be positive. Here at the Lab, we see an upside to the current valuation, but we need evidence of solid execution in the upcoming quarters. This will be key to regaining investors' trust. As a reminder, we value Porsche AG with a target P/E of 19x. This is an average estimate of ultra-luxury cars and OEM valuation. This is true when looking at margin terms, and this valuation also falls in the automotive P/E sector median (Fig 7). For the above reason, considering lower earnings projection, we continue to buy, rating the company with a price target of €75 per share.

SA Valuation Data

Risks

Porsche AG is subject to several risks affecting our investment thesis. In detail, we report:

Negative currency development evolution given the company's sales MIX. In numbers, the company reports in euro terms, but only 28% of its MIX sales are in continental Europe. Therefore, Porsche AG might be impacted by currency devaluation; Credit risk might impact the company's financial service division. In addition, in Q2, the segment results were lower than last year. This was due to a compression in the portfolio margin related to a delay in pass-through refinancing costs; Execution risks on EV progression or delay due to critical suppliers (as happened in Q2). In addition, we might have further execution problems due to the large number of model launches expected in the next twelve months; Lower-than-expected demand for EV models; Complexity in the governance given the relationship between Volkswagen AG and Porsche Holding SE.

Conclusion

We believe the company is set for a solid 2025. Our valuation is skewed to the downside, and despite the ongoing challenges, the company delivered solid H1 2024 results. In addition, P911 has a solid balance sheet with a positive FCF. Therefore, our buy rating is confirmed.

